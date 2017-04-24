Hartstreet LLC: Whiting Might Be A Good Bakken Trade Into The Driving Season

Well design has been the key to Whiting's success as more proppant, shorter stages and more perf clusters provide more production per foot.

At one time, the Bakken was the top unconventional oil play in the United States. EOG Resources' (NYSE:EOG) acreage in Parshall Field was the epicenter. Activity has moved from Mountrail to McKenzie County. McKenzie has additional upside as the Three Forks' core is situated below a very good middle Bakken. Pad drilling decreases costs, and it adds incentive to geology that can place multiple laterals over several intervals. While rigs move to Texas and Oklahoma, less is said about North Dakota. While the Permian and STACK/SCOOP may have better overall economics, the Bakken core can compete. Differentials continue to improve with added pipe capacity. While taxes are an issue, some players still see excellent economics at $50/bbl WTI.

North Dakota economics are skewed by large counties and inconsistent geology. McKenzie County is an excellent example. Operators near the Nesson Anticline are well placed. As acreage moves westward, well pressures and economics depress. Oil prices at and around $50/bbl means the west is not profitable, so we continue to follow names with a northeastern McKenzie footprint.

As of 3/1/ 16, 270 locations were turned to sales in McKenzie County. Only a handful of wells are southwest of Williston.

The oil curve of these locations per well shows a large difference in production results. While some plays have smaller counties, North Dakota's are large. As one would expect, a larger surface area means geology changes more. This includes permeability, depth, natural gas percentage, and many other variables. This difference is not only seen in the Bakken but also the benches of the Three Forks.

The 12-month type curve for all locations and operators is shown above. Oil (Green) production is 144,730 BO and natural gas (Red) averaged 246,260 Mcf. This converts to 185,770 BOE. This is a very good average that Bakken oil bears would say is incorrect. All data is pulled from production and is not modeled using a calculated decline rate. The decline rate is based from an average of all production. This may not prove to be exact, but should be close as some of the newer completions move later into well life.

Of the 30 fields with locations over this time frame in McKenzie, 6 contain half of the 270 completions.

Twin Valley has been an outperforming field based on the number of completions.

Name Well Count Gas (mcf) Oil (bbl) Water OASIS (NYSE:OAS) 49 10,826,772 5,867,469 8,151,420 HESS (NYSE:HES) 48 6,450,747 4,120,642 1,490,534 Statoil (NYSE:STO) 26 3,123,175 1,855,049 1,862,690 WHITING (NYSE:WLL) 24 4,603,466 2,197,835 1,326,302 QEP (NYSE:QEP) 23 3,846,698 2,152,367 2,163,649 BURLINGTON (NYSE:COP) 21 1,937,685 1,357,678 536,498 XTO (NYSE:XOM) 20 766,280 446,434 559,935 CONTINENTAL (NYSE:CLR) 18 1,011,814 560,387 730,906 ENERPLUS (NYSE:ERF) 10 1,149,643 1,018,022 572,292 ABRAXAS (NASDAQ:AXAS) 6 1,555,587 617,935 556,637 TRIANGLE (NYSEMKT:TPLM) 6 730,834 431,156 572,983 MARATHON (NYSE:MRO) 5 1,400,221 906,596 461,366 EOG 4 1,732,270 490,482 802,262 NEWFIELD (NYSE:NFX) 4 453,490 244,982 93,709 WPX (NYSE:WPX) 4 877,334 933,386 636,987 PETROSHALE 1 59,494 43,611 9,927 SINCLAIR 1 51,696 37,863 54,053

Oasis, Hess, Statoil and Whiting have been the most active. The activity has continued based on better economics. It has been seen throughout the United States. While most talk is about Texas, breakevens have continued to decrease in North Dakota. While costs are lower, production per foot continues to increase. This has skewed investor understanding of the oil price needed for operator survival. More importantly, we expect the lifting of regulations to lower breakevens further. We also think the upcoming tax cut passes. While some have lost faith, the upcoming couple of quarters could be quite good. In concert with the upcoming driving season, it could mean E&Ps will get a run up in valuation. We don't recommend highly levered Bakken names longer term, but if we are correct and get a rally. Longer term, lower oil prices make for a difficult environment. If oil prices spike, there are several reasons to own Whiting.

Whiting has decreased well costs, and improved design. This has been seen throughout the US, but it is outperforming its peers. Rising interest rates could be an issue longer term, but we could see a spike in the coming months. Its situation has improved financially, but more importantly we expect production to continue to beat to the upside. Up until 2014, WLL had been slow to move to enhanced completions. It is now using 9MM lbs. of sand per well, decreased stage length and increased the number of perf clusters. We are seeing the results of those changes.

WLL has 22 completions since 3/1/16. The cumulative oil production is shown in the graph below.

15 locations began producing in 9/16. Cumulative production over the first four months has a range of 112K to 156K BO. Even the poor performers produced around 20K BO in the first month of well life.

The average WLL location produces 125,050 BO and 277,720 Mcf over the first five months. It equates to 171,340 BOE. This compares to the average horizontal of all operators over this time frame of 144,730 BO and 246,260 Mcf in 12 months. If we compare EOG wells, the average produced 106,280 BO and 270,830 Mcf in 5 months. WLL's 5-month production outperformed by approximately 19K BO over arguably the best operator in the country. This doesn't account for lateral length, but does provide a basis to compare.

In summary, WLL may provide significant upside going into the driving season. US crude storage remains stubbornly high. Storage in the US is cheap, and since oil prices look to be heading higher there is motivation to buy now. Less transparent international venues are harder to track. Ships have continued to unload to mainland areas, and should continue to do so. OPEC and Russia are motivated to extend the pact, and if so could push prices much higher. WLL can increase production quickly, and hedges allow for higher oil prices to be realized. It may continue to have problems longer term, but has greater upside in the wake of higher oil prices.

