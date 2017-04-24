Super Micro Looks Good Under $25

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) recorded poor results well below expectations in fiscal 2016, ending on June 30th, 2016. Since calendar 2017 started, the outlook going forward has improved and Fiscal Q2 2017 showed the strongest revenues in some time. Although margins were still below the 16% gross margin target, the increased revenues may show SMCI is getting its "mojo" back.

With shares down from the high point in early 2015 at $42, the current price quote of $24 -$25 looks like a bargain to me. I believe that the next leg of growth will bring revenues up to $4 billion and that profits also will increase going forward. Considerable uncertainty remains following disappointing news flow throughout calendar 2016. Playing call options covers the upside with less overall cash at risk. Also "put options" can be employed to "cover the downside" if volatility rears its ugly head again.

The Next Leg of Growth for Super Micro Computer?

From 2012 to 2015 Super Micro shares rose from a low of $8 to over $40. After a weak fiscal 2016 it appears that stronger growth may be recorded going forward. Last year there were disruptions to the company's growth from a large SAP installation and a new corporate re-organization.

Fiscal 2016 (FY-2016) Q4 was a disaster. Revenues were much weaker than expected amid increased spending on R&D and opening expenses for new factory space. Asia is not a big percent of Super Micro's business but may increase going forward toward 2020. Super Micro continues to expand its worldwide presence by opening new factory space.

How to Play the Stock Market Right Now?

Right now, caution is the watchword. The sharp drop in the overall market could be a signal that gains since the election are over until people figure out what can and will happen going forward. Interest rates as shown by the cost of funds to finance more debt obligations may rise more quickly now.

Buy call options at the current price or above and hope for upside volatility or sell common shares and use options to play possible upside and protect against a future volatility event. Remember oil prices per barrel were going to $20 back in January 2016 and that walloped the overall stock market. Firming to higher oil prices will help currencies of emerging markets like Mexico, Russia and Brazil.

Weaker Euro may help Corporate Profits

A year ago the Euro versus US Dollar rate was roughly 1.1 to 1 and my thinking at the time was that the Euro would be at parity to the US Dollar. Now it is reversing course and probably heading higher. My guess is that the USD gets a breather and the EURO rises from 1.10 to 1.20 or above versus the US dollar, which has been strong for a while now. A weaker dollar would help boost corporate profits for firms based in the USA.

Overall stock prices have risen since 2009 through the Obama administration and now with an extra boost from the election of Donald J. Trump the S&P 500 Index has hit an all-time high point of 2400 recently. Most stocks don't have more upside from these levels so I have looked for an undervalued company like Super Micro to be my choice going forward for expected capital appreciation.