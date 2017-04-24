Buy This Buffett Portfolio At A 16.5% Discount And Get A 4.4% Yield

I write about a lot of closed-end funds. Part of the territory is catching flak from readers on an occasional pick. These comments are usually well-thought-out. More often than not they give me pause and force me to rethink my thesis. But other times readers find objections based on an emotional dislike of some aspect of the fund or its management without regard to the evidence. Nowhere was this more clearly the case than for the article I did back in August 2016 for Boulder Growth and Income (BIF), which you can review by clicking here. Back then I made the case that you could buy a solid portfolio of value stocks at an incredible 20% discount.

A few readers raised objections to the family that started the fund while ignoring the fundamental changes that new management had put in place. Some of those objections may well have been legitimate, but they dated from a previous iteration of the fund. Readers found issues with the discount, pointing out that it had been near -20% forever and was unlikely to budge from that level. And some readers felt a buyer was paying for a potential capital gains tax liability should the fund decide to liquidate its positions. None of these addressed my primary thesis that the fund was sufficiently changed and held a sufficiently strong portfolio that the -20% discount would inevitably give ground. While it is true the discount was stuck near -20% for an extensive period, the naysayers were not taking into consideration how the fund had changed. Management changes had generated a merger with the other Boulder funds and a managed, monthly distribution policy.

Discount

Here we are, eight months later. The discount has move about three points since August to its present -16.5%. An investor would have picked up 3% on the discount alone in those eight months. Not fantastic, perhaps, but not too shabby either. Furthermore, the discount has moved at a near-linear rate since then and seems likely to keep moving in that direction sufficiently that, regardless of what the broader market does, one might continue to book gains at that rate for the near future.

Performance

The move in the discount is on top of market gains, of course. And BIF has out-gained the market as these next charts of price and total return since that August 2016 article show.

On price alone, BIF beat SPY by 2.4 percentage points. Of course that includes the discount reduction of about 3%. But it doesn’t include distributions. SPY pays about 2%; BIF pays more than twice that, 4.4%. So on a total return basis, with distributions reinvested, BIF bettered SPY’s 9.8% by more than 4 percentage points.

Back in August, I made the point that BIF had a strong large-cap value slant to its portfolio, and I projected that value was likely set up as a winning position for that market stage. That turned out to be a reasonably good, if somewhat early, call as seen here, where I plotted the two big large-cap value ETFs, iShares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) and Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), along with BIF and SPY since August 2016.

Value had its day in the post-election bounce, and BIF stayed right up with those value ETFs. But as the post-election bull started to tire in March, BIF held fairly steady, shored up in part by that linear move in the discount.

For the year, BIF has had a market correlation of 0.75. For the value funds it was 0.92 for IWD and 0.90 for VDV, so BIF adds a bit of diversification to an equity portfolio as a bonus.

BIF Portfolio

Let’s look at the top of the BIF portfolio.

BIF Top Holdings % of Portfolio Berkshire Hathaway Inc A (BRK.A) 23.12% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) 7.32% Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRK.B) 6.53% Chevron Corp (CVX) 5.62% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 5.61% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) 4.90% Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) 4.70% Walmart Stores Inc (WMT) 4.56% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 3.79% Pfizer Inc (PFE) 3.24% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Common (UTF) 3.17% 72.56%

It’s no coincidence that this looks a lot like a list of Warren Buffett’s favorites. Stewart Horejsi, the much-reviled patriarch of the Horejsi family, built it and became very wealthy by simply following Buffett’s lead. BRK A and B shares comprise just short of 30% of the portfolio, and Berkshire chalked up a 13.7% gain to SPY’s 9.8% since August. The second-largest holding, JPM, led the list at 35%, and even WFC, which has seen some rough times of late, beat the market with its 13.4% total return. PFE was the big loser (-7.2%) followed by underperformers YUM and WMT.

Summary

BIF has turned in a strong performance record since I brought it to your attention last August. While I acknowledge the strong feelings some have with regard to the family management that characterized the fund’s past, in its current configuration it has been a winner for its shareholders.

It has beaten the large-cap market through a strong market run. It has beaten the value cohort of the large-cap market over a period when value had returned to favor and was making up for lost ground.

It pays an appealing distribution of 4.4% to SPY’s 1.9%, IWD’s 2.2% and VTV’s 2.4%. The dividend was increased 3% in October with an indication of annual increases to come.

This discount stands at -16.5%, which looks like a compelling bargain given the steady compression of that distribution since the fund’s reorganization. I say this despite the fact that that continual movement has pushed the Z-scores to the 2.5 range because I don’t think the discount is poised to revert to its previous level. I generally give a lot of credence to what Z-scores seem to be telling me, but when a fund undgoes fundamental changes, such as BIF has, the Z-scores can be misleading. To the contrary, if the fund continues to outperform, I would expect that loss of discount to continue along its current trajectory for some time to come.

Many like Berkshire Hathaway but find its lack of a dividend a sticking point. If you are among that group, BIF offers the opportunity to buy a kindred portfolio that pays a sweet 4.4% with the margin of safety that comes with that -16.5% discount. I find few offerings in the equity fund space that look to be as well-positioned for the market ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.