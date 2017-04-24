Threats To Amazon From Wal-Mart, Kroger And Costco

Thus, the question is raised as to whether AMZN has substantial downside risk, perhaps to finally trade at a double-digit P/E on trailing 12-month EPS.

However, the industry is now afraid of AMZN, and the article discusses responses from several competitors.

The case is made in this article that AMZN correctly realizes it needs a success in this field to continue to succeed as a retailer.

Overview of Amazon as a great tech company, but not necessarily a great retailer

Having followed Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) since the late '90s, out of the many bubble stocks of the era simply because I knew someone who had joined as an executive, I'd like to offer a summary of my conclusions about the company: It reflects Jeff Bezos, and his brilliance as a techie and as a techie businessman. AMZN's growth also reflects something that Steve Jobs and probably Bill Gates did not have at first, namely a very deep understanding by the founder of Wall Street. In the age of AMZN, the Street has had an endless willingness to finance a marginally profitable enterprise so long as growth prospects and ultimately profits could be forecast.

In contrast, Bill Gates used to insist that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) keep one year's worth of operating expenses in cash, just in case revenues went to zero for the entire year. Steve Jobs used to say that dividends and share buybacks were mere bribes to get shareholders to own the stock, and more or less gave Wall Street the back of his hand.

However, the very love that Wall Street has shown AMZN can make it a dicey investment for new investors today should the ever-building company fail to meet very high expectations.

Will growth really come through as distributable profits?

Does AMZN really have the mindset of a great retailer, tech innovations and glamour aside?

It's a fascinating topic, and I've been doing a little research on some aspects of the matter, and present the latest fruits of that research for anyone interested in the topic and in AMZN stock. The article does not focus on Amazon Web Services, which I look at as reflecting Mr. Bezos even more in his element than in retailing.

This article is organized in several sections. The next section dives a little deeper into why I think that AMZN needs to be successful in brick-mortar, store-based retail to justify its current valuation. After that, sections on competitive threats from Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR), and then others including Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are discussed. The hope is that some of the information presented, and perspective, are new to readers, allowing you to better think about AMZN shares.

The importance of bricks-and-mortar to AMZN

AMZN's countless shareholders and analysts are well aware that the company has begun to develop several different store-based concepts.

AMZN is getting into brick-and-mortar bookselling, just like Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS).

And Amazon Fresh, etc., are looking more and more like precursors to physical store retailing of fresh foods.

Amazon Go was a way to be innovative with retailing of packaged or bottled convenience foods. I looked at it as a promising way to generate interest amongst the general public, not just AMZN loyalists, that could spark success for a move for AMZN to become a multichannel, indeed omnichannel retailer.

As AMZN's web operations have revealed, America is well-stored. Arguably it's been over-stored. I see this as a difficult space for AMZN to compete profitably in.

One reason AMZN may being doing this is that e-commerce may be little more than a 21st century version of the 19th century phenomenon, catalog sales. These were pioneered by Montgomery Ward and Sears, Roebuck, the forerunner of today's Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD). Both MW and SR moved to physical stores. By the time I was a boy, in the 1950s, Sears was the country's and perhaps the world's largest retailer, and it got that way mostly from the stores, not its catalog. Montgomery Ward, led for many years by a gentleman who kept expecting another depression, did not expand its store base enough, and stultified much faster than Sears. Remote commerce has several disadvantages, whether it's done through old-fashioned catalog sales, snail mail or now e-mail and the like. Transportation costs are large, return rates are significant, and impulse buys are scarce. At least catalogs had a significant cost back in the day when they were where most of America, which was rural or semi-rural, relied heavily on them. So, if you bought a Sears catalog, you already had an investment in it.

Now, even if AMZN is the first stop for shopping, Internet shopping allows comparisons that are not possible when a shopper is in Costco and sees a "special" related to an alleged special buy by COST's purchasing agents - or a deal that Sears offered in its catalog a century ago and longer. For most people in the US, price is what determines choice for identical or very similar items. There's rarely a rush for staples, unless one is living in a remote area. Otherwise, you can generally go to a physical store. So there are limits to the value of rapid delivery (see comments below from COST on that topic).

