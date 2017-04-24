Citrix: Life After The Spin-Merger

A refocused Citrix: What's left and how will it evolve?

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is set to announce the results of its Q1 operations next Wednesday. This will be the first quarter in which the company will be without its "GoTo" operations although they were still owned by the company for the month of January. Expectations haven't changed since the transaction was consummated and since the company forecast its financial expectations for the balance of 2017.and I have no reason to believe that the results of this quarter will be materially different in terms of actual performance vs. expectations than the company has achieved for several quarters, i.e. a beat on EPS and slightly higher guidance.

I had written on CTXS in the past, after the announcement of the transaction but before the transaction was actually consummated. The issues then were slow growth and complexity. The company is still complex and growth is what it has been. But put into the mix is speculation, fueled in whole or part by the involvement of Elliot management, that the company is for sale. The rumors have led to reports from analysts speculating on the value of the company as an acquisition and the shares have recently benefited from renewed chatter. Overall, the shares have appreciated by 50% including the value of the LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) shares spun to shareholders. This article takes a look at the pieces of Citrix that remain as well as their outlook and tries to handicap the valuation that the company might achieve from buyers, either strategic or private equity.

No one these days can ever know the likelihood of a transaction. I certainly do not purport to have second sight and if I did I might apply it to more seminal subjects - say the future of Bill O'Reilly or the first day on which the Boston Globe does not have a headline bashing President Trump. Ditto NY Times, Washington Post, etc. Lots of money to be won in office pools on that subject - or so I have been led to believe. But given the drum roll of stories, the most recent linked here, coupled with the usual progression of Elliot investments, it would be surprising if CTXS was not for sale. It seems to me that the shares of CTXS are an interesting speculation based on the fact that the environment for transactions has remained strong, the company has a reasonable if not fantastic level of potential in its business operations and analysts seem highly skeptical that the company's strategy can produce more than the modest level of growth.

Citrix" A company that is hard to define

Citrix is a company that specializes in both virtualization and application delivery controllers. While on the surface there seems little to link the two spaces, most recently the company has begun to offer what is called software defined-WAN technology that is built on a virtualized foundation. While the company's current investor presentation, which has not itself been updated in about a year, has some information regarding the company's target market and its solutions, it is far more focused on the company financial metrics.

The company reports revenues within four primary business segments. These include workspace service businesses, Network Delivery (NetScaler), Enterprise Mobility, and File Synch and sharing. While there are bits and pieces of the offerings that have significant growth potential at this writing most observers do not believe the company will achieve significant top-line growth beyond that forecast by the company. Looked at in a bit more detail, there is certainly opportunity for the company to exceed such modest expectations given the promise of some of the specific products that the company has recently introduced.

The company has forecast organic revenue growth for the year of 3%-4% with some indication that it has taken a conservative approach both to the modeling of its expectations in the workspace services opportunity and particularly with regard to expectations regarding the growth of NetScaler solutions.

Workspace Services for Citrix is really all about its Xen family of products and it has started to show a bit of growth. This is the company's largest product offering and represents about 62% of total revenues. In the Americas, Xen is growing in double digits which is encouraging. Xen is a server virtualization platform which competes in a crowded market that is dominated by VMWare (NYSE:VMW) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interestingly, in addition to competing with MSFT, specifically the Microsoft-Hyper-V solution, Citrix also collaborates with Microsoft and that is a significant part of the company's strategy to renew growth. The two companies have a relatively robust collaboration arrangement that is deployed quite broadly that allows Xen solutions to be deployed on Azure. It appears that many users want to deploy Citrix-as-a-Service on Azure.

Is Xen ever going to be a high growth business for Citrix? The company has said that it is improving its sales efficiency in the area and that its win rates are improving. But the space itself appears saturated and the real competition is not necessarily VMW and MSFT but from companies offering other solutions to automate datacenters. One doubts that the workspace services business segment as it currently exists is ever likely to achieve sustained double-digit growth. Gartner and others say the market is basically saturated and what revenue growth there is coming from growth in maintenance as the number of installed seats continues to rise.

