Padini Holdings: Value Does Not Go Out Of Fashion

Padini managed to retain its market leadership in the Malaysian apparel market despite a challenging environment due to its value-based positioning, its product bundling marketing approach, and store location strategy.

Elevator Pitch

Padini Holdings Berhad (OTC:PDNIF) [PAD:MK] is a fast fashion retailer which has distinguished itself by delivering strong financial results in a challenging operating environment. I attribute Padini's resilience to its positioning as a seller of affordable and fashionable apparel and its product bundling marketing approach, which has attracted and retained a loyal base of bargain-hunting customers. In addition, Padini's balanced store location strategy allows it to tap on a wider base of budget-conscious consumers and minimize head-on competition with rivals. Looking ahead, Padini also still has a long growth runway ahead, given that revenue contributions from overseas markets and online sales are still very low. I arrive at a target price of RM3.75 for Padini by applying a 15 times forward P/E to my estimated FY2018 EPS of RM0.250, which implies a 21% upside from Padini's share price of RM3.10 as of April 21, 2017.

Company Description

Padini Holdings is a Malaysia-listed fast fashion retailer that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. It boasts nine labels under its family of brands (e.g. Padini, Vincci, Seed, Miki, Padini Authentic, P&Co, PDI etc.) and a retail network of 190 freestanding stores and consignment counters in Malaysia. Padini also sells shoes and fashion accessories (no apparel) carried under the Vincci label through retail stores managed by licensees and dealers outside of Malaysia. Padini's main earnings drivers and retail formats are its Padini Concept Store (multi-brand format offering all of its brands under one roof) and Brands Outlet stores.

Value-Based Positioning Mitigates Impact Of Ringgit Deprecation And Supports Sales Growth

The charts below illustrate how difficult the Malaysian operating environment has been for domestic retailers, given the severe ringgit depreciation and the weak consumer sentiment.

Malaysian Consumer Sentiment Index

In the current climate of weak consumer sentiment and ringgit depreciation (Padini sources its products primarily from China), Malaysian consumers are becoming more price conscious and trading down aggressively. This benefits Padini which has positioned itself as a supplier of a wide range of affordable and fashionable (the company typically introduces new apparel lines every one to two weeks) apparel.

Padini also offers regular discounts and promotions in line with its value-based positioning such as discounts on bundled purchases, end-of-season clearance sales, and tapping on events like Malaysia Super Sale in March and Malaysia Year End Sale in the November-December period. In particular, the company's product bundling strategy, made possible by the multi-brand Padini Concept Store, which combines its multiple brands and product offerings under one single retail format, has been one of its key differentiating factors, which it elaborates in an August 2014 interview with StarBizWeek:

For example, you can buy one pair of pants for RM119 or two pairs for RM168. If you opt for the bundle, you are effectively paying RM84 per pair. This way, I sell twice as many goods without having to resort to heavy discounts. By selling two garments in a bundle, I book a smaller profit margin but higher absolute sales, which I can then use to offset my fixed costs...If I tell you we are going on sale for the next two months, you'll take your own sweet time (to buy). We try to minimize our sales days in a year...Bundling allows Padini to create something of a year-long discount without sacrificing its ASP.

Another excellent illustration of Padini's value-based positioning is its Brands Outlet format, which was started in 2007 and has been the fastest growing store format for Padini. Brands Outlet stores sell value or off-season apparel at discounted prices, leveraging on in-house designs and affordable fabrics, targeting low-income consumers at a much lower price point compared to its flagship, legacy Padini Concept Store format. In a December 2014 interview with the Sun Daily, Padini's executive director explained the positioning and strategy adopted for Brands Outlet stores:

Lifestyle is very hard to change. Maybe you spend less frequently and try to economize in other ways...Brands Outlet will have better growth prospects, that space is not so crowded...If you look at Brands Outlet, it just looks like a night market, I put in all merchandises whatever I want, the model is very flexible.

