Can You Find A Better Baby Bond?

As a fixed income trader, I've had a really hard time finding reasonable investments lately. Recently Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) issued a 5.6% preferred security and on top of that they have preferred stocks that trade with current yield in the 5.2% - 5.3% range. I am saying that, because these preferred stocks are perpetual by nature and are the market evaluation of investment grade fixed income. We are all searching for 8% risk free returns, but the market somehow refuses to give us that, so the best we can do is to search for the best investment on a relative basis. With fixed income the task is a little simpler than with common stocks, and in this article, I will present my approach.

The Search

My search has led me to the world of Baby Bonds. Fortunately there are plenty of them, and we have a big pool to choose from - my personal database contains a total of 168 baby bonds.

Perhaps we should start with a look at how they are distributed in terms of Credit Rating:

Source: The author's database.

As a starting point for my screening I want my baby bond to be investment grade. I do believe that high yield is one of the most overvalued places in the markets currently and am really convinced that the hunt for bargains in toxic companies is in the near past. The next step in my screening is to eliminate Call risk by choosing only baby bonds with Yield to Call higher than 5% and I want their Yield to Maturity to be higher than the newly issued Wells Fargo preferred stock at 5.6%. Upon applying this criteria we are left with the following candidates:

Source: The author's database.

Boom! Suddenly we are left only with a handful of stocks to choose from. When looking at this chart there are 4 baby bonds that gather my attention:

FSCE - Fifth Street Finance Corp., 5.875% Senior Notes due 10/30/2024 (NASDAQ: FSC).

OMAA - OM Asset Management, 5.125% Notes due 8/1/2031(NYSE: OMAM).

These two are the ones with shorter life than we would like. And then we have:

MHNC - Maiden Holdings North America Ltd, 7.75% Notes due 12/1/2043 (NASDAQ: MHLD).

SLRA - Solar Capital Ltd, 6.75% Senior Notes due 11/15/2042 (NASDAQ: SLRC).

Which are the ones standing out in terms of Yield.

I have written an article about OMAA in the past and I do not think it is still the bargain it used to be. As for the highest yielding stock in the chart, MHNC, its common stock's chart is giving us a hint about the risks our capital might be subject to.

Source: Barchart.com - MHLD Daily chart.

When a company suffers 30%, there just might be something wrong and I am certainly more cautious with such issues. So the big question of the day is SLRA vs FSCE. As a proof that I am doing this research as I am writing, I just found out that FSCE's credit rating is no longer investment grade and is now BB. This means that SLRA wins this fight in terms of ratings.

Based on our screening, which seems simple with all the data in our pocket, but would really be a pain without it, we are left with SLRA being the best baby bond available to us. However, after taking a look at the somewhat troubled Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ: MHLD), it would only be fair to take a sneak peek at how Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC), has been performing and whether we should be approaching their bonds with caution.

The Company

Solar Capital is a business development company ("BDC") that provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company has a pass-through structure that is designed to eliminate substantially all taxation at the investment company level and generates income from investments that are paid out to shareholders through quarterly distributions.

Source: The company's website.

Source: Barchart.com - SLRC Daily chart.

I do not earn a living by crunching numbers from companies' financial statements, thus the painfully obvious uptrend over the last one year is as convincing as it can get for me. Obviously other people in the market have done the math and their opinions are reflected in the stock's price.

Yet it would only be reasonable to leave some metrics behind, for those interested.

Source: fastgraphs.com

Personally I get a sense of stability from the numbers seen on this chart and how they have developed throughout the years. Yes, there is an overall downtrend in EPS and dividend yield, but keeping things in moderation is a good thing in the long run. For me the key takeaway is the 23% Debt/Cap. And I would appreciate more educated opinions on the numbers, in case anyone has dug into Solar Capital's investment strategy and whether it is poised for a good run in the near future.

Source: fastgraphs.com

The screenshot above shows how a hypothetical investment of $10,000 would perform over a period slightly longer than seven years. I believe that the Rate of Return is decent, albeit not managing to beat the S&P 500, which probably is not the best benchmark to use anyway.

The Baby Bond

I do not know about you, but I am sold and it is time to take a deeper look into the survivor of our screening methods - SLRA. Here are the product's main characteristics:

Call Price: $25.00

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Date: 11/15/2017

Maturity Date: 11/15/2042

Nominal Yield: 6.75%

Current Yield (as of 4/21/2017): 6.65%

Credit Rating: BBB-

Last Price (as of 4/21/2017): $25.39

Yield to Call: 5.54%

Yield to Maturity: 6.69%

Stripped Price (without accrued dividends): $25.01

To wrap things up, here is a chart of this beauty:

Source: Barchart.com - SLRA Daily chart.

Yeah, we have missed a buying opportunity down there, but fortunately the investment time frame here allows us to neglect it. In fact, currently the Note is trading almost at par, if we take into consideration the accrued dividends, as the next ex-dividend date is as close as 4/27/2017 - this week.

Conclusion

Oftentimes we are unable to find a stock with the exact parameters we are looking for in the market, but seldom does one end up without a reward for his labor. I think that our search for a decent Baby Bond was successful, and SLRA - Solar Capital Ltd, 6.75% Senior Notes due 11/15/2042 is comfortably close to what we were looking for.

Opinions on the matter are more than welcome!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.