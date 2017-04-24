France Revives The Market's Spirit

It's been almost two months since the S&P 500 (SPY) made a new high. Since March 1st, the market has traded sideways, with bears trying to take the initiative on several occasions.

However, to the extent that the market's unease was based on geopolitical concerns, that risk factor is now off the table. Tensions flared up in both the Middle East and North Korea, but those disturbances quickly settled back down. And Sunday's election results decisively put the Marine Le Pen threat to EU stability to rest.

Yes, Le Pen didn't fare badly in Sunday's first round election. She scored about 22% of the vote, and came in a close second to centrist Emmanuel Macron. However this result was wholly inadequate for her chances as the election proceeds to the run-off vote.

For starters, Le Pen has always polled poorly in head-to-head match-ups between any two candidates in the race. She has a fervent core basis, but hasn't shown much ability to garner support away from it. One of her paths to victory involved the far-leftist being the other candidate to win in the first round. That candidate supported, among other things, a 100% tax on any income above 400,000 Euros ($435,000). In a run-off between two extremist candidates, Le Pen would have had better odds.

However, competing against a centrist, she will likely struggle to pull mainstream support. The other plausible path to victory was based on the idea of shy voters. When voting for polarizing candidates, people sometimes are hesitant to admit their leaning to a pollster. While this effect generally isn't large, it can be enough to tip tight races.

Le Pen's polling coming into the first round was right around the 22% tally that she ultimately received. Thus, it seems that we can discard the idea that there's some hidden groundswell of support for her that will lead to an upset, as happened with Trump and Brexit.

With The Election Over, What's Next?

Bears had pinned a lot of their hopes on geopolitical uncertainty. At least from the EU, however, this is pretty much done for the time being. Geert Wilders came up short, and Le Pen appears to be following the same path; a strong showing, but not enough to win the race.

As expected, the biggest winners are European stocks. The French index is up more than 4% on the day. The French ETF (EWQ) is up even more thanks to the rally in the Euro, and has now decisively hit 52-week highs:

EWQ data by YCharts

We've come a long way since the Brexit lows last June, that's for sure. The banks in particular are huge winners, with Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) leading the way. DB stock is up an astounding 11% on the day.

DB data by YCharts

The moves seem outsized, but you can justify it in the following way. It had appeared that there was significant risk to the EU as an institution from political developments this year. However, with France out of the way, there actually isn't much coming up on the political calendar. Arguably the next big election isn't until next year in Italy. The investor response - to buy European stocks since EU risk is off the table for the next year - makes sense.

It's worth remembering, however, that France chose a rather status quo political option in Macron. And the status quo simply hasn't created an environment where banks can flourish. Interest rate spreads within Europe aren't high enough to allow banks to cover their overhead and earn a healthy profit. These election results dampen downside risk, but they do little to fix the European banking system's structural problem.

US financials (XLF) are following Europe's lead. The sector is up more than 2%, and certain money center banks are up a lot more. However, the same issue applies; interest rates have made a dramatic move against the banks in recent weeks. Bonds sold off a bit last night, but interest rates are already heading back down now in Monday's trading session. The net move in interest rates since election night simply isn't large enough to justify the banks' level of gains from November onward.

Market Outlook

Until proven otherwise, we remain in a bull market. The S&P 500 hasn't hit new all-time highs, but it has broken out of the downtrend; bulls have the technical advantage:

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) hit new all-time highs today, and the Russell 2000 (IWM) isn't far behind. It's safe to say that markets are now making the next push higher, and given reasonably negative sentiment heading into last weekend, there's probably a good deal of sideline cash that will move back into the market to chase the next push higher.

Bears aren't totally out of ammunition; earnings season is kicking off again with Alcoa (AA) reporting today. If Kimberly-Clark's (KMB) mediocre numbers out today are any guide, it's going to be another rough one for multinationals with foreign exchange exposure. The bear case here is that oil is sliding again, financials still don't look that great - today's one-day rally aside - and this earnings season isn't likely to be a blockbuster. GDP estimates have also moved downward significantly.

However, the negative view is unlikely to prevail in the short-term. Markets look primed for new all-time highs. In a bull market, you simply shouldn't be shorting on days like today; the adage of "don't fight the trend" arose from this sort of trading environment. Volatility ETFs (VXX) got dumped, as VIX futures traders see the writing on the wall. VXX is down close to 10% on the day, a punishing decline worsened by the fact that volatility has moved back into its normal contango state. The market will likely be quiet for at least a few more weeks, and that means new all-time lows today or very soon for the long volatility products.

When we do get a correction or bear market, look for it to come from US weakness, either in GDP or earnings. The French election results serve as another reminder of the peril that comes with trying to predict big downmoves based on political noise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.