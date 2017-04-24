Merck: Strong Research And Bolt-On Acquisitions

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) comprise 10% of my portfolio. I briefly highlighted JNJ in last month's portfolio review. I described why Pfizer is part of the portfolio in my most recent article. PFE has grown through blockbuster mergers. Merck, however, has grown through "bolt-on" acquisitions.

Merck: My First Major Blue Chip

I developed an admiration for Merck shortly after I began studying stocks in 1982. In those early years I never seriously considered a purchase because Merck seemed too "expensive."

Merck's price was $72 when I joined an investment club in March 1982. (Split-adjusted, that would now be $2 per share). In May 1986, at over $190, MRK shares split 2-for-1. In just two years, it grew from $95 to $160 and split 3-for-1 in May 1988. This split put Merck's price into the mid-$50s, and I studied MRK more seriously. However, MRK continued to grow to $150 in May 1992 and split 3-for-1. At that point, I began to track Merck's price more closely. MRK traded around $45 when Bill Clinton was elected President in November, 1992.

The new Clinton administration made healthcare reform a major priority, causing widespread fear that universal healthcare and more government regulation would hurt drug companies. Shares of pharmaceutical companies sank. In April 1993, I bought 100 shares of Merck at $33. Merck was my first true blue chip stock. Split-adjusted, that would now be 200 shares at $16.50 per share. The stock rose to a bit over $150 and split 2-for-1 in February 1999. Over time, I gradually sold shares of Merck to fund other purchases.

Merck's Dividend

After Merck's last stock split, in February, 1999, the dividend was $.27 per quarter, or $1.08 annually. The dividend grew 40.7% over the next 5 years:

$1.16 in August, 1999;

$1.36 in August, 2000;

$1.40 in August, 2001;

$1.44 in August, 2002;

$1.48 in August, 2003 (plus a special $2.876 dividend);

$1.52 in August, 2004.

Dividend Deep Freeze

Merck continued to pay $.38 quarterly, or $1.52 annually, for 28 quarters, or seven full years. To their credit, Merck did not cut the dividend during the Great Recession. But they did not raise the dividend until December 2011, when it was increased to $.42 per quarter, or $1.68 annually. This long, flat dividend period coincided with my growing interest in dividend investing, so I closed my position in Merck. Income from the MRK shares provided the beginnings of a diversified portfolio.

Why I Bought Merck Again...

Merck's dividend freeze removed it from my stock universe. But when Merck raised the dividend in late 2011, I began to consider putting it on my watch list. In preparation for this study, I pulled up my old spreadsheets and discovered that Merck made it to my watch list in May, 2013, when it was $46.71. The dividend was $1.72 and the yield was 3.7%.

I re-established a position in Merck in July, 2013 at 47.66 and closed the position a year later in October, 2014 at $60.07. This was during a period when I took on a new vocational responsibility, and I reduced the number of holdings in the portfolio. Shortly thereafter, an important shift occurred in my approach to portfolio design.

December, 2014 was a turning point for me. I began to focus more on a company's financial strength. Lowell Miller, in The Single Best Investment, encourages investors to use Standard & Poor's credit ratings as a measure of a company's financial strength. I added a column to my spreadsheet for the S&P credit rating for each holding. I described this in a December 13, 2014 article:

...Seeking Alpha contributor Bob Wells....asked how much weight I put in the credit ranking of each stock. Bob pointed out that Lowell Miller and Chowder require BBB+ or higher rating. ...His question inspired me to add a new column to my spreadsheet.

Over the course of 2015, largely out of concern for what seemed at the time to be an aging bull market and a desire to become a bit more defensive, I began to put more emphasis on quality. This gave me a greater appreciation for Merck's rare AA credit rating. In hindsight, if I had made credit ratings a priority a few months earlier, I doubt if I would have sold MRK in October, 2014.

...and Again

During the first 10 months of 2015, Merck traded between $45.69 and $63.62. I established my present position in Merck in October, 2015 at $54.91. The position has grown to 3.3% of the portfolio and the current basis is $55.62. Merck's closing price on April 21 was $61.89. The annual dividend is $1.88 and the current yield is 3.00%. The current 52-week price range is $53.06 to $66.80. The current price is 7.35% off the recent 52-week high price.

My Investment Thesis

My investment thesis is summed up by these points:

My long-standing respect for the company comes from many years of watching it, occasionally studying it, and sometimes owning shares in the past.

Merck's strong balance sheet is reflected in its AA credit rating.

After 7 years of a flat dividend, management continues to affirm the company's commitment to steadily growing the dividend.

Merck has a solid pipeline of drugs to complement its present products.

With strengths in research and "bolt-on" acquisitions, Merck is a good portfolio complement to Pfizer, which has made some large, blockbuster acquisitions.

This 10-year chart shows that the price of Merck shares has moved rather steadily and this chart might lead one to believe that MRK shares are near an all-time high. However, the F.A.S.T. Graph (below) provides 19 years of data. The high price in 1998 was $80.88. The high price in 2000 was $96.69. The current price of $61.89 is lower than the high price achieved in 2002 and 2003.

Possible Target Price

I currently have my target allocation of Merck shares, which means I'm not eager to add more shares. However, I could be enticed to consider adding some shares at a 3.4% yield, which would be around $55.30 at the current dividend of $1.88. I use Custom Stock Alerts to help me keep up with various targets for adding shares. Here are the alerts I've set for Merck:

Kenneth C. Frazier has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since 2011. Previously, he was named President in 2010; and Executive vice president and president of Global Human Health in 2007. He served as Executive vice president and general counsel from 2006-2007 and Senior vice president and general counsel from 1999-2006.

Frazier's introduction to the April 17, 2017 Proxy Statement for Merck's May 23rd Annual Meeting reminded shareholders that Merck's mission is "to save and improve lives." He cited KEYTRUDA, "Merck's foundational immuno-oncology medicine .... as we increase our understanding of the long-term potential of KEYTRUDA in more than 30 tumor types."

He said Merck scientists "continue to pursue novel therapeutic approaches to the most pressing global health challenges, such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, HIV, Ebola, antibiotic resistance and more." Frazier said in 2016, Merck "drove growth across several areas of our business, including oncology, vaccines, diabetes, hospital acute care, and animal health." He cited the "growing momentum of our pipeline and most important new product launches."

Among "other strong products," Frazier said, "Our diabetes franchise continues to show volume growth despite increased competition and pricing pressures; animal health is growing largely through companion animal products, notably BRAVECTO for flea and tick protection; and the ongoing launches for GARDASIL 9, our HPV vaccine; ZEPATIER, for hepatitis C; and BRIDION, the neuromuscular blockade reversal medicine, are demonstrating that our customers recognize the value of our medicines and vaccines even with the realities of constrained healthcare budgets."

Frazier said, "Merck's future depends on the flow of new, medically important products," and "our commitment to research remains strong. We will invest in internal R&D to discover and develop transformational medicines and vaccines that will create both therapeutic and shareholder value. We will also continue to seek the right external scientific opportunities for Merck at the right financial valuation for our shareholders."

He concluded by saying that "in 2017, we must stay focused on driving the performance of our core business; advancing our late-stage R&D pipeline, including expanding the use of KEYTRUDA; and executing on our key product launches to maximize and sustain growth over time."

A statement that stands out in my mind was Frazier's comment in Merck's Q1 2016 earnings call that "I'm not focused on a large consolidation type merger such as we've seen in the industry in the past." This was an elaboration of a quote from him in the Q1 2016 earnings press release that "Business development is a top priority, and we are actively pursuing the best external science through licensing or bolt-on acquisitions to bolster our pipeline and grow our company."

Two Global Mercks--One German and One North American

In 1668 Friedrich Jacob Merck purchased a pharmacy in Darmstadt, Germany known as the Engel-Apotheke or Angel Pharmacy, which grew into Merck KGaA, also known as the Merck Group. Merck pioneered the commercial manufacture of morphine in the 19th century. Merck KGaA holds the rights to the name Merck in all countries except the U.S. and Canada, where it is known as EMD (Emanuel Merck, Darmstadt).

Merck KGaA is the world's oldest operating pharmaceutical and chemical company. It became a public company in 1995 and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the ticker symbol is MRK). The Merck family controls 70% of the shares.

The North American Merck & Co. began in 1891 as a subsidiary of Merck KGaA. Due to World War I, Merck KGaA lost its subsidiaries abroad. The stock of its American subsidiary Merck & Co. was seized by a custodian for the U.S. government in 1917 and it became an independent U.S. company. After the war, George Merck buys back the stock of Merck & Co. in 1919. Outside North America, Merck & Co. does business through its subsidiary Merck Sharp & Dohme (known as MSD).

From this point, all references in this article will be about the North American based Merck & Co.

In 1936, scientists from Merck and Bell Labs synthesize Vitamin B1. In 1942, Merck began producing penicillin "G." In 1949, Merck entered animal health with SQ (sulfaquinoxaline) to prevent the poultry disease coccidiosis.

Merck & Co. is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada because in 1953, the company merged with Philadelphia-based pharmaceutical company, Sharp & Dohme. Merck's research and chemical manufacturing strengths fit well with Sharp & Dohme's sales and marketing expertise.

Merck introduced the RUBEOVAX measles vaccine in 1963 and the MUMPSVAX Mumps vaccine in 1967.

Merck acquired Calgon Corporation, a leading supplier of water treatment chemicals and services, in 1968.

Merck introduced the MERUVAX II Rubella vaccine in 1969 and acquired Chibret Laboratories, a France-based manufacturer of ophthalmic products.

Merck introduced M-M-R II, a vaccine for Measles, Mumps and Rubella in 1971. Merck gained FDA approval of SINEMET (levodopa and carbidopa) to treat the symptoms Parkinson's disease in 1975. Merck introduced PNEUMOVAX (pneumococcal vaccine) in 1978. Merck introduced the first statin family of medicines to be approved by the FDA in 1987.

Merck acquired Medco Containment Services to create America's first coordinated pharmaceutical care company in 1993. Merck launched the Merck Genome Research Institute and formed Merial, a joint venture with Rhone-Poulenc, to combine their animal health and poultry genetics businesses in 1997. The FDA approved GARDASIL, a Human Papillomavirus vaccine, in 2006.

Merck acquired Schering-Plough for $41 billion in 2009, bringing to Merck allergy drugs Claritin and Clarinex, plus the anti-cholesterol drug Vytorin and brain tumor drug Temodar.

In 2012, the Mectizan Donation Program's 25th anniversary recognized Merck's donation of more than 1 billion treatments of Mectizan to more than 117,000 communities in 28 countries.

In 2014, Merck expanded its portfolio of Hepatitis C products with the $3.85 billion acquisition of Idenix Pharmaceuticals, won FDA approval for the insomnia drug BELSOMRA, and for the cancer drug KEYTRUDA. In 2015, Merck acquired Cubist Pharmaceuticals for $9.5 billion.

Some Vital Statistics: Price/Earnings

A study of Merck's earnings reveals that the company's basic or GAAP earnings per share tend to fluctuate. Better Investing's company research report (below) shows earnings per share of $4.07 in 2014. That year, the company realized a very large gain on the divestiture of Merck's Consumer Care business, lifting EPS from $1.47 in 2013. Page 38 of Merck's 2014 Annual Report said, "EPS in both years reflect the impact of acquisition and divestiture-related costs and restructuring costs, as well as certain other items, which in 2014 includes an $11.2 billion gain recognized in connection with the divestiture of MCC."

I find it more helpful to look at Merck's operating earnings, which is one of the options on F.A.S.T. Graphs. The graph below shows a much steadier glimpse of the past 19 years of operating (or adjusted) earnings.

When I looked at the 10-year chart (above), I wondered whether the price appreciation over the past decade reflects earnings growth or an expansion of the price/earnings multiple. The answer is that the high P/E achieved during the years 2014-2016 averaged 17.6. The high P/E achieved during 2009-2012 averaged 11.6. So, yes, there has been P/E multiple expansion. But if you look at the past 19 years, you get a more complete picture. The high P/E achieved during 1998-2001 averaged 33.7. The average high P/E for the entire 19 year period was 19.978, or virtually 20.0. If you omit 1998-2001 as bubble "outliers," the average high P/E for the past 15 years was 16.3. Thus, the average high P/E of the past three years (17.6) is slightly above the average high P/E for the past 15 years. This seems to be to be the best way to look at Merck's P/E history.

The following table shows Merck's high price for each of the past 19 years, along with the operating earnings for those years and the high P/E for each year:

Year High Price Operating EPS High P/E 1998 80.88 2.27 35.6 1999 87.38 2.45 35.7 2000 96.69 2.90 33.3 2001 95.25 3.14 30.3 2002 64.50 3.14 20.5 2003 63.50 2.92 21.7 2004 49.33 2.61 18.9 2005 35.36 2.53 14.0 2006 46.37 2.52 18.4 2007 61.62 3.20 19.3 2008 61.28 3.42 17.9 2009 38.42 3.25 11.8 2010 41.56 3.42 12.2 2011 37.90 3.77 10.2 2012 48.00 3.82 12.6 2013 50.42 3.49 14.4 2014 62.20 3.49 17.8 2015 63.62 3.59 17.7 2016 65.46 3.78 17.3

For the past 19 years, Merck's operating earnings per share have averaged $3.14 per share. Perhaps the best news from this table is that the operating earnings for the past six years have averaged $3.66 and the most recent trend is up slightly. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates operating EPS to be $4.21 in 2018 and $4.60 in 2019. Finviz estimates that Merck's earnings per share will grow by 6.37% annually over the next five years.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

Better Investing

Both F.A.S.T. Graphs and Better Investing show debt at 37% of capitalization.

