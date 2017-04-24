5 Overvalued Tech Companies And The Risks Ahead

It’s lonely being bearish…

Being bearish at a time when the market is near an all-time high can be boring and at times stressful. Take the case of Bill Ackman who has ran a campaign against supplement maker, Herbalife (HLF), or Jim Chanos who has lost money shorting Tesla (TSLA). Being short has been called "unamerican" by certain people but the fact is that short sellers deserve credit for the risks they take. Bill’s wager on Herbalife led to an investigation that revealed the company’s illegal practices.

There have been concerns that the stock market in the U.S. is in a bubble territory. Although the stock market is not as cheap as it was a few months ago, I believe that investors can still find companies that are fairly-valued.

In this article, I will look at five tech companies I believe present limited upside for investors.

“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

Wix (WIX)

Wix is a cloud-based website design platform that helps people build quality websites within minutes. Its platform is used by more than 100 million users.

Wix raised $127 million in its 2013 IPO that valued the company at $750 million. Since then, the company’s value has gone up by more than 300% to $3 billion. The rise in valuation is because of the company’s record of earnings and revenue increase since its IPO.

In 2016, the company had revenue of $290 million and a net loss of $46 million. At the current price, investors are paying 10X 2016 sales and 5.8X estimated sales this year.

Wix’s valuation would be justified if the company has a proprietary technology that cannot be replicated. Unfortunately, Wix operates in a very competitive field that is dominated by WordPress. Of the websites that use CMS, Wordpress has a market share of 58.2% while Wix has 0.7%. According to data analytics firm Datanyze, other CMS companies like SquareSpace and Weebly are increasing their market share.

The competitive nature of this industry means that Wix does not have pricing power. It must increase its spend on marketing to be at par with that of its competitors. This means that, in future, its margins are likely to be squeezed. Last year, the company spent 53% of its revenue on sales and marketing, which is significantly high. Although the churn rate for registered Wix users is low, it must continue to attract new users through marketing, thus increasing the customer acquisition costs.

There are also concerns that the industry has peaked and I doubt the company can sustain the previous momentum.

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Long before SNAP’s IPO, I published an article warning investors to stay away from the company. I still believe that SNAP presents a good opportunity for short sellers. In the article, I argued that SNAP was more like Twitter than Facebook (FB). The primary reason being, Facebook is used across multiple demographics while SNAP is a niche product. 71% of SNAP's users are below 34 years which alienates a good percentage of people.

SNAP’s technology is not proprietary and can easily be replicated. This is evidenced by the recent trends at Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Recently, Instagram announced that its stories feature – which is similar to SNAP – is used by more than 200 million people compared to Snap’s 165 million.

I must admit, being bearish on SNAP will not be easy. Although the case to be bearish is there, investors are likely to ignore it and instead focus on headlines. They will focus on the number of total users and the level of engagement. This is likely to be high in the short term. However, for investors willing to hold a short position for a couple of years, I believe SNAP will be a good bet.

The fact is that SNAP is a company that made $404 million in 2016 and lost $514 million being valued at $25 billion. Take a minute and let that sink in.

Tesla (TSLA)

Jim Chanos short on Tesla has been painful. This year alone, the company’s stock has gone up by 42%.

Tesla launched its IPO in 2010 pricing its stock at $17. Today, the stock is trading at $302. Tesla is the second most valuable car manufacturing company in the country after General Motors (GM). This is despite the fact that Tesla has yet to turn a profit. Also, while Tesla sold 76,230 cars, GM and Ford (F) sold 10 million and 2.5 million cars, respectively. Now, Tesla is trading 6.3X its 2016 sales and 2.5X its estimated 2016 sales.

Tesla has a few competitive advantages. First, the company’s CEO, Elon Musk is a highly-respected entrepreneur who has been compared to Steve Jobs. Second, the company has a first-mover advantage in the electric car field. It has become the Google of cars. Third, its battery and charging infrastructure is unparalleled. These points help the company create barriers to entry for new companies like Lucid.

However, these points do not create barriers to entry for large companies like GM, Nissan, and Ford, which can create better cars and a better global charging infrastructure. As shown below, while Tesla is the market leader, other companies have also gained market share in the industry.

Source: Fleetcarma

Investors need to understand the cycle of hardware manufacturers. A company comes up with a good product and gains market share. Then, other companies spot an opportunity and come up with a similar but better product. Then, after a few years, the market gets flooded with similar products and prices are forced to come down. This has been the case for companies like GoPro (GPRO), FitBit (FIT), Nokia (NOK), and Samsung (SSSNF). I believe this is happening in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla investors are also ignoring the company’s recent acquisition (or bail out) of SolarCity for $2.6 billion and the risks involved. SolarCity installs and leases solar panels to home owners. After installation, the customers pay monthly installments for the costs. The payment period can be as long as 10 years. Using this model, I have doubts that SolarCity will ever make money.