AMZN at base is a bulletin board for products manufactured by other companies; plus an unknown amount of its proprietary electronics devices. This "bulletin board" is of course highly sophisticated, and imbued with advanced marketing tools plus ease of use, customer tracking, etc. But if a customer wants detergent, then (s)he wants detergent. Price will win in most cases. Where's the moat?

AMZN has not established a meaningful amount of brands on its own, such as COST's Kirkland brand. Its electronics devices cannot have sales above a certain level, otherwise more disclosure would be required.

Some of the products AMZN promotes on its website are "its" products in that it buys them, takes them through its distribution chain, etc. But I do not think that it runs a big inventory risk. Other products involve no risk; it merely lists them on behalf of other companies but never takes ownership of them.

Can this, with only a website or two, supplemented by a distribution and sourcing network, really have a present value to non-insider, anonymous shareholders of $430B; minus whatever value you may wish to give to its AWS operations?

I'm skeptical. It's possible, but larger manufacturers do not want to be dependent on AMZN, so they want other distribution channels. At the same time, the Web is a known entity by now. Whatever technological advantages AMZN has developed in Web retailing may rapidly diffuse into general knowledge. And as COST points out (see below), it's happy right now taking low-hanging fruit in e-commerce without spending a lot.

That's why a success in store-based retailing may be needed to turn AMZN into the true retail powerhouse it aspires to be and that is largely already priced into the stock.

However, as documented in my recent article, 'Amazon Go' May Be A 'No Go,' Thus Selling Into The Stock's Big Mo, AMZN may have an expensive, long road ahead to generate profits from physical stores. It may simply not have a competitive advantage if it spends heavily to open stores.

My research shows several levels of attack against AMZN. I'll discuss them next by competitor: WMT, then KR; then COST and others.

Can WMT be the tortoise that beats the AMZN hare?

Stick with me on this, and the tie to WMT will become obvious from the following.

Many readers know that AMZN recently shuttered Quidsi, as reported by Bloomberg News on March 29:

Amazon.com Inc. is closing Diapers.com, Soap.com and other sites it purchased for about $545 million in 2011 to eliminate a dogged competitor and gain e-commerce customers. The online retailer said it's shutting Quidsi, the unit that ran the websites, because it couldn't make a profit.

The Quidsi businesses, such as Diapers.com and Soap.com, go through AMZN and other online sites now for the most part. This is a manageable loss for AMZN.

Here's the interesting part of the article re AMZN, Quidsi and WMT:

The closing of the unit is the latest chapter in the running feud between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his e-commerce nemesis Marc Lore, founder of Quidsi. Lore duked it out with Amazon before a protracted price war and tight credit market during the U.S. recession pushed him to sell. He worked at Amazon until 2013 as part of the deal. Lore emerged in 2015 when his new e-commerce site, Jet.com, launched publicly with a plan to challenge Amazon yet again. He sold Jet.com to Wal-Mart Stores Inc. for $3.3 billion last year and now runs e-commerce operations for the world's biggest retailer and Amazon's top competitor.

It sounds as if Mr. Lore could well be the real deal. Now, with significant responsibilities at WMT, he has some very interesting things to say (bolded emphasis in Mr. Lore's responses added by me):

"We are at a point right now where we are really able to leverage the assets that are unique to Walmart," Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart eCommerce U.S. told TheStreet in an interview. Q: Have you solved one of the biggest challenges in retail right now with this? Is it just matter of giving people online discounts for picking up stuff in the store that could unlock a new layer of traffic? Lore: We are definitely leveraging the assets that we have to reduce one of the biggest costs in an e-commerce transaction, which is last mile delivery. We are pulling those costs out, and sharing those savings back with the customer. It's sort of the same thing we do with Jet's smart cart technology, which is empowering people and being transparent about how to save money by shopping smarter. We believe this is a big deal. Products not available in the store that are long tail are cheaper when you pick them up. We have 140 million people a week coming to Walmart stores to shop for their every day essentials such as food, and we believe while they are there doing that they can now save money on everything else not available in the store. Quite frankly, this is a game-changer... This news is a perfect example of that, where we are leveraging the unique assets in our trucks and stores to go and deliver long tail retail products at prices that are well below what we would be able to offer if we were to just ship to someone's home. So, the pricing opportunity is there. Also, the stores are super convenient. About 90 percent of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart store, so it's still the most convenient way to get the top 100,000 products.

