No Silver Bullet To Sustainable Retirement: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

A lead from one our active participants in this forum, robbo1802, sent me into the abyss of retirement uncertainty in the land down under. The Australian setting is especially noteworthy since Australia's retirement system is generally considered one of the world's most successful. Yet as robbo1802 (Bob) put it in his comment, "although the survey's results were grim, the reality is probably even more grim."

The 37-page study Bob is referring to comes from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and its key conclusion is as follows:

Even with the exceptional performance of the Australian stock market over the past century, a 4 per cent withdrawal rate over 30 years on a 50:50 growth/defensive asset allocation was found to come with 20 per cent chance of financial ruin."

I don't like those odds. If you're not keen on reading the above-linked publication, I think the 6:35 minute video does a good job of laying out "the complexity of the retirement riddle and the difficulty of even defining all the issues," again quoting our friend Bob, who put it aptly.

I'm familiar with these issues and the literature that is cited and the paper strikes me as solidly grounded. And that is why I was compelled to regard skeptically a new American study of retirement that, in stark contrast, expressed an upbeat view of the subject. This study by the Investment Company Institute (an association of mutual fund companies) uses tax data to examine the actual performance of retirees in replacing their income and found that Americans are successfully managing this transition, despite all the negative media reports one sees. On average, the median American retiree is actually seeing an increase income in retirement at a rate of 103% of pre-retirement income.

The study weighs in at 87 pages, but The Wall Street Journal has a nice write-up, which summarizes the matter quite succinctly in its lead sentence:

While government surveys and some academics often paint a pessimistic picture of retiree finances, a new study that draws on tax filings shows that many new retirees are doing pretty well at matching their pre-retirement incomes."

Academic researchers generally like IRS data (vs. say, Census data) because it tracks actual income. But I see little room for encouragement. One reason, which the study and the Journal both note, is that the data only ranges from the year prior to retirement through the three years after retirement. So there's plenty of room for doubt as to whether these retirees will make their finances work for 30 or more years. I would add my own additional concern. The fact that new retirees are spending 103% of what they spent prior to retirement could, for all we know, represent profligacy - a penchant to free up resources for spending over and beyond what is prudent.

But my main concern comes down to the many issues that the Australian researchers discuss. One of them notes on the above-linked video that he's been doing retirement research for 15 years and hasn't found a "silver bullet" to its manifold problems and therefore mainly looks to "nudge the probabilities" to more favorable outcomes through asset allocation decisions and the like.

While one hopes that the ICI study truly represents a trend toward successful retirement, it would seem that there is one very potent arithmetic barrier to such success, which comes down to this: Throughout the Western world, there is an expectation that one will quit working somewhere around the age of 65 (and often quite a bit earlier), yet with each passing year our longevity is increasing. In recent years, it seems that a new generation of workers has gotten a weaker foothold in the job market than their predecessors. What's more, Western publics are not currently geared toward sound public finance that would stabilize our pension systems. So while the Aussie researchers talk about "dynamic asset allocation," I don't think there is any asset allocation that is up to the job. Barring a totally new commitment to later retirements, only increased personal savings efforts will do.