The company offers something called Citrix Workspace Suite which I suppose is most easily thought of as a bundle of Citrix products that enable enterprise users to work in mobile environments. This probably has a higher level of growth potential then the other components of this business segment.

Citrix has been involved in the application delivery controller market since it bought NetScaler a dozen years ago now. At the time, the ADC market was "newish" if not new and the space was hot. These days the market for ADC controllers is said to have a CAGR of around 4% although there are still parts of the space with projections for faster growth.

In Q4, this business contracted 9% year-on-year in line with prior guidance. For the first three quarters of the year the business had achieved double-digit growth. This business has proven to have somewhat lumpy results. And while it is expected to show negative comparisons in Q1, it is expected to show strong gains in the balance of the year. This business represented 27% of total revenues in the quarter and is likely to be somewhat larger as a percentage of total revenue for the full year of 2017.

The main competitors in the space had been Riverbed (private), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV). About five years, Cisco left the space. Over the years, Citrix has come to be perceived as one of the leaders in the space. Most recently, both F5 and Barracuda (NYSE:CUDA), another vendor in the space, have seen demand pauses that mirror the guidance that Citrix has provided. NetScaler will likely continue to gain market share because of some specific feature/functionality as well as increasing demand for cloud-based solutions. But that said, NetScaler hardware, even with steady market share gains, is not likely to achieve double-digit revenue growth.

Citrix has a business unit called data delivery/cloud services. The company's main-line solution in the space called ShareFile has been able to achieve a CAGR of 25%. There are other paths to being able to synch and share data files securely, but this is and is likely to remain a growth area for the business. Overall, this business unit is less than 10% of total revenues and it should be able to maintain a relatively strong cadence of growth.

Winging the expenses out!

I'm sometimes bemused when companies talk about the "work" they are doing to remove costs from their operations. I have a picture of senior executives standing over a tub of wet laundry that has recently been washed in a stone laundry sink in the days before sophisticated washers and dryers. The housewives, oops, corporate executives must wring the excess moisture out of the clothes before putting them on the line to dry.

Really, the hard work involved is a function of consolidating functions and automating processes and outsourcing every task that can be left in the hands of third parties. I guess meetings and memo writing and getting requisite approvals for a file are hard work, Citrix has done an admirable job of taking costs out of its operations and has driven almost 1000 bps of margin improvement over the last couple of years.

The question going forward is whether or not the company can continue to take cost out or if it has an opportunity through product introductions and improved marketing efficiency and share gains to drive faster growth than the picture presented above.

Citrix reached its margin goals a year ahead of schedule and in Q4 it achieved a seasonally high level of 35% in adjusted operating margins. For the year as a whole, the company achieved non-GAAP operating margins of 31% and it is forecasting that non-GAAP margins will rise to 32%-33% for the full year of 2017. It is hard to make precise comparisons because of the spin-merger transaction, but it appears that overall the company will not choose to continue to reduce cost ratios and will start to invest opportunistically to drive higher growth going forward from this point.

Some of the specifics of the company's expense containment are, perhaps, seemingly draconian. In particular, reducing research and development costs by 19% year on year is the product of actions that might be considered a bit excessive. Management, during the course of its conference call presentation, talked about consolidating work groups and promoting a higher level of work group collaboration. The company also spoke to the need to increase its tempo of product innovation to drive faster growth.

Less controversially, the company reduced general and administrative expense by 5% year-on-year. Sales and marketing costs were flat for the quarter which was a bit surprising given that license revenues fell year-on-year. On the other hand, the deferred revenue balance, both long and short term, showed substantial sequential increases in the quarter and some of that was the impact of rising product bookings, perhaps an unheralded source of strength in the company's sales generation machine.