Lore later summarizes matters, again focusing on the problems that have kept AMZN from being very profitable:

Lore: We can do same-day delivery now, we are actually doing a lot of testing of that. But, it comes at a cost as last mile delivery is very expensive. We have been super focused on how to bring low prices to customers consistent with Walmart's heritage of saving people money so they live better. We think this pickup discount is a big example of that.

Can WMT really execute? It's a distant second to AMZN in dollars of merchandise moved via e-commerce, but it's trying hard. It also may have an improved, potentially value-added app, as the latter part of this quote shows:

Wal-Mart Replaces Scan and Go with New App With the Walmart app, customers can use their smartphone, of any variety, to shop at the store. Users link a credit card or bank account to the app. Then, at checkout, they can just scan the phone to pay rather than needing to have their wallets handy. The process is secured through a passcode, or, for some phones, through fingerprints. As long as the phone can use apps and has a camera, the Walmart App will work. It is a risk for Walmart, as it is going up against Apple Pay and Android Pay systems...

OK, so far, it's not exciting, but it may appeal to many shoppers because WMT has introduced the Savings Catcher app, which basically guarantees shoppers the lowest price available from lower competitors, and credit shoppers the difference via a WMT gift card if lower prices locally are found. Thus, the article summarizes:

With the lessons learned from Scan & Go, Walmart has developed a user-friendly app that simplifies the shopping experience and helps customers save money, encouraging customer loyalty.

It's easy to be dismissive of WMT. But it's often wise to keep an open mind. Fear concentrates the mind; AMZN has created fear even in WMT. Thus, 140,000,000 customers entering a WMT store per week is quite an advantage. It will take almost forever for AMZN to come close to that in physical stores, and meanwhile, shoppers can go to AMZN. Then they can go either to Jet.com or Walmart.com and compare prices and convenience. For me, being able to order online and then see the merchandise before taking it home is an optimal way to go if I'm going to be at that store anyway.

Thus, WMT could eventually a real threat to AMZN's e-commerce - both its volumes and its margins. All WMT has to do is get better at this sort of competition. It does not have to get it right in 2017. It has time.

There's another issue that involves WMT and AMZN, that of price wars that may be raging silently right now.

Three-way price wars between WMT and AMZN, and manufacturers

Recode titles a recent article on this topic as follows:

I ignore the purple prose word "terrifying" and focus on the price war part of the article. Some of this long article, which is worth reading in its entirety, documents important points that raise questions about AMZN's future e-commerce profits:

... Walmart's renewed focus on its "Everyday Low Price" promise coincides with Amazon's increased aggressiveness in its own pricing of the packaged goods that are found on supermarket shelves and are core to Walmart's success, industry executives and consultants say. The result in recent months has been a high-stakes race to the bottom between Walmart and Amazon that seems great for shoppers, but has consumer packaged goods brands feeling the pressure.

Now, ultimately the retailers and the brands will share the pain. The article repeatedly shows retailing as a cut-throat business; eventually, the manufacturers may begin to find ways to sell directly to consumers. So this could be a retail, multi-faceted cage match as it were.

This phenomenon cannot be good for AMZN's drive for improved retailing margins. Nor can it be good for WMT, either. Nor can it be good for the brand companies.

I try to avoid stocks with price wars such as this going on. They indicate overcapacity or overly generous profit margins. So this is problematic for AMZN right now for me, and for much of the general merchandise retailing complex, including brand companies.

