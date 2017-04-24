Verizon's Day Of Reckoning Is Here

Image credit

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has been increasingly losing its dominant position in the wireless business, a move it doubled down on with its enormous purchase of the portion of the Verizon Wireless business it didn't already own a couple of years ago. That move, as it turns out, is coming back to bite VZ as Q1 earnings demonstrated late last week. More importantly, Verizon's dividend, which is already suffering, looks only to get worse as it grapples with losing subscribers for the first time ever and the move back to unlimited plans.

The earnings report contains lots of information but the bit I'm interested in is subscribers. VZ actually lost subscribers for the first time in its history. Total revenue tanked over 7% on a headline basis and 4.5% on a core basis and margins missed the mark as well. The problem for Verizon - as demonstrated in Q1 - is that the race to the bottom is well underway in terms of wireless offerings to consumers. The second-tier players like T-Mobile and Sprint have been offering what frankly amount to better options for consumers in a lot of ways and Verizon's stranglehold on its dominant position is eroding in a big way. The fact that subscriber growth went negative is a huge red flag for VZ shareholders and to be honest, I think the reaction in the stock was a bit muted considering all the headwinds VZ has in front of it.

The reintroduction of the unlimited plan was said to have helped stem subscriber losses but at what cost? Verizon has been masterful at monetizing overage revenue from customers but if it has to participate in the unlimited plan wars - which it has been largely immune to thus far - that's a huge problem. Verizon is going to lose that source of high-margin revenue and as consumers figure out they can do better than their current plans, even the ones that stick with Verizon will likely move to the unlimited plan in droves over time. After all, for many consumers, the unlimited plan is cheaper than what they've got now under the only pricing structure and offers better value as well. Again, this is a problem for Verizon as it stands to lose out on billions of dollars in revenue over time, which will hurt margins and by extension - FCF. One needs no further proof of this than the 6% decline in average revenue per account in Q1. That's very ugly but if I'm right, there's a lot more to come.

This is a problem not only for Verizon's earnings and valuation, but with respect to the dividend as well. I laid out in the linked article above that the day of reckoning is coming for Verizon's critically important dividend and with the current shift in its consumer base with both subscriber losses as well as the reintroduction of the unlimited plan, this situation is bound to get worse. Indeed, Verizon's Q1 operating cash flow was ~$800M less than last year's Q1 once you account for differences in deferred taxes, acquisitions and a pension contribution. If indeed Verizon is going to struggle with subscriber losses and lower revenue on those that do stay, this is just the beginning.

That has enormous implications for the dividend because Verizon really cannot afford to continue to raise it at present. Removing even a few hundred million dollars quarterly would spell disaster and would relegate Verizon to borrowing to pay shareholders. That's a terrible situation and one you never want to find yourself in as a shareholder. But given Verizon's tough Q1 and its current balance sheet situation, it certainly seems to me that's where it is headed. After all, it borrowed a net $8.7B in Q1 and yet its cash balance at the end of the period was just $4.3B. Verizon is skating on razor-thin ice and I don't think the stock has priced this in at all if I'm honest.

I wasn't exactly bullish on Verizon prior to the report but I think its dividend is more at risk that ever right now. I don't think anyone saw the stampede of customers voting with their feet and either leaving Verizon or switching to plans that will hurt the company's revenue and profits per account. Those changes are enormously important and not in a good way for Verizon. The race to the bottom in wireless service is exactly what Verizon doesn't want but it is happening and with it capitulating and going back to an unlimited plan it got rid of for good reason, there is a very, very tough road ahead for Verizon. The dividend is in even worse shape than I previously thought as Verizon will struggle to produce enough FCF under the new regime, particularly as subscribers move either to new carriers or to the unlimited plan if they stay with Verizon. That's terrible news and I certainly want no piece of this stock here. If you want yield, there are much better places to go that aren't nearly as risky.