Gross margins rose noticeably during the period, reaching 85% on a GAAP basis, up from 78% in the prior year period. For the year as a whole, gross margins were nearly 84% compared to 81% the prior year. It is hard to see gross margins rising significantly from these levels, although again, the gross margins of the "Go-To" business would likely have been lower than the corporate average given price competition from both LogMeIn and Cisco.

Stock-based compensation expense, while not negligible, is a lower percentage of revenue than is the case for many other software vendors. In all, net of taxes, stock-based compensation was about 5% of revenues for the full year and was 26% of reported net income. Stock-based comp. rose by 23% year-on-year. For the full year, stock based comp. was 13% of cash flow from operations.

The Paths Forward

Now that Citrix has completed its spin-merger transaction with LOGM, the question is the path management will choose with the rest of the company. Citrix shareholders have already received .17 share of LogMeIn since the completion of the transaction, currently worth about $18.20/CTXS share. As mentioned above, the company is probably approaching the top of the range when it comes to improving operating margins beyond those projected for this current year. So, the question that I think might preoccupy investors is the growth opportunities that the company has with its current product set.

The linked report suggests that Citrix actually does have a chance to increase its growth rate in the overall virtualization spaces. The company continues to outgrow VMW in Virtual Client Computing as defined by IDC by a substantial margin. To a certain extent, VMW has chosen to de-emphasize its investment in the VCC market and to look at other virtualization opportunities. VMW certainly has many other opportunities that probably do have a higher growth rate than desktop virtualization such as virtualized hyper convergence.

But that has apparently left the market open to Citrix and it would appear that the company is pushing on an open door. Again, I don't purport to be a market research analyst. That isn't what people in my position can or ought to be doing. But I don't think it is terribly farfetched to believe that the company's offerings in the VMM and EMM spaces can achieve revenue growth in the mid to high single digit space simply based on modest market share gains and additional product innovation such as the company's Workspace Suite.

The company would certainly appear to have an opportunity to grow market share with NetScaler. The linked study by IDC makes the case that against rival F5, Citrix is the Avis of Application Delivery Controllers and has been willing to disrupt traditional ADC solutions in order to jump ahead in the cloud world. It is worth repeating the analysis of IDC, a firm not noted for making bold pronouncements. "Although vendors have previously attempted - with limited success - to position and package interrelated synergies between WAN optimization and ADC offerings, Citrix is the first to claim that the integrated combination of ADC and SD-WAN will prove irresistible in the cloud era. If enterprises buy that proposition, then the market implication will be profound with partnerships and even potential M&A activity between vendors of ADC's and SD-WAN solutions." In the course of the latest conference call presentation, management spoke to the initial sales results of Citrix SD-WAN which have proven to be very strong, albeit from a standing start. Can SD-WAN develop the momentum and scale to change the revenue growth trajectory of NetScaler? Will the company execute on the opportunity and maintain its current first mover advantage? At the least, it is obviously a management focus. There is certainly a lot of runway for NetScaler to achieve if it can sell users on an approach to the ADC market that is focused on being optimized for the web. The company claims to have the first full-featured ADC in a Docker container and it has been aggressive in making its technology available on AWS and Azure.

Citrix has forecast revenue growth of its remaining offerings at just 3%-4% for this year. That is really the issue that has driven some analysts to the sidelines. But I think there is a reasonable case to be made that the company might possibly double that growth rate this year and might be able to sustain mid-high single digit growth in the future.

Will Citrix get sold?

I think there is a pretty reasonable chance that the company has been seeking to find a buyer and that it is likely to ultimately achieve success in that undertaking. Of course, I do not know or have any special knowledge that I'm trying to share. But in something like mergers, I think the idea that where there is smoke, fire is more likely than not is historically true. There have been more than a few analyst reports on the subject and last month Bloomberg reported that the company is working with Goldman Sachs to find a buyer.

