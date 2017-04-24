ITV: Investors Still Seem To Be Undervaluing A Much Changed, Diverse Business

Currently, considerably undervalued compared to its peers, today may be a good time to pick up shares in the company.

The company is attractively cash-generative with what appears a sustainable strategy for continuing growth into the future.

In the UK, if you're looking at ITV (OTCPK:ITVPY) as an investment, your first thought is its wide variety of TV channels. Having emerged as the first commercial UK television channel in 1955, it has grown to be the biggest channel after the state-owned BBC family of channels from a viewership perspective (Data sources: ITV Annual Reports):

Ironically, however, I think the prominence of its channels in the UK television ecosystem has unfairly kept its share price lower than it should be. The growing viewership of other channel families in recent years is a reminder of the increasingly competitive media landscape in which the company operates.

The reality is that it continues to dominate the TV advertising market in the UK (Data sources: ITV Annual Reports):

Apart from a brief hiccup in 2013, it has continued to gobble up a growing share of total TV advertising share in the UK.

Traditional TV: A Declining Medium?

Yet, investors are acutely aware that the share of TV viewing in UK consumers' video diet has been shrinking for many years now. And this shows no sign of abating anytime soon (Data sources: ThinkBox Video Consumption Report 2015, 2016 and 2017):

All told, TV delivered through all broadcaster means (Live TV, Playback TV, and Broadcaster video on demand) accounted for 74.7% of all video viewing in 2016, compared to 81% in 2014.

What is more, the situation is looking even more ominous when we take a closer look at the younger generation of viewers:

In this age group, TV delivered through all broadcaster means has fallen from a share of 65.2% in 2014 to just 56.4% in 2016. Worse still, this generation is also increasingly watching less video than the population as a whole:

Amongst younger viewers, therefore, TV companies are catching a smaller share of a smaller viewing time.

All bad, then? No. First, as highlighted earlier, TV continues to dominate advertising spend. What is more, it continues to represent the most compelling way to get consumers to actually view their video adverts:

Importantly, this is as true for those in the 16 to 24 age group as any other.

Clearly, TV is seeing increasing pressure in its marketplace from new, online and over-the-top providers. Nonetheless, its dominance remains in place, especially from an advertising share perspective. What is more, its own moves into Playback TV and Broadcaster VOD is helping to ensure that traditional broadcasters (and their advertising value) retain relevance in this new market. Certainly, its virtual monopoly over video content and advertising delivery is coming to an end.

What remains true, however, is that globally, TV advertising remains dominant. Its share of total adspend is shrinking, however. Down from a 2012 peak of 39.4%, it is still falling (Data source: Zenith OptiMedia December 2016 AdSpend Report):

Indeed, the internet (both desktop and mobile) is expected to become the dominant advertising medium in 2017 and continue to extend its lead in coming years. Nonetheless, TV's shrinking share is more a reflection of the rapid growth in other adspend areas. If we take a look at potential underlying adspend for TV, there is still growth predicted (Data source: derived from Zenith OptiMedia December 2016 AdSpend Report estimates):

Every $100 of adspend in 2016 is expected to grow to around $113.50 by 2019. Even reflecting the shrinking share of total adspend, this suggests that total value will continue to grow for TV advertising.

Why? Well, Zenith OptiMedia offers a brief explanation:

one of the reasons for television's loss of share is the rapid growth of paid search, which is essentially a direct response channel (together with classified), while television is the preeminent brand awareness channel. Television does not compete directly against search, and indeed the two can complement each other, for example by running paid search activity to take advantage of the increase in searches driven by a television campaign. Taking internet classified and search out of the picture, television will remain the principal display medium for many years to come.

Television, therefore, still holds its ground in this bold new advertising environment. With ITV's dominant position in the UK television advertising market outlined earlier, it is well placed to continue to be able to take advantage of its market position. Consider also that the UK is the fourth-largest advertising market in the globe and is set to continue to grow at a solid pace over coming years:

Yet, for ITV, there is another reason why investors should perhaps be a little more sanguine about their long-term prospects: ITV Studios.

ITV Studios: Soaring Growth?