Then there is KR, a tough competitor that has grown over the decades in a difficult business.

Kroger: Continuous improvement a goal

KR has been a growing chain for decades. Its labor relations have sometimes been fraught, and it's been implementing some early retirements currently. It appears as though management has been working hard on efficiency and on an omnichannel approach. For example, Business Insider reported on its progress in several spheres in a November 2015 article, with excerpts:

Kroger is building the grocery store of the future In 2012, Kroger rolled out QueVision, a technology platform that uses sensors and predictive analytics to feed managers real-time data - the first and currently only system of its kind in the US. By granting managers knowledge of how many customers are in the store at any second in time, QueVision gives them real-time knowledge of when long lines will happen and where cashiers are needed before a pileup even begins. Data collected over time is fed into the algorithm to provide predictions of exactly what to expect on certain days of the week or month. Before the feature was deployed, average wait time at the store was four minutes. Today, it is less than thirty seconds.

This eliminates any real advantage of cashierless shopping, a la Amazon Go, even if it worked. The article also discusses a broader set of themes:

"We're looking to develop an omni-channel offering," Kroger spokesperson Keith Dailey told Business Insider. "We believe our customers will tell us how they want to interact." In 2014, Kroger finalized its merger with southern-grocery chain Harris Teeter, acquiring the company's online ordering platform, Express Lane, along with the chain's more than 200 locations. Kroger began testing its own click-and-collect service, called Click List, based on the Express Lane model last year in Cincinnati. Click List allows customers to, for a $4.95 fee, buy groceries online, then pay and collect their goods at a pickup window at an appointed time, never having to even leave their car.

These are similar to concepts that AMZN has let it be known it is thinking of/planning on utilizing in its projected move into store-based retailing.

And KR has been learning about e-commerce, as the article also mentions:

Harris Teeter isn't the only acquisition that has helped the chain in the ecommerce segment. The 2014 purchase of Vitacost.com, a nutrition and healthy living ecommerce company, accelerated the company's ecommerce growth by two to three years, according to Dailey.

This effort is ongoing, as the latest prepared remarks from the KR website say. This is from the Q1 conference call, as presented by KR itself. One part of the prepared remarks observes:

We're making meaningful investments in digital. We feel great about these investments because customers tell us they are important to them. We've aggressively added more than 420 ClickList and ExpressLane locations in 2016, bringing our total online ordering locations to more than 640. This effort was based on learnings from our merger with Harris Teeter. We are also experimenting with ways to solve the last mile equation. We're testing with Uber delivery in several locations with plans to expand in 2017 - where our customers can order through ClickList and choose to have their groceries delivered by a local Uber driver - and we have a couple of other home delivery tests as well. We are building digital experiences today so that customers can engage and shop for anything, anytime, anywhere with us in the future. The excellent service they get from our associates in the store will carry over seamlessly to the digital platforms. Whether shopping online, finding great promotions and recipes that are personalized and relevant to them, or downloading one of the more than one billion digital offers loaded to shopper cards each year, more and more customers are connecting digitally with Kroger.

So KR is both playing offense and defense against AMZN. KR is used to working with razor-thin margins. It's gained market share in grocery nationally for years, has not rolled over against the WMT juggernaut, and intends not to be roadkill against AMZN.

KR, with $115B in sales, generates far more sales in the US than AMZN's retail division. It's a formidable competitor.

Then there are numerous others all defending against and gunning for AMZN. A couple of them are discussed next.