Elliott Management still owns almost 9% of Citrix shares. It would be surprising given the history of Elliott if it were not continuing to press for a transaction. Indeed, given that the most likely buyers are private equity firms, it would be surprising if Elliott itself were not engaged in trying to structure a transaction.

Citrix shares are valued with some level of merger premium and that premium is another factor in driving analyst opinion to an average rating of hold based on the First Call Consensus. Since the start of the year, and including the value of the spin-off shareholders received, the shares are up by $30/share or 42%. That compares quite favorably to the 18% appreciation of the IGV over the same period. Based on the share price performance prior to the turn of the year, I think most of the positive alpha the company's shares have enjoyed relates to merger speculation.

The ammunition that Citrix has to effect a transaction is the relatively significant component of its balance sheet that is cash and its very high level of cash flow. Currently the company has a market capitalization of $13.1 billion but $2.7 billion of that is cash. Such a significant cash holding would presumably enable prospective buyers to use the company's balance sheet as part of the equity necessary to consummate a transaction.

Last year the company generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow. Management, on the conference call, made a point of observing that 80%-90% of the company's cash flow was coming from the remaining components of the company's business after the divestiture of "Go To" operations. Cash flow from operations increased by a bit less than 8% year on year in 2016 with much of the increase a function of growth in deferred revenue balances as well as GAAP net income. The increase in stock based comp was a noticeable, but not overwhelming factor and the company overcame a fall in the impact of changes in other assets and liabilities.

The company generated just shy of $1 billion of free cash flow in 2016 and it is likely that it will be able to generate something close to that amount even with the absence of the "Go To" operations this year.

What is a reasonable price for private equity to pay for $950 million of free cash flow? A recent analysis by Mizuho's software analyst talked about a valuation potential of $100 share which would be equivalent to an enterprise value of more than $13 billion and a free cash flow yield of 7%. The current free cash flow yield of the company is above 9%, one of the highest such metrics to be seen in the software space.

Handicapping something like a potential take-out price is a function of available cost savings that exist for private companies compared to those obliged to spend extra general and administrative costs to be a public company and the potential to re-launch the company in future years as a growth story, something that is certainly not considered these days. Elliott has a mixed record in getting super valuations for its investments. And in this case, the shares already reflect some premium for the potential of a take out. But I think given some of the company's more recent steps in the product area and its early success but with its platform and now with its SD-WAN initiative it may just be able to develop the kind of interest that could lead to valuations greater than expected. I think that a takeout could well fetch significantly more than $100/share and that number will rise over the course of this year as the company continues to buy back shares at a noticeable cadence after suspending its buyback program in the wake of the announcement of the spin-merger transaction.

And if it doesn't?

Does Citrix have attraction at this price to investors other than its potential as an acquisition candidate? I think it probably does. I think that it has a product strategy that should be able to support higher growth than forecast by management for this year and estimated by analysts for 2018. That is really the key issue and one that is not totally resolvable by writers of SA articles. But if the company can push top line growth to 7%-9% rather than 3%-4%, than I believe share values have significant upside potential.

With a current enterprise value as mentioned of $10.4 billion, it has an EV/S of just 3.7X, a relatively modest level if the company can generate any kind of meaningful growth. And with margins at relatively high levels and still rising, the company's P/E of 18X and particularly its free cash flow yield of greater than 9% are quite attractive and compare favorably to many other older software companies.

Overall, I think that investors have a reasonable probability of achieving a nice return in a potential transaction. But even without a transaction, the set up for the shares, with 16 of 26 analysts reporting recommendations to First Call rating the shares at hold or sell, affords significant runway for widespread recommendation upgrades. Even modest over-performance of the kind the company has generated in the past is likely to engender some more positive evaluation for Citrix from some of its covering analysts. Without a transaction, obviously the rate of positive alpha will slow down and to some extent it already has this past month. But things are going well enough for me to believe that the shares will be able to sustain positive alpha going forward.