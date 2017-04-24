Halliburton: It's Just So Simple

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is an oil service stock that I have traded many times over the years despite having long preferred rival Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). I recently discussed the latter which delivered a decent Q1 that showed a slow return to better conditions thanks to operational efficiency, but it is still reeling from the pain of depressed oil. That said, both Schlumberger and Halliburton are so very similar in many respects, and the differences are primarily in their positioning and global presence. Regardless, they tend to trade in tandem. With extreme cost savings initiatives having morphed Halliburton into a leaner, more efficient company, we need to get back to looking at the fundamentals to determine the keys to survival beyond just oil prices, and we must carefully consider the performance of the names on an individual basis, even though both are so heavily dependent on oil prices.

To determine where the stock may be heading here in 2017, aside from oil prices, we need to talk about recent performance. Again, with oil prices so low of late compared to years past, it has crushed the company's performance relative to past years. It has been painful, no doubt. When looking back two or three years ago, we have certainly dropped off in way of performance. It is a simple association really. The higher the price of oil, the better it is for Halliburton and Schlumberger, and the entire oil space. That's just a fact that is true for all of the oil service names. But there are of course specific operation related steps the company can take to maximize earnings potential, and it has been doing so, for several years. That said, Halliburton delivered this time around and beat analyst expectations on revenues and earnings

These beats were slight, but ahead of what was expected nonetheless. Well, despite an earnings beat, a comparison to last year clearly demonstrates the pain the company has been experiencing. There is little improvement. Of course, it should surprise no one, with oil having dropped to decade lows. The company once again saw a loss from continuing operations of $32 million, or $0.04. Taking into accounts adjustments, earnings came in at $0.04 per share. This beat analyst estimates by $0.01 per share. Adjusted operating income was $34 million in Q1 2017, down from the adjusted operating income of $276 million in Q4 2016, the sequential quarter. Halliburton's total revenue in Q1 was $4.28 billion a 6% increase quarter-over-quarter. This beat estimates by $20 million.

It is key to realize that expectations were once again drastically low, thanks to oil prices. So these beats should be taken with a grain of salt. A big one at that. Still, Halliburton managed to control expenses, and really this is the key to survival for this sector right now. Over the last two years, the company has slashed its expenditures in just about every category. That's really all that matters in the short run and really what you need to keep an eye on. Commodity pricing and services rendered are driving revenues, so the bottom line can thus be impacted by watching spending. The company has maintained profitability to the best of its ability by controlling expenses. Commenting on the overall performance, CEO Dave Lesar stated:

"Our total company revenue was $4.3 billion, a 6% improvement sequentially, while operating income was $203 million for the quarter. North America activity increased rapidly during the first quarter, which was highlighted by our U.S. land revenue growth of nearly 30%, outperforming the sequential average U.S. land rig count growth of 27%. In the international markets, activity declines due to seasonality were exacerbated by the current cyclical headwinds."

An expanding rig count in Q4 paid off here in Q1 2017 with North America being a strong highlight for the company. Further, capital expenditures are being controlled. I see these expenditures remaining low, but being bumped up a bit in 2017. First quarter revenue in North America increased 24% sequentially, and this was far better than SLB. This result was primarily driven by increased activity in pressure pumping and well construction product service lines. Overall, I had low expectations this quarter. There is concern outside of North America, but these will be quelled provided oil prices remain stable and/or rise. I maintain a hold rating on the name, but am optimistic for the coming quarters especially if oil moves higher

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.