ITV's increasingly prominent jewel in the crown is its ITV Studios business. This produces the content both for its own channels and those of a wide variety of other broadcasters and other content providers. It has been an established part of the business for many years. Yet, it has really grown in prominence under its current CEO, Adam Crozier, who took over at the firm in 2010.

Today, ITV Studios generates nearly 40% of total ITV revenue (Data source: ITV 2016 Annual Report):

The pace of this change is quite striking. Since Crozier took over, it has grown massively from both a revenue and operating profit perspective. This pace has accelerated further in recent years (especially regarding operating profit) as the full effects of operating leverage are starting to be felt at this increasingly large and global unit (Data sources: ITV Annual Reports):

As a consequence, it has grown from contributing just a quarter of all revenue to two-fifths:

Nor is there any reason to assume that its growth in importance is set to slow anytime soon. It has also continued to draw in a wide variety of fresh clients, and increasingly, the majority of these are coming from the international markets, showing the global appeal of the kind of diverse, high-quality content it is generating:

This is little surprise. As broadcasters are increasingly competing in a diverse market, they are finding the bar raised to actually get eyes on their programming. Historically, many traditional broadcasters could rest upon their back catalogs and those of others to keep viewers tuning in. This has, however, been changing dramatically in recent years as the broadcasting market continues to evolve rapidly.

A Favorable Market?

Chief drivers of this market shift are the over-the-top companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Like its more traditional peers, historically, older shows and movies have formed the core of the programming spending at the company. Yet they are increasingly hinging their global expansion on the exclusive, home-grown content they are generating (50% of total content is their target). New territories have seen new original content with them: series in the UK such as The Crown, in France, Marseille, Scandinavia, and The Rain and in Japan Hibana (Spark) not to mention original film content such as Italy's Suburra.

Yet, exclusive is also more expensive. Having seen content costs grow massively in recent years, 2017 is set to see a similar growth to around $6 billion from $5 billion in 2016 - a 20% uptick.

Traditional networks are having to keep pace with this overdrive in original content. Talking of HBO's recent Q4 and FY2016 figures, Time Warner's (NYSE:TWX) CFO, Howard Averill, stated that:

programming costs were up double digits in the quarter and the year. That's a result of our continued investments in original programming, including new series like Westworld, Divorce, The Night Of and Insecure. So we continued to make progress on our strategic initiatives in 2016 and we have a lot of momentum on the content side.

Yet, for producers of this content, this has been an immensely helpful thing. JPMorgan's Alexia Quadrani noted on Time Warner's (TWX) recent earnings call that:

"We're hearing that the terms have become much more favorable to the producers of these TV series, in terms of guaranteed pickup of an entire series or better pricing and such."

Leverage has grown, therefore, for the producers of such content on how extensively (and expensively) they can market their products. Broadcasters are having to look further afield too, in order to draw in fresh, appealing content. This has been driving ITV Studios' growing international market. As its CEO, Adam Crozier highlighted at its FY2016 results, it generates shows not only for more established broadcasters but also these new players:

We do now produce shows for most of the big OTT players, like Amazon and Netflix and others. So we're working with everyone. And clearly, that's a growing side of the business. Some of the stuff we have in the pipeline is for the new players as well.

ITV Studios is, therefore, increasingly embedding the business in this bold new world of programming commissioning, creation, and dissemination.

ITV Studios: Savings Growth?

The question is, however, how long can this continue before broadcasters of all colors are forced to trim back? Ovum's Consulting Director of Media Entertainment and Consumer, Angel Dobardziev, recently explained of Netflix and its original content expenses:

Netflix's business model burns massive and increasing amounts of cash, which we think is not sustainable. We think Netflix will find it near impossible to maintain its subscriber growth while at the same time keeping tight control of the costs that are driving its cash burn. The exuberance surrounding Netflix has parallels with the dot.com boom.

A bubble may well be forming, perhaps. Yet, even if broadcasters do eventually have to become more frugal, they're unlikely to be any less fecund on the content front.

