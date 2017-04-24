4 Companies With Recent Dividend Increases: Review Using Dividend Safety Model - April 2017, Part-2

As usual, we will use our Dividend Safety & Growth model to present safety rating for each company for an unbiased comparison.

For each company, we will provide the growth trends on the dividend, cash flow, and earnings.

This article is part of our series covering up to 3 or 4 companies that have had recent dividend increases.

Every week there are dozens of companies that increase their dividend payout. For this series, we select companies that are relatively large and stable (market cap greater than $10 billion) and have at least 7-10 years (preferably more) of dividend history. We exclude the companies that are structured as either REITs (real estate investment trust), mREITs (mortgage REIT), or BDCs (business development company).

For a dividend investor, it is important to look at the company's ability to pay and continually increase their dividends year after year. That is why we use our "Dividend Safety model" to derive a dividend safety score providing us a relative comparison. Our model tries to combine dividend safety and continuity of dividend growth into one score.

As we select companies that raised their dividends recently during the last couple of weeks, it is more than likely that they will be from different sectors/industries. So we are not aiming for an apple-to-apple comparison. Nonetheless, we attempt to compare the reliability and safety of their current dividends and their ability to grow the dividend in the future. We will also provide their general growth trends on EPS, revenue, and free cash flow. For this week, we will compare the following companies that raised their dividends recently.

Symbol New Annual Dividend Previous Annual Dividend Increase % Forward Yield CSCO $1.16 $1.04 11.54% 3.53% GD $3.36 $3.04 10.53% 1.78% JPM $2.00 $1.88 6.38% 2.37% RTN $3.192 $2.932 8.87% 2.07%

CISCO Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. is a global technology conglomerate headquartered in San José, California. Cisco is the largest networking company in the world that develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products. Through its numerous acquired subsidiaries, Cisco specializes in specific tech markets, such as Internet of Things (IOT), domain security, and energy management.

Cisco Systems was founded in December 1984 by Leonard Bosack and Sandy Lerner, two Stanford University computer scientists, who pioneered the concept of a local area network (LAN) being used to connect geographically disparate computers over a multiprotocol router system. The company went public in 1990 when it was listed on the NASDAQ. During the Internet boom of the year 2000, Cisco was the most valuable company in the world, with a more than $500 billion market capitalization.

CSCO started paying dividends in 2011 and has raised them every year since. The dividend growth has been very impressive at 19.45%. Also, the current dividend yield is very attractive at 3.55%. During the last five years, CSCO's revenue growth has been in the low single digits at 2.36%, whereas the EPS (earnings per share) growth has been much better at 9.60% per year on average. Both the operating cash flow (OCF) and the free cash flow (FCF) have been decent at 4.99% and 5.49%. CSCO's total returns over the last five years have been decent and incidentally very similar to those of S&P 500. However, it may be worthwhile to mention that Cisco underperformed S&P 500 most of this period but caught up in the last one year. If you had invested $10,000 five years ago at the beginning of April 2012, it would have grown to $18,564, giving a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13.17%. S&P 500 also returned the same CAGR of 13.17%.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense multinational corporation. Formed by mergers and divestitures, it is the world's fifth-largest defense contractor based on 2012 revenues. General Dynamics is headquartered in West Falls Church, Fairfax County, Virginia.

It has four main business segments: Marine Systems, Combat Systems, Information Systems Technology, and Aerospace. General Dynamics' former Fort Worth Division manufactured one of the Western world's most-produced jet fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon-until 1993 when production was sold to Lockheed. In 1999, the company re-entered the airframe business with its purchase of Gulfstream Aerospace.

GD has paid dividends since 1999 and raised them every year since. The dividend growth in the last 5 years has been quite good at 10.57%, growing from $2.04 to $3.36 annually.

On the revenue side, GD's revenue growth has been essentially flat in the last 5 years. Still, the company was able to grow its EPS at a decent pace of 7.63% during the same period. However, both the operating cash flow and the free cash flow have been mostly flat as well during this period.

GD's total returns over the five years have been excellent. If you had invested $10,000 five years ago at the beginning of April 2012, it would have grown to $28,739 giving a CAGR of 23.51%, compared to 13.17% of S&P 500 over the same period.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a U.S. multinational banking and financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. It is the largest bank in the United States, and the world's third-largest bank by total assets, and the world's most valuable bank by market capitalization. It is a major provider of financial services, and according to Forbes magazine is the world's sixth-largest public company based upon a composite ranking. The hedge fund unit of JPMorgan Chase is the second largest hedge fund in the United States. The company was formed in 2000 when Chase Manhattan Corporation merged with J.P. Morgan & Co.