A comparison of F.A.S.T. Graphs and the Better Investing data reveals the difference between basic earnings and operating earnings. One of the more helpful parts of the Better Investing data for me is the table at the bottom right, which shows the high yield that has been achieved in each of the past five years (from 3.6% in 2014 to $4.6% in 2012). The current yield is 3.04%.

Simply Safe Dividends

Simply Safe Dividends gives Merck a Dividend Safety Score of 60. A score of 50 is average and 75 is excellent, so MRK is somewhat above average. SSD gives Merck a Dividend Growth Score of 21. Any score of 25 or less means growth is weaker than average. SSD gives Merck a Dividend Yield Score of 65, which means MRK's yield is higher than 65% of the thousands of stocks in the SSD database.

Number of Merck shares outstanding for the past 12 years (in thousands):

Merck's Long-Term Debt to Capital for the past 12 years:

Recent Articles on Seeking Alpha

There have been three previous articles about Merck in April 2017:

Strong Drug Pipeline

A Black Coral Research April 4 article highlighted Merck's strong pipeline prospects, writing that "Beyond Keytruda, Merck has a pipeline of 41 treatments in various review stages, including Ertugliflozin, a diabetes treatment that Merck has worked on with rival Pfizer. The treatment ... has been shown to not only reduce blood sugar levels, but also promote weight loss and lower blood pressure. Considering that 9.3% of the US population is afflicted with diabetes, this treatment could very well be the next blockbuster drug ­potentially surpassing the sales of Keytruda."

"More than half of Merck's drug pipeline is already in Phase III trials, which includes a potential blockbuster treatment for HIV, Doravirine, that could challenge Johnson and Johnson's Prezista, which already reached $1.85 billion in sales in 2016. ... Doravirine could emerge as a more robust revenue generator for Merck than Keytruda."

Share Buybacks

A Josh Arnold April 11 article focused on the impact of Merck's share buybacks, which have reduced the share count by 298 million shares since 12/31/2011. Josh wrote that "The $18.9B net spent on repurchases ... works out to just over $63 per share.... Merck has been able to reduce its float by 10% over the past five years and issue billions upon billions of dollars in new shares without incurring any sort of frictional costs.

The fact that Merck's frictional costs are essentially zero for such a sizable buyback is strong enough but given the number of options it has handed out during this time, it's downright astounding. Merck has quietly and very cheaply managed to pay people with stock as well as reduce the float without the unpleasant frictional costs that are so very common for large company buybacks."

Current FDA Approvals

An EP Vantage April 21 article focused on FDA drug approvals, writing "Merck & Co heads the large pharma groups that naturally dominate this analysis, with 10 new molecules approved by the FDA in the past five years; Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) follow with nine each."

After offering some caveats, EP Vantage wrote, "(NYSE:T)he analysis suggests that Merck & Co has had double the success in bringing new products to market in the past five years, versus the likes of Bristol­Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN). ...

"Merck again stands out with the most valuable cohort of new drugs in the past five years, at least according to forecast sales in 2022. These products are expected to account for 41% of the company's prescription drug sales that year...."

"Keytruda, one of the most important oncology launches of the past five years, accounts for a huge proportion of this. The drug is expected to rake in $12 billion in 2022 to become the third ­biggest selling product globally."

Conclusion

Merck is 3.27% of the portfolio. I rate Merck a hold because I'm not interested in selling any shares and it's over 10% above my target buy price of $55.30. I would like to see more earnings growth. The operating earnings for the past three years have trended higher. Finviz and F.A.S.T. Graphs project moderate growth ahead. Merck has an impressive track record of research and development. The pipeline looks solid. They've made good use of bolt-on acquisitions.

What has been your experience with Merck? What is your outlook for Merck's future?

Thank you for reading this article about Merck. My goal is to produce about one article per week, usually about one of the holdings in my retirement portfolio. My last portfolio update was part of the April 3 article about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). The only portfolio change since April 3 was the purchase of a few shares of WW Grainger (NYSE:GWW) on April 19 at $193.06. GWW now is 2.1% of the portfolio.

My plan is for the next article to be about Wal-Mart. You can access a list of previous articles here.

Your comments are an important part of my learning process. We are co-learners. I'm grateful for my SA colleagues and friends.