The numbers speak for themselves. Padini increased the number of Brand Outlet stores from one in FY2007 to 40 in FY2016, while Brands Outlet's average revenue per outlet grew from under RM12 million per outlet in FY2015 to over RM14 million per outlet in FY2016. Brands Outlet's margins are also approximately 400-500 basis points higher than that of Padini Concept Store (and Brand Outlet does, on average, more than double the revenue of Padini Concept Store on a per store basis), indicating how successful and attractive the Brands Outlet model has been. Brands Outlet stores contributed approximately a quarter of the group's profit before tax for FY2016, but there remains room to grow this store format.

Padini's success with its value-based positioning is validated by its recent financial performance and its continued market leadership. Padini delivered double-digit YoY revenue growth rates for the Padini Concept Store and Brands Outlet store formats for the past eight quarters between 3QFY2015 and 2QFY2017 (YE June). At the group level, Padini achieved revenue and net profit YoY growth rates of 21% and 28% for 1HFY2017, attributable to 13 new store openings (eight Brands Outlet and five Padini Concept) and positive same-store sales growth. Based on Euromonitor data, Padini maintained its market share in footwear (2.6% value share and ranked third in Malaysia) and childrenswear (1.6% value share and ranked seventh), while it widened its market share in the menswear and womenswear segments where it is the market leader with value shares of 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively for 2016. Overall, Padini grew its share of the Malaysian apparel and footwear market by 10 basis points from 2.4% in 2015 to 2.5% in 2016. In fact, Padini has increased its market share for three consecutive years (2014-2016), despite the entry of H&M (OTCPK:HMRZF) in Malaysia since 2012.

Taking The Road Less Traveled

Padini has avoided competing head-on with most of its rivals to a large extent with its value-based positioning, as outlined in the previous section. Apart from that, it has applied the same line of differentiated thinking to its store locations.

It is natural for retailers to open most if not all of their new stores in the most developed cities of a country or market to maximize their potential customer base. But they tend to forget that supply follows demand closely, which eventually leads to over-crowding and intense competition in the major cities. Examples of this phenomenon in Malaysia include Kota Kinabalu in Sabah and Klang Valley in Peninsular Malaysia where consumers are spoilt for choice (every retailer and every brand has a presence) at the expense of retailers' profitability.

In contrast, Padini has cleverly chosen to take the road less traveled, adopting a balanced (mix of first-tier and second-tier cities) store expansion strategy with management having stated its intention to focus more on second-tier cities for its store expansion plans. Examples of locations in second-tier cities which Padini has opened new stores in the past 2-3 years include Palm Mall in Seremban, Aeon Mall in Kota Bahru, Aman Central, Alor Setar in Kedah for the Padini Concept Store format; Taiping, Perak, and Kota Bahru Mall in Kelantan for the Brands Outlet format. I am defining second-tier cities broadly here as simply cities or markets that are untapped by apparel retailers with less competition.

It is also worth going back to the origins of Padini's differentiated store expansion strategy to understand why it works so well. In 2010, Padini chose Kluang Mall as the location of its first store that wasn't either located in Klang Valley or the capital cities such as Johor Bahru. They say imitation is the best form of flattery; international retailers such as H&M and Uniqlo subsequently followed in Padini's footsteps to open stores in Kluang Mall in 2015. In an August 2016 interview with a Singapore media publication, The Straits Times, H&M explained why it chose to open a store in Kluang Mall:

We see potential in Kluang in terms of customer base as well as good business conditions and store location, among other factors, and we are extremely encouraged by how well received the brand is in Kluang.

In 2010, Kluang didn't enjoy the same level of visibility or recognition as its more famous "cousin" Johor Bahru, the state capital of Johor, despite being Johor's richest district in terms of GDP per capita. This makes Padini's decision in 2010 even more noteworthy, since it was five years ahead of its international rival in seeing the potential of the area and, as a result, had gained a significant headway in building its brand in the area.

Padini's differentiated store expansion strategy makes sense for several reasons.

Firstly, competition is more benign in these second-tier cities. Even if competitors choose to follow Padini into these markets subsequently, Padini would have already benefited from the first mover advantage in building its brand equity.

Secondly, expansion into second-tier cities where consumers generally have lower relative purchasing power fits in well with Padini's value-based positioning and allows the company to capture a large share of the budget-conscious customer base in the country. In fact, this is the reason why most of Padini's peers with a premium positioning targeting higher-income consumer don't open new stores in these second tier cities - they are afraid of diluting their premium brand positioning.

