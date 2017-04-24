Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Biotech Lags; Revisiting Radius Health

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and revisiting the investment case for Radius Health is below.

Several small biotechs declined sharply late in the week due to poor trial results and analysts are still bullish on Conatus despite its recent huge rally.

The biotech sector declined last week despite a decent rise in the overall market. The outcome of the French election should spur gains on Monday.

The overall market had a decent week of performance as we kicked off first quarter earnings season in earnest. Unfortunately, the biotech sector did not participate in the rally this week as the main biotech indices were down just less than one percent. The lack of M&A activity over the past two months continues to be a headwind for this high beta area of the market that has been stuck in relatively narrow trading range for some time now. Hopefully, earnings from industry giants in coming weeks will bolster sentiment on the sector.

Looking on the bright side, the worst scenario for the French election was avoided. If the far right and far left candidate, both of which favor leaving the EU, had made it to the second round of their presidential election; market volatility would have been severed on Monday and made "Brexit" look like a walk in the park. Thankfully, that possible outcome did not come to pass.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) got a bit of a bump last week after disclosing that after meeting with the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee and evaluating safety data, its key Phase 3 trial assessing lead product candidate ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) in recurrent glioblastoma will continue as planned. Interim efficacy data will be available this summer with top-line results from the full dataset expected in early 2018.

As can be seen from the chart above, it has been a tough few weeks for small OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED). The shares fell again last week on its second mid-stage pipeline failure in as many weeks. On Monday, the company announced that its Phase 2 PINNACLE study assessing tarextumab, in combination with etoposide plus either cisplatin or carboplatin, in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer failed to achieve its primary endpoint of progression-free survival or secondary endpoints of overall survival and biomarkers indicative of Notch pathway gene activation.

Xbiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) also fell sharply late in the week after announcing a " negative outcome from its meeting with members of the European Medicines Agency's advisory committee regarding its Marketing Authorization Application seeking approval of its candidate antibody to treat colorectal cancer." This means that a positive opinion from its formal review of its application is unlikely.

The incredible run of NASH concern Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) continues in 2017. As I noted early in April, a game changing collaboration deal with drug giant Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has transformed investor sentiment on this beaten down small cap. The stock has had a remarkable run in recent months but analysts still believe there is upside in the shares. On Friday, both Aegis & Roth Capital reissued their Buy ratings on the Conatus with price targets of $11 and $12 a share, respectfully.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) saw its first analyst activity since January on Friday as Maxim Group reiterated their Buy rating and $52 price target on BGNE. This coincided with the news that the first patient had been dosed within the ffirst pivotal study of the company's anti-PD-1 antibody BGB-A317 in patients with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma {cHL}.

Needham reiterates its Buy rating and $14 price target on Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) this morning. This name has been under considerable pressure since its release key trial data for its drug candidate Azedra. However, Needham's analyst is "quite optimistic about Azedra's chances for approval and commercial success" I concur with this view and have added some shares recently to my core holding after the stock's recent 25% decline.

Today in our Spotlight feature, we revisit Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) which has seen a beneficial owner significantly up their allocation to the name and the company has a key upcoming catalyst as well.

Company Overview:

Radius Health is a Massachusetts based clinical stage biopharmaceutical concern that develops therapeutics for the treatment of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine disease. The company came public in 2014. The stock currently trades at just over $37.00 a share and has a market cap of approximately $1.6 billion. The shares are down some 30% off its 52-weeks highs of last summer.

Pipeline:

The company's primary drug compound is Abaloparatide. This is a subcutaneous (AB-SC) investigational injectable therapy that is being tested for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. In the osteoporosis market, there are two standard of care drug types: 1. Anti-resorptive agents, which act to prevent further bone loss by inhibiting bone breakdown. These treatments have demonstrated limited efficacy and some attendant side-effects, including osteonecrosis of the jaw. 2. Anabolic agents, that stimulate bone formation to build new bone. Obviously, anabolic agents have the potential to reverse the course of the disease versus anti-resorptive agents. AB-SC is an anabolic agent. Currently, there is only one approved anabolic agent on the market: Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) Forteo.

