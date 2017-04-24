General Electric: A Small Win In A Big Battle

General Electric (NYSE:GE)'s CEO, Jeff Immelt, has failed to live up to promises for several years. He's held the top spot for 17 years, with GE shares grossly underperforming the S&P 500 over his tenure. Yet, after having another round of negotiations with activist investor Trian Partners, GE has a new slate of cost cut targets and cash flow targets that have appeased investors for the time being.

We got 1Q earnings this month, with GE beating estimates by the widest margin in seven years. This comes after several quarters of disappointing returns. GE has, however, been cautious on its near-term earnings outlook. Despite the 1Q earnings beat, it's left the 2017 outlook steady.

Perhaps Immelt and GE have learned a lesson about promising. Still, it's also a catch 22, as Immelt needs to give investors something to be impressed with / something to look forward to. Something attainable, that is. The big promise, remains, however. GE is still holding has an aggressive $2 earnings per share target for 2018. Analysts have an average EPS estimate of $1.90 for 2018.

Activist pressure.

Activist investor Trian Partners convinced GE to overhaul its cost cutting program, and GE gave in relatively easy. In part, Immelt was likely hoping to keep his job a bit longer. One promising aspect of the recent activist compromise is that GE has shifted from setting revenue and growth goals to setting cost cutting goals.

GE's new plan to cut $2 billion in industrial-related costs over the next two years -- up from its previous $1 billion target. This comes as GE plans on refocusing on its industrial business. The goal is to hit $17 billion in industrial operating profit this year - the industrial business brought in just $3.2 billion in the most recent quarter. GE thinks the overhang from an inventory buildup in the healthcare business will be gone in the coming quarters and that industrial cash flow will make up the shortfall from 1Q.

GE has shed most of its money lending business -- i.e. GE Capital -- now wanting to become an industrial-focused giant again. It's also combining its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BH). All positives. Then there's the 3.3% dividend yield and robust buybacks. It set aside some $11 billion for buybacks earlier this year.

In the end, we still haven't seen a meaningful turn in GE's business. The restructuring process hasn't yielded fruitful results just yet, and management hasn't proved itself reliable. General Electric is having a tough time finding growth; however, there are still plenty of costs to be cut. GE's stock price is up 20% since the start of 2015, but its EBITDA margin hasn't really changed. That's the key for Immelt. GE has failed on its growth targets in the past and one good quarter does not make a turnaround. Immelt has bought himself some time. However, come 2018, it'll be likely that GE won't make good on its cash flow and EPS targets, leaving Trian to help install a new GE CEO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.