Yet, here is the thing for ITV, even if external broadcasters are forced to trim back (or at least tighten) their content budgets after years of apparently existential overexuberance, its Studios segment remains a compelling addition. This is because of the increasing importance of the Studios business for ITV's own content for its channels. Although an increasing majority of its Studios revenue comes from external sales to other broadcasters, its internal sales to its own channels have also been growing (Data sources: ITV Annual Reports):

The result is that now just shy of two-thirds of all content broadcast on ITV's own channels is produced by ITV Studios rather than other content creators:

Thus, even if the external market starts to tighten as high-spending media groups rein in their original content costs, ITV has the benefit of having an attractive asset, which can help keep its own content creation costs at a favorable level than that of its peers.

What is certainly true is that for ITV to substantially wean itself off of advertising revenues in the near future - what it calls "rebalancing the business" - it will likely have to go shopping for some additional acquisitions. It has, however, learned that this is sometimes easier said than done. Its £1 billion August 2016 pursuit of Canadian production and distribution company Entertainment One (OTC:ENTMF) may have failed, but it did cause it to reiterate its commitment to this strategy, stating:

ITV has a clear strategy that, over recent years, has created significant value for shareholders. A key part of that strategy is continuing to build a scaled international content and global distribution business, with a focus on US scripted content.

Although it has since created some distance from any potential second bid for eOne, we should not expect it to remain quiet for too long.

Cash Flow

Importantly, therefore, ITV is increasingly leveraging its attractive cash flow characteristics. Although 2008 was a relative annus horribilis for cash flow (importantly, it still generated positive FCF, however) since then, it has seen cash flow trend strongly northwards (Data sources: ITV Annual Reports):

Note, in particular, that operating cash flow has shown a remarkably strong growth performance. In turn, the company has proven increasingly efficient in the manner in which it has generated that cash. Take its CROIC (cash return on invested capital), for example. Calculated by dividing its FCF by the sum of the capital invested in the business (total debt and shareholders' equity), we can see it has been expanding its cash return rapidly:

This is a great trend to be seeing. For ITV to be generating over £30 in FCF from every £100 of capital invested in the business is immensely attractive. What is more, this level remains impressively elevated despite its very high levels of continued investment in the business.

Debt Levels

You can see the effect of this investment in its debt levels. After spending a great deal of time paying down its debt levels in the aftermath of the financial crisis, ITV has been growing leverage levels again in the last couple of years.

From a net debt perspective, however, the growth has been somewhat less profound (Data sources: ITV Annual Reports):

What this really reflects is the fact that the company's relatively asset-light business means that equity levels are often quite low which can exaggerate debt to equity levels. Looking at its FCF coverage of its total debt is perhaps a better indication, therefore, of the strength of its debt position. And here, the story is very convincing indeed:

ITV's massive focus upon deleveraging its balance sheet between 2009 and 2014 saw itself sitting at a very conservative level of debt. With an attractive debt market, it understandably decided to build debt levels again. Nonetheless, such was its conservative leverage level before this growth, its FCF to Debt ratio remains over 50%. What this means, in theory, at least, is that ITV could repay its entire debt load in less than two years using FCF alone.

It can, therefore, continue building debt levels if it sees opportunities worth pursuing without straining its balance sheet too excessively. That is excellent to see.

Generous Dividends

In the last few years, ITV's strong cash flow position has also seen it accelerating its ordinary dividend distribution after a cut in 2010. Not only that, but it has also been paying out excess cash to investors through often substantial special dividends (Data sources: ITV Annual Reports):

Now, even if we assume that special dividends stop from this point onwards, in order to help fuel its continued investment (both internal and through acquisition) in its Studios segment, ordinary dividend growth is still expected to be fairly sprightly in coming years:

The net result is a generous dividend with a strong level of FCF coverage. Hardly something to leave investors upset.

Undeserved Discount?

Despite all these clear attractions, it is fair to accept that some sort of discount is deserved considering that over 60% of its revenue comes from the highly economically - sensitive advertising revenue source.

Nonetheless, ITV's discount from an enterprise value (market cap plus total debt and minus cash) to FCF perspective does seem remarkably deep when compared to several of its global peers which operate across the broadcast and production business:

Even accepting that many of these have broadcasting arms less reliant on advertising revenues, courtesy of their subscription-based model in contrast to ITV's free-to-air one, this does seem steep.

Similarly, RTL's discount is perhaps justified by the fact that it is majority owned by media conglomerate Bertelsmann (about 75%) and thus unlikely to be subject to an outside takeover bid.

