Will The High-Yield BDC Sector Continue Higher?

There are many positive developments that could be responsible for the recent increase in valuations.

Business Development Company ("BDC") prices continue higher as the market responds to the potential for an increasingly business-friendly environment, which is good for BDC portfolio companies. This, coupled with potentially higher interest rates in 2017, could drive higher income and valuations from certain portfolio investments.

There are other positive developments in the sector, as recently discussed by Manuel A. Henriquez, chairman and CEO of Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC):

“Now, turning my attention to the new administration and all the regulations and legislative changes that we are anticipating to occur, we remain encouraged and optimistic that the new administration, the pro-business congress will finally act upon various critical pieces of legislations and regulations for the benefit of the BDC industry. There are various critical developments moving forward that could have profound and meaningful impact to the BDC industry and specifically Hercules Capital if enacted and or amended." "For example, AFFE, acquired funds, fees and expenses, I remain hopeful and encouraged that the new director of investment management at the SEC and the potentially proactive business congress will address the disparity once and for all between how BDCs and REITS are treated differently as it relates to REITs having an exemption from AFFE. This has had a profound negative impact on BDCs as it relates to institutional ownership, which ultimately led BDCs being dropped or excluded from the S&P and the Russell index.” “I'm encouraged by some of the chatter that I'm hearing on AFFE, and we certainly welcome changes to the AFFE rules and regulations. The second element to bring forward is 18f-4. In short, 18f-4 is the disclosure that requires the definition of senior securities, specifically unfunded commitments and the calculation and termination of the impact on loan funding commitments when you derive asset coverage ratios. We remain hopeful and encouraged that the SEC, after many discussions, is moving forward with a potential provision on filing providing clarity on the calculation and description and disclosure regarding 18f-4. We remain hopeful and looking forward to that." “Lastly and one most important provisions that I truly care about is congress taking up the provisions of the 3% limitation rules. Clearly, 3% limitation rule has an unexpected consequences, thereby limiting institutional investors from owning greater than 3% of a registered investment advisor or closed-end funds, which is a BDC. By removing the 3% ownership rule or amending that to allow a certain institutional investors to own greater than that, but I believe that you will see a dramatic benefit and the realignment of external management fees as well as a consolidation of the BDC industry. It will be a welcome change to the industry itself.”

I will discuss these developments and how they might impact BDC valuations in upcoming articles as well as my new BDC Discussion platform on Seeking Alpha.

In my article "BDCs And The Russell Indices: Part 2" from April 4, 2014, I mentioned the following:

"BDCs have fallen an average of 7% since S&P announced on February 24, 2014 that it would remove BDCs from its indices and was followed by Russell on March 3, 2014. This article is a follow up to "BDCs and the Russell Indices" and will cover the potential exposure that BDCs have to the amount of institutional investors invested in the sector that is currently around 40% of the average BDC. My priority for this series is to cover the potential short and long-term impacts of these changes as well as the opportunities and risks to investors. Eventually I will cover why the indices are excluding BDCs and why the SEC should remove the Acquired Fund Fees ("AFF") reporting requirements. To be honest I am hoping the SEC will make the right decision before I finish because they have removed the requirement for many similar types of investments including banks, CLOs and mREITs."

Well, BDCs kept falling for another two years through 2014 and 2015 as show below. I was lucky enough to make meaningful purchases near the bottom, as discussed in “BDC Buzz Begins 2016 Purchases”.

Are BDCs Overbought?

I closely watch the yield spreads between BDCs and other investments, including the 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp. B). The current spread is around 3.6% (the difference between 9.4% for BDCs and 5.8% for Corp. B). Yield spreads are important to monitor as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold, compared to other yield-related investments. However, it is also important to point out that general market yields can change at any time. Also, spreads change over time, depending on perception of risk, and these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs.

The following chart uses the information from the previous chart showing the average yield spread between BDCs and Corp. B. I consider BDCs to be oversold when yields approach 4.5% higher and overbought when yields are closer to 2.5% higher. This would imply that BDCs are currently appropriately priced relative to Corp. B debt yields. I believe that BDC prices will continue higher through 2017, given the current market conditions.

Establishing a Range of Yields for BDCs:

Initially, I start with a baseline average yield that is driven by various comparable investment spreads. As mentioned earlier, the current average yield for BDCs is around 9.4% and still 3.6% higher than the current effective yield of the ‘BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B’ index, so I am comfortable using the current average yield of 9.4% as a baseline.

Then, I use a spreadsheet to calculate the “standard deviation” or [σ] of the current yields to develop an appropriate range. The following diagram shows a typical “bell curve” or normal distribution of results, with 95% represented within two standard deviations of the mean. The current average BDC yield is around 9.4% with a standard deviation [σ] of around 1.3%. I use 2.0 σ to come up with a range that should accommodate around 95% of all BDCs, which calculates to yields between 6.8% and 12.0% as shown in the diagram below.

Once, I have established an appropriate yield range for BDCs, I assign a corresponding yield to each BDC using rankings of risk and dividend coverage, as discussed in “Pricing For The BDC Sector”.

BDCs Near 52-Week Highs:

The following table shows 24 BDCs within 5% of 52-week highs, including: Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC), Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN), Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD), Hercules Capital (HTGC), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC), New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT), Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC), Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM), TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX), TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF).

As mentioned earlier, BDCs will likely continue to head higher and set new 52-week highs this week.

Almost all of the BDCs not near 52-week have cut their dividends recently, including Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC), Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA), Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT), THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD), Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP), and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).

As mentioned in "Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: Part 4", there is a chance that FS Investment Corp. (NYSE:FSIC) could be cutting its dividend this year as well, which would explain why it is not surging to new highs with the others. For all previous articles on dividend coverage and risk rankings, BDC expense ratios, suggested BDC portfolios, pricing charts, interest rate discussion, my upcoming/historical purchases and current positions, please see "Index to Free BDC Research."

Personal note: I have updated my positions to reflect changes in my holdings, but please keep in mind that some of the positions are very small (not meaningful positions) for contacting Investor Relations for additional information and honestly disclosing that I am a shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABDC, ACSF, AINV, ARCC, BKCC, FDUS, FSC, FSFR, FSIC, GAIN, GARS, GBDC, GLAD, GSBD, HCAP, HTGC, MAIN, MCC, MRCC, MVC, NMFC, PFLT, PNNT, PSEC, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, SVVC, TCAP, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX, WHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.