Therefore, as competition heats up in the electric vehicle sector, I doubt that SolarCity will be able to maintain its margins which are already rather low (shown below).

Source: YCharts

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce launched its IPO in 2004, pricing the stock at $11. Since then, the company’s stock has gone up 8 times to $84 giving the company a $59 billion valuation. As you can tell, CRM’s short sellers have been punished accordingly.

However, a close look of the company shows that bears have a valid point in their analysis. Part of the reason CRM’s stock price has appreciated is because of the company’s growth in revenues and the number of companies it serves.It now serves more than 150,000 companies globally. Its revenue has gone up from $748 million in 2008 to $8.39 billion in 2016. Although the company made a profit last year, it has struggled to become profitable. The chart below shows CRM’s market share in 2015 according to Gartner.

Source: Gartner

The beauty of the SAAS industry is that the churn rate is usually very low. Once a company becomes a customer - unless something unfortunate happens - chances are that it will never switch to a new company. CRM claims that it serves a good percentage of the largest companies in the United States. The next growth phase of the company is in attracting startups and small and medium enterprises.

Several companies are targeting the SMB segment at a reduced price. For instance, Veeva Systems (VEEV) provides CRM products to the pharmaceutical industry. It now has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion. Hubspot (HUBS) provides CRM and marketing services to SMBs. It has a market valuation of $2.33 billion. Other competitors targeting SMBs are: Zoho, Infusionsoft, Workday (WDAY), Zendesk, and Pipedrive.

Part of the reason why Salesforce has struggled to become profitable is its huge operating expenses and its investment on growth through acquisitions. In the past three years, the percentage of total operating expenses to revenue has been 72%, 73%, and 78% respectively. Although the decline is in the right direction, it is still high.

To find growth, Salesforce is now considering making a big acquisition. In 2016, the company spent more than $4 billion in acquisitions. A leaked document showed potential acquisition targets which included companies like Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) and Hubspot (NYSE:HUBS). Other companies were: Adobe (ADBE), Netsuite (NYSE:N), Tableau (DATA), and Box (NYSE:BOX). Already, three of the companies – Netsuite, Marketo (NASDAQ:MKTO), and Demandware (NYSE:DWRE) - CRM had identified have already been bought as consolidation in the sector intensifies. I therefore believe that CRM will likely make a big acquisition soon to match the recent acquisitions by Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). CRM has $2.2 billion in cash and short term investments and a long-term debt of $2 billion. A large acquisition would force the company to raise capital.

At the current valuation, I believe investors are overpaying for the company. They are paying 4.8X the estimated sales for this year and 5.8X for next year.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify is an e-commerce content management system that helps companies build and manage their e-commerce stores. The company launched its IPO in 2015 pricing the shares at $20. Today, the shares have gained almost 400%, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.8 billion. The share appreciation is attributed to the company’s growth. Its revenue has gone up from $104 million in 2014 to $389 million in 2016. It has increased the number of merchants to more than 375,000. Also, its partnership with Amazon (AMZN) has contributed to the uptick in the share price.

Although Shopify is a good company with a superior product, I believe the company is overvalued. Investors are paying 8.3X estimated sales this year and 11.1X next year’s sales. This is really high for a company that I expect to experience slow growth.

Shopify operates in an industry that is highly competitive. Fortunately, the company has managed to beat the competitors who include, Amazon WebStore, BigCommerce, Volusion, and BigCartel. The chart below shows Shopify’s market share.

Source: Apps Run the World

Although Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP), and IBM are the market leaders, they do not compete directly with Shopify. Shopify targets SMBs while they are mostly used by large companies.

However, competition for Shopify customers is coming from companies like Wix, SquareSpace, and Weebly which have incorporated e-commerce in their platforms. In 2016, Wix added 80,000 e-commerce customers.

Final Thoughts

In the current market environment, it is very lonely being bearish on technology companies such as those mentioned in this article. These companies are likely to continue going up because of the nature of investing today. Others like Shopify and Wix are likely to go up as investors speculate their potential for being acquired. However, in the long term, I believe short sellers will be proven right.

I conclude with these words from Steve Jobs:

Here's to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes... the ones who see things differently -- they're not fond of rules... You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them, but the only thing you can't do is ignore them because they change things... they push the human race forward, and while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius, because the ones who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do…

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA, WIX, CRM, SNAP, NFLX, WDAY, SHOP, BOX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.