JPM has a decent dividend history. In its present form, it has paid dividends since the year 2000. The dividend history of its former constituents, namely Chase Manhattan and Bank One, extends even further in the past. During the financial crisis of 2008-2009, the dividend was frozen until 2011. However, during the past 5 years, the dividend growth has been pretty aggressive at 10.32%.

The revenue growth was basically flat in the last 5 years, but EPS grew at an annual rate of 6.62%. Given the nature of its business, the operating cash flow and free cash flow have been quite volatile from one year to another, but net income has grown nicely at 5.69% during the last 5 years. Our dividend safety model takes growth in operating cash flow into consideration, which was slightly negative. But if we were to replace it with net income growth, it will bump up the safety rating by 9 points.

In terms of total returns, if you had invested $10,000 as of April 2012 in JPM, it would be worth $21,924, giving a CAGR of 17.0%, which is roughly 4% points better than S&P 500 over the same period.

Raytheon Co. (NYSE: RTN)

The Raytheon Company is a major U.S. defense contractor and industrial corporation with core manufacturing specialization in weapons and military & commercial electronics. Raytheon is the world's largest producer of guided missiles. Established in 1922, the company adopted its present name in 1959. The company has over 63,000 employees worldwide and annual revenues of approximately US$25 billion. More than 80% of Raytheon's revenues are obtained from military contracts. As of 2015, it is the third largest defense contractor in the United States by defense revenue.

When it comes to dividends, Raytheon is a shareholder-friendly company. RTN has paid dividends for the last 63 years and raised them every year for the last 12 years. The dividend growth in the last 5 years has been impressive at 9.87%.

In the last five years, on all other metrics, RTN has performed very well, except on the revenue growth, which has been essentially flat. The company was able to grow its EPS at 7.17% during the same period. Both the operating cash flow and the free cash flow grew at a decent pace at 5.85% and 5.70% respectively.

On the total returns, RTN has provided excellent returns during the last five years, more than double of S&P 500. It has returned a CAGR of 27.09%, turning $10,000 into $33,155 since April 2012. For comparison, S&P 500 returned a CAGR of 13.17%, turning $10,000 into $18,560.

Key Metrics:

In the below table, we will present some key metrics and use our Dividend Safety model to derive a Dividend Safety Rating for each of the companies.

Dividend Safety Rating:

As DGI investors, our priorities are high-enough (current) dividend yield, good prospects for a dividend growth at least exceeding the inflation rate, safety (or long-term viability) of the dividend and lastly the growth prospects and the total returns.

This series of articles attempts to bring to attention the safety or long-term viability of the dividend. We want to ensure that there is no foreseeable risk of a dividend cut in short to medium term. When a company cuts the dividend, more than likely its share price will nosedive resulting in a significant capital loss. Luckily for investors, most of the times there are indicators that start showing red-flags much before a company runs into a cash-flow crunch and is no longer able to support the dividends.

We will consider the following factors that play a major role towards dividend safety:

1. Total number of years of dividend history.

2. Number of years of dividends raised on a continual basis.

3. Payout Ratio.

4. Current dividend yield

5. Dividend growth for last five years.

6. Cash flow growth for last five years.

7. Debt to Equity and Debt to Asset ratios.

We want to pay special attention to the operating cash-flow and free-cash-flow that the company generates every year. The FCF is the operating-cash-flow that the company makes from its operations minus the capital expenditure.

FCF = (Operating Cash Flow) - (Capital Expenditure)

We want to see the cash-flow grow most years for the company to be able to increase the dividends. We also want to see the cash-flow exceeding the total dividend paid by a fair margin.

By taking into account the above seven factors, we will derive a Safety Rating that would indicate to us how safe (or unsafe) a company's dividend may be going forward. Note that this rating is derived using the past data, so it can only provide a general trend but no guarantees for the future. Also, it is not based on any proven scientific theory. Nevertheless, it does provide an unbiased and comparative viewpoint from a high level.

Dividend Safety Formula:

We will calculate the Dividend Safety Rating as per the following formula.

Dividend Safety & Growth Rating - Calculation Table:

