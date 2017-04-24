Indosat: Majority Of Upside Priced In; Delay Of Regulatory Change Could Potentially Affect Share Price

However, majority of the positives have been priced in. Risk-reward profile skewed towards the downside. Regulatory change could be delayed to 2018 and the Indonesian market remains dynamic.

Indosat could potentially commence dividend payments in 2017-18, once it has reduced the proportion of its US dollar denominated debt in 2017.

Description

Indosat (OTC:PTITF) is the #2 mobile telecommunications operator in Indonesia (by user base). As of Dec-16, Indosat has 85.7M cellular subscribers. c.99% of its users (84.7M) is from the prepaid segment.

Cellular services account for 83% of the Indosat's FY16 revenue, which is generated via the firm's provision of mobile communication services under the brands Matrix Ooredoo, Mentari Ooredoo and IM3 Ooredoo.

Besides cellular services, Indosat also engages in the provision of fixed voice services as well as multimedia, data communication and internet services (MIDI). These segments account for 17% of FY16 revenue.

The company operates on 850 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz frequencies.

Highlights

Industry transitioning to a new phase

The Indonesian mobile telecommunications market has entered a new phase since 2014, following the price war in 2007 and 2013. The current phase is predicated on network quality, although there have been bits of price competitions from time to time. This development could benefit Indosat in terms of rising ARPU. We have written a short write-up on the industry when we had researched on XL Axiata (OTCPK:PTXKY). For readers keen on the industry, please refer to the article.

Strong data demand growth in Indonesia in the next few years

Further to the transition of the Indonesia mobile telecommunication industry, we expect strong data growth in the country, supported by growing Over-The-Top (OTT) services and e-commerce market as well as the accelerating penetration of smartphone in the country. This has been similarly covered in the article written on XL Axiata.

Indosat would benefit from potential regulatory changes

Currently, there are 2 potential major regulatory changes that are being discussed, including a reduction in interconnection fees and the sharing of network between operators. A successful implementation of these regulations would benefit Indosat significantly, in the form of lower operating expenses (via lower interconnection fees) and subscribers' growth in other parts of Indonesia (in the form of network sharing). For interested readers, please refer to the article on XL Axiata.

Cost of Services, which includes interconnection fees, account for 41% of FY16 revenues. Although Indosat does not disclose interconnection fees separately, we note that interconnection fees accounted for 9% of XL Axiata's (#3 operator by subscribers count) FY16 revenues.

Management has indicated that the company could commence dividend payments in 2017-18

As of Dec-16, c.12% of Indosat's debts were denominated in US dollar. The company is expected to pay off a significant amount of its US dollar debt, which will consequently account for low single digits of total debt. We concur with management's view that the reduction in US dollar debt will result in the variability of the firm's net profit to be more manageable. Indosat's management has guided that the firm will expect to commence dividend payments once this has been achieved (management has indicated end of FY17). We think that the announcement of a dividend would likely catalyze its share price.

Opportunities to divest its telecommunication towers

Indosat has c.8,000 telecommunication towers. Previously in 2012, the firm sold 2,500 towers to Tower Bersama Infrastructure (OTCPK:PTFRY) for US$406M and we believe that proceeds from monetization of the assets could be used for multiple purposes (e.g. reduce leverage or dividend payments). That said, the management has indicated that the sale of the towers remain secondary and thus we do not think it will happen in the short term. We believe that this is not priced in by the market either.

However, we believe that there are multiple risks which have not been priced.

We think that Indosat's user base would likely be the most vulnerable to any price competition, compared to its competitors Telkomsel and XL Axiata.

From 2012 to 2016, the post-paid subscriber base of Telkomsel and XL Axiata has steadily increased as a proportion of total subscribers. In contrast, Indosat's post-paid subscriber base (as a portion of total user base) has fallen steadily. Stickiness of postpaid users are usually higher.

Furthermore, we note that Telkomsel and XL have been able to increase the ARPU of their prepaid subscribers from 2014 to 2016. Telkomsel has been able to consistently increase its prepaid ARPU as it is dominant in the regions beyond Java Island, where the competition is significantly less stiff. As for XL, it started a strategy to focus on quality and profitable subscribers and thus prepaid ARPU increased significantly from 2014 to 2015. Currently, XL has 2 brands, namely XL (premium) and AXIS (lower-end).

In contrast, ARPU of Indosat's prepaid subscribers have decreased by 2% to 3% annually during the same period. We therefore believe that a significant portion of Indosat's customers' growth could be attributed to a competitive-pricing strategy, further boosted by XL's decision to focus on quality and profitable subscribers. We concur that these low-quality customers are primarily attracted by the attractive pricing and thus in the event of price competitions, we think that Indosat could suffer from higher churn rates versus its competitors, which could affect revenues and EBITDA margins. The presence of AXIS (XL's fighter brand) further reinforces our view that price competitions should not be ruled out.

Indosat's 3G/4G BTS count is significantly lower than its competitors

As of Dec-16, each Base Transceiver Station (BTS) of Indosat serves an average of 1.5M whilst that of XL's and Telkomsel is 0.5M and 1.3M, respectively. Furthermore, Indosat only has c.32k 3G/4G BTS, compared to c.47k and c. 79k of XL and Telkomsel, respectively.

In addition, Indosat has guided for CAPEX of IDR 6 trillion in 2017, which is lower than XL (<IDR7 trillion) and Telkomsel (we have estimated FY17 CAPEX to be IDR 12 trillion). This could further widen the network quality and coverage gap between Indosat and its competitors. Feedback found online has also supported Telkomsel's quality.

In the event Indosat finds itself being unable to compete on quality and coverage, we do not rule out a pricing competition once again to capture new users. This would likely trigger an adverse reaction from its competitors, which could spiral downwards.

XL's President Director had mentioned that Indonesian consumers are increasingly finding a balance between pricing and quality, an improvement to their previous focus on pricing. Hence, we think that the widening gap between Indosat and its peers could potentially hold back the firm in attracting quality subscribers in the next few years.

Cannibalization of legacy revenues from data services

Legacy revenues (SMS, voice calls) accounted for 50% of Indosat's FY16 revenue. With OTT services growing strongly, we expect SMS and voice calls to continue their downtrend. Although Indosat has increased pricing to counter the downtrend in volumes, we believe that this could potentially encourage users to switch over to OTT services (particularly so considering Indosat is primarily focused on Java Island) and there remains a cap to price increases for its legacy services.

Conclusion

Indosat's share price is at a 5-year high and its share price has been on an uptrend since Sep-16 (increased about c.40%). Since the start of 2017, Indosat's share price has increased c.22% to IDR7,300/share (as of 24th April 2017). Hence, we do agree that the share price does have momentum on its side.

However, we think that the market has significantly priced in the positive news for Indosat, which includes potential regulatory changes (announced in Aug-16), improved pricing environment and the strong data demand growth.

We do agree that there is a reasonable probability of the regulations being implemented as the move will be in line with the government's plans to extend connectivity across the archipelago. Furthermore, we have seen Indonesian SOEs been asked to act in accordance in the interests of the country (e.g. state-owned cement company Semen Indonesia was asked to lower cement prices in 2015 to benefit the wider population in terms of cement affordability).

However, we argue that the timeline of the execution remains uncertain. This is taking into consideration Telkomsel is the only company that has invested strongly outside Java Island and thus there will be extensive discussions over the network sharing, including portion to be shared and the economics. In addition, Indonesian research house Mirae Securities have mentioned that discussions of the interconnection rate cut remain at a deadlock, as Telkomsel would likely be disadvantaged disproportionately from the deal, given its market share. Mirae expects discussions to drag on till FY18. In the meantime, we believe that the Indonesian telecom market remains highly dynamic and pricing competition remains a threat (albeit easing from the last few years). News of such events would likely present downside risk to Indosat's share price. Hence, we see the risk/reward profile of Indosat's share price as being slightly skewed to the downside.