COST, TJX and others - the more profit-oriented approach

COST, with over $120B in sales and growing at mid-single-digit rates, made some comments on its last conference call that I thought were relevant to AMZN. It's not interested in squeezing every last dollar out of e-commerce, but it wants the sweet spot stuff where perhaps the most profit is. Aggregating two responses from Richard Galanti, the CFO, relating to questions about COST's online strategy, I find these interesting:

I think... we're viewed as the tortoise, not the hare... And we've never been too good about worrying about how to get it to that end customer a day earlier. We're doing - it's the 80/20 with us. We've done just in the last six or eight months, a lot of improvement online in that customer experience, with the smallest amount of effort. The low hanging fruit... We still are a brick and mortar entity and we want to get you into the store because you're going to buy more in the warehouse. You're going to buy more when that happens, and we've got a lot of reasons for you to do that. We also recognize we don't want to lose the sale to somebody else because they only buy online. I think, I feel you're going to see good things continue over the next few years. It's a small, online is a small percentage of our Company, 4%, $4.5 billion or so. Still a $4.5 billion business growing in the low, well, 11% or 12% this past fiscal quarter, and the mid-teens over the last few years in general, and I'm betting that will go up some from that level, but we have to see.

There are a few points to consider from an AMZN standpoint. One is that COST is saying overtly that impulse buying in a physical location is an important contributor to profits. Another reflects a viewpoint I think is against the grain right now, but works for almost everyone: there's no need to go to great expense to get a basic product to someone immediately.

And perhaps the most important point is the 80/20 point. If COST can keep its customers happy, and offer them most of what they want and need online while keeping profits up, then it's happy. No retailer needs to sell everything to everyone at any price.

TJX (NYSE:TJX), a large company with around $34B in sales, almost all in the US, expressed a similar philosophy on its recent conference call. TJX maintains high gross and net margins for a retailer. It uses online as a supplement, not as its main growth area.

But all these store-based chains, tough competitors all that are thriving while AMZN is growing, have researched the AMZN challenge and are prepared for it, and preparing for AMZN's next moves.

AMZN may well have moved from being the upstart challenger to the incumbent, but without having developed a very wide moat - just a popular website and sophisticated sourcing and distribution network. But it's just when competition is ramping up and easy for bulls in the hot stock to dismiss that stock market tops in the hot stock are known to form.

What might all this mean for AMZN's shares?

Concluding thoughts on AMZN's valuation

Many investors look at AMZN on a sum-of-the-parts basis. Pick a price:sales ratio for AWS, and that means that AMZN's retail operation, including its proprietary line of electronics, is worth X in Mr. Market's eyes. Add the two together. If one gets much more than the current stated market cap, the stock is undervalued.

If one takes AWS to be worth $100B, and says that the rest of AMZN will do $190B in sales this year, then if the market cap is $430B, AMZN's retail arm is valued at $330B, or about 1.7X sales per share.

Different investors look at this valuation very differently. An AMZN bull can easily say, that's cheap. There's a whole world to conquer. Jeff Bezos will find a way to win, both online and as needed/desired, in physical stores. Then one must consider all the new fields that AMZN may conquer. And so on.

This thinking may be, basically, correct.

An AMZN bear can say, even the AWS valuation could be full of air. Outsourced data services has historically been a tough field. And given how low AMZN's profit margins in e-commerce are, and how much difficult it has had in generating consistent growth and often profits outside of North America, and the UK, growing competition as discussed above in this article could drive the stock far lower. Plus, there are all the taxation issues around e-commerce that could jump up and bite this company. And so on.

I think these are reasonable concerns.

I do own TJX. I even wonder if AMZN will purchase it; there is not a lot of overlap between the companies, so there may be synergies. The TJX team may have something to teach AMZN about running physical stores.

When growth stocks are so much in favor as they are now, I'll take the profitable tortoise rather than the hare most of the time.

In summary, with AMZN's P/E so high, I'm respectful right now of the efforts of AMZN's competitors against it in the Web and in improving both their store operations and multichannel/omnichannel operations. Thus, I think that even if the future is bright for AMZN down the road, downside risk to a lower P/E, even a double-digit P/E based on TTM EPS is not an unduly bearish possibility.

No matter how one approaches AMZN as a stock, the evolution of retailing that it has catalyzed is a fertile topic to study, learn from and correlate to both financial markets and the changing world around us.

I hope this article has provided some value both to AMZN bulls and bears, or those like me who are now neutral but prefer other names in the retail space.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.