Yet, ITV also has this as a potential price kicker. Its largest single shareholder remains John Malone's Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) after it built a minority stake in July 2014 and built upon it in 2015 (Data sources: ITV Annual Reports):

Although it has repeatedly denied any intention to buy the rest of ITV, this hefty minority share will always keep it a strong possibility.

Whatever the case, even assuming that Liberty Global did not make a bid for the whole company ITV holds a lot of value. For instance, even if ITV only closed up the valuation gap with its US peers to an EV/FCF ratio of 19, we would be seeing a share price of around £2.70 ($34.60) compared to today's sub-£2.20 ($27.70) price.*

Nor does this seem preposterously optimistic. Although it would certainly represent a 52-week high, it would still be below the prices seen around the start of 2016. Even assuming a smaller and larger closing of the valuation gap (18 and 20 times EV/FCF multiples), today's share price seems remarkably discounted:

Even assuming the lower correction to an EV/FCF of 18, a share price of £2.55 ($32.70) does not seem wishful thinking. Yet that remains about 16% ahead of today's share price.

Plenty of things may keep ITV's share price rather volatile. A potential slowdown in UK economic growth as consumer spending growth continues to be pressured. Similarly, the Brexit process will continue to raise question marks amongst some as to the attractiveness of the UK market for investment.

Nonetheless, over the next 12-24 months, I'd expect to see the company slowly edge up towards the £2.55 mark and test new highs around the £2.70 to £2.80 ($34.60 to $35.90) mark. I doubt the progress will be linear, but with a dominant hold over UK commercial TV and its advertising share and an increasingly important and international ITV Studios segment, it should continue to generate the sort of results to support and stimulate share price growth over time.

Longer term, should ITV continue to succeed in expanding its Studios segment in terms of total company share and global reach, it will only become more attractive. With this clearly its intention and with the cash flow and balance sheet to support such moves, it is hard not to take a positive view of its future prospects.

ITV still, therefore, appears to represent compelling value today even though its share price has risen over a third since it hit its lows late last year and immediately after the Brexit vote.

Conclusion

ITV's share price does seem to be held back by its own UK broadcasting dominance as consumers viewership habits change dramatically in line with a rapidly evolving media landscape. Yet this seems rather unfair. ITV's own market position is remarkably strong, and the TV viewership and advertising landscape remain dominant even if its long-standing monopoly over video advertising is being convincingly challenged. Nonetheless, the end of its monopoly does not mean the traditional broadcasters have a moribund business.

What is certainly true is that ITV remains a highly cyclically-sensitive business. Its dominant hold over UK television advertising does make it highly susceptible to any downturn in the fortunes of the advertising market in this area. Yet the fact that it has continued to hold a dominant market share of consumer viewership numbers and a growing share of UK television advertising shows that it continues to provide both consumer and advertising a compelling product.

The changes occurring may well not be entirely favorable to ITV's core broadcasting business. Yet nor are these changes as fearful for it either. What is more, ITV's increasingly "balanced" (to use its own phrasing) approach to the future growth of the businesses revenue and income streams looks set to position them strongly to survive and thrive in the media landscape of the future. This just does not appear to be entirely reflected in its current share price.

ITV itself has stated that its own pivot towards the ITV Studios, providing an increasingly share of total revenue has only just begun. This is welcome to hear. The strategy has proven highly effective to date and looks set to provide additional diversity to their revenue stream in the future. For long-term investors, this growing Studios business should help generate more reliable results in the future even during more dire television advertising markets.

A highly cash-generative business with a strong ordinary dividend yield, striking history of special dividends, and what appears to be a discounted share price certainly appeal to me immensely. Throw in a management, which has proven very effective over the last seven years and more investors should take a closer look. The present stage in the advertising cycle may justifiably lead an investor to be reluctant to open a full position today. Nonetheless, there are, to my mind, plenty of reasons to open a position today.

Notes

* Share prices are given in GBP for ITV's London-listed ordinary shares. They trade under the ticker "ITV". Note, share prices in chart are in GBx rather than GBP. USD share prices reflect the fact that ITV's ITVPY ADR is the equivalent of 10 ordinary shares.

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data were collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user jameswest.

