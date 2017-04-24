Guangshen Railway Has Potential, But A Lot Rides On Reform

Passenger volume is being compromised by high-speed rail competition, and the expansion of the company's service offerings is a mixed blessing of revenue growth, lower margins, and returns on capital.

Guangshen Railway may be about to benefit from government reforms that would allow for meaningfully higher passenger fares and the acquisition of new lines.

China's Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) is a rare listed Chinese rail asset and it owns high-quality assets in Guangdong, but the nature of the Chinese rail market takes a lot of important strategic options out of management's hands. The state-owned China Railway Corporation (CRC) is getting more realistic about market-based reforms, though, and that has created some credible optimism regarding fare pricing power and the possibility of asset injections/acquisitions for Guangshen in the not-so-distant future.

Guangshen Railway's shares have done alright over the last year, but a lot of that appears predicated on those reforms that may allow the company to meaningfully increase its ticket prices. Absent those reforms, the company is likely going to find it hard to drive strong revenue growth due to competition with its Guangzhou-Shenzhen line, though an expansion of its railway operation services offers above-average revenue growth and good returns on capital (albeit less impressive margins). Guangshen's shares don't look remarkably undervalued, but with two-for-one potential profit leverage on fare hikes, slight undervaluation today and meaningful upside in a bull-case scenario merit a closer look.

A Small, But High-Quality Asset Base And Diversifying Opportunities

Operating in the Pearl River Delta, one of the most densely-populated parts of the world, Guangshen Railway owns and operates a limited but valuable collection of rail assets, including a 152km four-track line between Guangzhou and Shenzhen (populations of roughly 14M and 12M, respectively) and the 329km double-track Guangzhou-Pinshi line.

Around 45% of the company's revenue comes from passenger traffic, with a little more than half of that (close to 25% of total revenue) coming from over 100 daily long-distance train pairs operating largely out of Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Another third or so of passenger revenue comes from Guangzhou-Shenzhen intercity trains; management has more pricing autonomy here, but also considerably more competition (in the form of high-speed passenger trains). Last is a small amount of revenue that comes from through-trains serving Hong Kong. Freight chips in a modest amount of revenue (about 10%), with the company handling freight traffic on those same underlying Guangzhou-Shenzhen/Pinshi rail lines.

A significant and fast-growing source of revenue is the company's network and service operations. In addition to outsourced operational services, Guangshen also runs high-speed rail services in Guangdong, but does not actually own the underlying rail assets. This business grew more than 20% in 2016 (after high-teens growth in 2015) and is a mixed proposition for Guangshen. On one hand, the cost-plus model doesn't involve the same sort of ridership risk, and the company is not responsible for maintaining the assets. On the other hand, the margins are lower and the business does have elevated working capital needs because the CRC can take a while to pay.

Guangshen also owns considerable real estate assets including close to 40,000 square meters of land near the Guangzhou East railway station and the Shenzhen North railway station that could be considered highly promising for real estate development. Unfortunately, while the potential value of Guangshen's land is quite high, the process of navigating all of the legal/bureaucratic obstacles is lengthy and formidable, and I consider this more of a potential bull-case source of future value than a likely-to-be-realized near-term opportunity.

Will Reforms Deliver Higher Revenue?

After basically 20 years of no changes, the CRC has finally started to get more serious about fare price reforms. I wouldn't necessarily say that the CRC is in dire straits, but the strains of keeping fares artificially low while operating costs continue to rise are starting to show. In 2016 there was fare reform for high-speed rail, with deregulation of premium tickets and double-digit price increases for regular fares as well.

The high-speed rail reforms didn't really mean much for Guangshen, but CRC followed that up late in 2016 with a new policy for measuring operating costs for traditional passenger rail service. This could be a significant step toward allowing for higher fares in 2017/2018, with potential fare increases of 20% or more. The "but" is that these reforms could take a while and may not happen at all - some analyses of fare reform suggest only modest benefits to CRC, so government officials may decide that the public tumult isn't worth the limited benefit to CRC.

The CRC is also talking more seriously about rail asset ownership reform and possible privatization. While Guangshen's parent company (Guangzhou Railway Group, which owns about 37% of Guangshen Railway) has assets that could be dropped down to the company, this privatization process could create meaningful other asset acquisition/transfer opportunities. High-speed rail lines in particular would be appealing to Guangshen, and the company's clean balance sheet gives it a lot of flexibility if these efforts move forward.

Governance And Government Are Complicating Factors

Guangshen's parent company (Guangzhou Railway) is a state-owned enterprise, and the two companies share the same chairman of the board. As with many state-owned enterprises, there are risks that decisions will be made in the interest of "the public good" rather than the best interests of shareholders. This has not been the case so far; Guangshen has historically done right by its shareholders, it pays a decent dividend, and there are three independent members of the board (out of nine). Top management has meaningful relevant experience in the rail industry, and the company does a decent job of communicating with ADR shareholders, including a respectable amount of current information available in English.

There are rules/laws in place that prevent management from being compensated with equity (and/or equity options), and the chairman is paid by the parent company. This is the norm for Chinese state-owned enterprises, but it may be a concern to some investors.

I would also note that Guangshen's ties to a state-owned business aren't all bad. Guangzhou Railway is the monopoly operator in the area, and that meaningfully limits the potential competition to Guangshen. What's more, it seems highly unlikely to me that any asset dropdowns in Guangzhou's future would go to anyone other than Guangshen.

That said, as I mentioned previously, the balance between business and political decisions for the CRC is a bigger risk. The CRC is focused on improving its balance sheet and its long-term operating viability, and that should increase the likelihood of reforms that benefit Guangshen, including fare reform and mixed ownership/privatization. That said, if the public outcry is loud enough, the CRC may bow to public sentiment and move more slowly (or not at all) on those reforms.

The Opportunity

While Guangshen has seen some pricing power with its Guangzhou-Shenzhen business, it has also seen volume erosion from competing high-speed lines; volume fell 5% in 2015, 1% in each of the first three quarters of 2016 (before a slight rise in the fourth quarter), and another 3% in the first quarter of this year. Freight volumes have been healthier, but are too small to really matter. Guangshen has also been seeing margin pressure from the larger contribution from outsourced services and higher costs from assets acquired from Guangzhou Railway ahead of revenue contributions.

I'm looking for mid-single-digit revenue growth absent significant fare reform. While the ability to raise passenger fares by 20% to 30% would certainly have an impact on volumes, I believe higher fares would offer roughly two-to-one profit leverage (a 10% increase in realized fares would support 20% higher profits). That's not my base-case assumption, but I do believe the CRC will work to find a way to bring fares more in line with actual operating costs. With that, I also expect margins and free cash flows to improve, allowing for double-digit FCF growth in the coming years.

The Bottom Line

Discounted back, I think Guangshen is about 5% to 10% undervalued today, with meaningful upside if the CRC is serious about fare reform. Likewise, there is meaningful upside if the CRC looks to privatize assets and if the regulatory roadblocks to property development are eased. I do believe that there is perception/expectation risk to the share price if fare reform stalls out (and some risk as well if CRC's ownership reforms don't lead to assets being sold), but not as much risk to the financials. With that, I think the risk/reward balance skews positive and these shares are worth a closer look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.