In a recently completed Phase 3 study, over the course of 24 months, AB-SC demonstrated the following efficacy versus a placebo:

87% reduction in new vertebral fractures

52% reduction in non-vertebral fractures

45% reduction in clinical fractures

58% reduction in major osteoporotic fractures

Just as significantly, at the 18-month mark, AB-SC exhibited a 55% reduction in major osteoporotic fractures versus Forteo. The company is also developing the drug to be delivered in a patch form which is in an earlier phase of development.

The osteoporosis market is very large and greatly underserved. 10 million Americans (8 million women) suffer from osteoporosis. 200 million women worldwide are afflicted. 2 million individuals in the United States experience an osteoporotic fracture annually, resulting in $19 billion of healthcare costs, mostly the result of extended hospital stays. This number is expected to grow to 3 million by 2025 with a $25.3 billion price tag. Globally, 8.9 million people suffered osteoporotic fractures, yet less than 1% are currently treated with an anabolic agent; thus the opportunity for Radius.

2016 sales of osteoporosis drugs totaled ~$7.0 billion worldwide, with ~$4.0 billion coming from injectables. Forteo sales reached $1.5 billion ($0.8 billion in the U.S.) in 2016, while Amgen's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Prolia, an anti-resorptive agent, achieved sales of $1.6 billion ($1.0 billion in the U.S.). Why patients (or doctors) would choose Prolia over Forteo lies in its convenience. Forteo is a daily injectable, whereas Prolia is only injected once every six months, resulting in higher compliance.

Given the size of the untapped market and AB-SC's efficacy profile, Radius would appear to be in the driver's seat. However, Forteo will likely be going off patent in December 2018 resulting in biosimilar competition. Pfenex, Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA) are currently developing Forteo biosimilars for sale in the U.S. while others are doing the same in the EU. Additionally, Amgen and UCB are co-developing romosozumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis with an FDA PDUFA date of July 19, 2017.

All of these developments highlight the necessity for Radius to commercialize AB-SC as soon as possible. To that end, the company has assembled a U.S. sales force in anticipation of FDA approval and is expected to partner up overseas. Unfortunately, that approval process hit a snag with the March 10, 2017 notification from the FDA that the PUDFA for AB-SC had been extended three months to June 30, 2017. In the letter, the FDA stated that it needed more time to review data submitted by Radius in response to the FDA's information requests.

Insider Buying:

The price drop triggered by the FDA delay caused BB Biotech AG, a beneficial owner, to significantly up its stake in Radius. BB Biotech AG is a beneficial owner and has added more than $6 million to its core stake since March 10th in a series of transactions. BB Biotech AG is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the companies active in the biotechnology industry for the purpose of capital appreciation. These transactions are the first for the group since January of 2016. In addition, no insiders have sold any shares since 2015.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Radius' balance sheet is strong. It exited 2016 with just over $330 million in cash and equivalents and no debt. The cash position should be enough to get it to mid to late 2018 without any revenues from AB-SC's commercialization. The analyst community is somewhat mixed on Radius in 2017. Five analyst firms have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings on RDUS in the past two months. Two have reiterated Hold or Sell ratings. The current median analyst price target is $56.00 a share, approximately 50% above current trading levels.

Outlook:

The fact that the data requested by the FDA is already at the agency indicates that it is not a mechanism of action request or something that would result in additional trials needing to be conducted. Therefore, it still seems likely that AB-SC will be approved by the FDA without any further delay past June 30, 2017. A major beneficial owner obviously believes the stock is undervalued at current levels and the company is well-funded. I think given this, the stock merits consideration as a "speculative buy" within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN,CNAT, OMED, PGNX, RDUS, TEVA, VBLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.