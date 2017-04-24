Investors Should Be Careful With French Election Outcome

For investors, French election outcome is positive and outlook is bright. This morning on Monday 24 April, the Euro Stoxx Banks Index future is up +6.0%, Euro Stoxx 50 is up 3.5%, Bund / OAT spread is down to less than 50 basis points. Market had been holding its breath and now feels a true relief seeing pre-Euro, pro-business Emmanuel Macron winning first round (23.9% last update).

I would call for a more detailed, careful analysis.

French people, European investors, should feel particularly ill at ease that almost 50% of votes were given to extremes, leading-no-where-parties. Marine Le Pen (21.4%), Jean-Luc Mélenchon (19.6%), Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (4.7%), Philippe Poutou (1.1%) and Nathalie Arthaud (0.6%) all together reached 47.4%, a huge score. 7M people voted for Marine Le Pen last Sunday. This means the country is deeply divided between two camps. On the one hand, those who benefit globalization, free trade and the Euro. On the other hand, those who do not desire the Euro as their currency anymore, those who want to close borders and limit free trade through so called "smart" protectionism. So where does this lead us to ? Where is France going ? Where does the unity of the country stands ? This is a problem, this is a big social, cultural, political, economical issue. One should never forget that Troskysm is regarded as likeable and quaint in France. Let's hope Macron wins, but everybody knows the margin will be rather tight.

This leads to a second question, assuming Macron wins, which i believe will be the case. In such context, what is the leeway he benefits to reform the country. It will be small, and it depends among other things on the majority he gets at the Lower House. So bear in mind, this is not a one-jump-race. You then have to win the Presidency, and thereafter so-called 'legislative' elections. In France, the President without a majority has to elect a Prime Minister who is not from his own majority. Most of the time, reform agenda gets stuck, not a lot happens. Of course Emmanuel Macron could get a majority, but even in such case I would not be so sure he reforms the country genuinely, truly, deeply. You should never take politics promises for granted.

The truth is, it will be awfully difficult to reform France, if possible. Political unknowns, instability in case of En Marche! unable to get majority will all lead to awkward time for France. Does that merit banks climbing 10% today, Eurostoxx 50 +4% ? This is certainly too much.