Thirdly, the overall cost of operating in these second-tier cities tends to be lower. For example, rental cost is usually lower due to a less vibrant property market in these markets.

Looking ahead, a planned new Brands Outlet store (currently under negotiation) in Aeon Mall in Kempas (a small town in Johor Bahru that is slated for development), scheduled to open by the end of 2017, represents an extension of Padini's second-tier city store expansion approach. This will complement Padini's store expansion plans in other first-tier cities like MyTown Mall and Melawati Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

E-commerce Business And Overseas Expansion To Drive Mid-To-Long Term Growth

Padini started its e-commerce platform (padini.com) in 2015, and this accounts for under 1% of the company's sales. The future potential of Padini's e-commerce business is tremendous.

Statista forecasts e-commerce sales of apparel and footwear in Malaysia to grow from RM133 million in FY2016 to RM222 million in FY2020, representing a four-year CAGR of 13.7%. While Malaysia's internet penetration is relatively low at 68%, its mobile penetration is high at 144%. Furthermore, the proportion of Malaysian phone owners using a smartphone (as opposed to a non-smartphone) is high at 80%, which compares favorably with 60% in the U.S. and 72% in the U.K. This implies mobile commerce is likely to grow as a sales channel for apparel and footwear in Malaysia. The local government is also supporting the growth of e-commerce and m-commerce by organizing online sales event such as #MYCYBERSALE, gross merchandise volume for 2016's event was RM211 million, representing a 79% YoY growth. The early signs are favorable, with Padini growing its online sales by more than ten-fold in FY2016 albeit from a low base. More importantly, I believe that the increased popularity of online retailing would also encourage price comparison, which favors retailers of low-cost fashionable apparel like Padini.

Another growth driver is overseas expansion. In the company's FY2016 annual report, Padini states that "The business of the Group is predominantly operated in Malaysia. As such, information on geographical segment is not presented." I believe that Padini boasts significant potential for overseas expansion in the mid-to-long term.

Firstly, Padini has built a strong brand over the past decades among both locals and visitors to the country. In 2016, approximately 26.8 million tourists visited Malaysia, with the top 10 countries where visitors came from being Singapore, Indonesia, China, Thailand, Brunei, India, South Korea, the Philippines, Japan, and the United Kingdom. This implies that Padini has a certain level of brand visibility in these markets and could potentially exploit its brand equity via overseas expansion.

Secondly, Padini is free cash flow generative and boasts a net cash balance sheet to support any expansion plans. Net cash of approximately RM268 million (or RM0.41 per share) as of the most recent 2QFY2017 quarter represented 13% of Padini's market capitalization, and Padini generates in excess of RM100 million in free cash flow every year.

Thirdly, Padini has multiple options when it comes to the mode of expansion, which includes a capital-light approach like either franchising or collaboration with local partners via joint ventures.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of RM3.75 for Padini by applying a 15 times forward P/E to my estimated FY2018 EPS of RM0.250.

I expect Padini to expand its top line by a two-year CAGR of 10% from RM1.30 billion in FY2016 to RM1.58 billion in FY2018 driven by strong same-store sales growth, as consumers trade down to more affordable apparel in tough times. I forecast Padini's net margin to decline slightly from 10.6% in FY2016 to 10.4% in FY2018, as the company keeps the prices of its apparel and footwear competitive to retain its loyal base of budget-conscious consumers, partially offset by growing sales from its higher-margin Brands Outlet stores. This results in an FY2018 EPS of RM0.250.

The quality of Padini's businesses is validated by its impressive financial track record. Padini has been profitable in every year since 1999, and its sales have increased in every single year for the past decade notwithstanding the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. As a result, I believe Padini deserves to be valued at no less than 15 times P/E.

My target price implies a 21% upside from Padini's share price of RM3.10 as of April 21, 2017. Padini also offers a decent 3% dividend yield, and future growth from e-commerce and overseas expansion have yet to been factored in both the share price and my target price.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Padini are a weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment leading to poor same-store sales growth, a further depreciation of the Malaysian ringgit vis-a-vis the Renminbi, and a lower-than-expected number of new store openings.

