The New U.S. Car Sales King: Nissan Rogue

There is a massive shift in the U.S. light vehicle market that has been underway for several years. It has now crossed over a seminal point in terms of the type of car that's selling the most - sedans giving way to SUVs - and it's got a brand new leader: Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Rogue. It's the new sales king in the U.S. car market.

For purposes of this discussion, I have divided the market into three buckets that reflect the three best-selling categories of light vehicles:

Pickup trucks. Sedans - midsize/fullsize and compact/midsize. "Small" SUVs.

The point of this study is to include only the best-sellers. Not all pickup trucks, not all sedans, not all small SUVs - but the best-selling ones from the major mainstream brands by the largest automakers: Nissan, Honda (NYSE:HMC), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Kia, Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru, Jeep (NYSE:FCAU), Ford (NYSE:F), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Chevrolet (NYSE:GM).

Let's start with pickup trucks. Here are 1Q 2017 US sales:

US unit sales 2017 1Q 2016 1Q change Ford F-series 205281 186121 10% Chevrolet Silverado 128467 128965 0% GMC Sierra 49810 51131 -3% RAM pickup 119199 113298 5% TOTAL pickup 502757 479515 5%

As you can see in the table above, the segment leaders were up 5% collectively. That's good in an overall US light vehicle market that was basically flat in 1Q 2017 compared to the prior year.

You also can see that these are the best-selling nameplates of any sort in the US market here, including the perennial leader Ford F-series. The Chevrolet and GMC models are essentially the same vehicle, so you should consider them on a combined basis.

OK, what about traditional sedans? For years and decades, Toyota Camry and Honda Accord have been fighting for pole position here, although recently the Honda Civic has overtaken the Accord. Here are the 1Q 2017 results:

US unit sales 2017 1Q 2016 1Q change Toyota Camry 83459 96245 -13% Toyota Corolla 76086 84260 -10% Honda Accord 69815 77073 -9% Honda Civic 81654 87303 -6% Nissan Altima 73985 85332 -13% Nissan Sentra 51414 62944 -18% Chevrolet Malibu 35005 58222 -40% Chevrolet Cruze 53923 37241 45% Ford Fusion 50786 74994 -32% Ford Focus 36705 50215 -27% Hyundai Sonata 37869 61457 -38% Hyundai Elantra 54202 39363 38% VW Passat 18267 14063 30% VW Jetta 24563 28022 -12% Subaru Legacy 12703 14478 -12% Kia Optima 26945 29768 -9% TOTAL sedan 787381 900980 -13%

As you can see in the table above, it's a massacre. Not a single car sold over 100,000 units in 1Q 12017, and out of all these cars, only three were up - admittedly all three by a lot - VW Passat, Hyundai Elantra and Chevrolet Cruze.

These sedan segment leaders were down 13% collectively. Ouch!

But what's a car anyway? Regular sedan sales are being supplanted by sales of two-row SUVs. That being the case, aren't all of these unibody "SUVs" (crossovers) just simply lifted station wagons with optional all-wheel drive? Yes, they sure are. They are, for all intents and purposes, "cars." So let's take a look at those small-ish SUV sales:

US unit sales 2017 1Q 2016 1Q change Nissan Rogue 101421 69036 47% Honda CR-V 94057 71188 32% Toyota RAV4 80533 76122 6% Ford Escape 76338 71594 7% Chevrolet Equinox 62709 59879 5% Hyundai Tucson 21155 20384 4% Kia Sportage 15414 17467 -12% Mazda CX-5 24374 23607 3% VW Tiguan 10211 9292 10% Subaru Forester 41476 38427 8% Jeep Renegade 25345 22154 14% TOTAL small SUV 553033 479150 15%

As you can see in the table above, here is where the action is. The group as a whole was up 15%, or more than the sedans were down (13%). Only one model was down year over year, and that was the Kia Sportage.

But look at the best-sellers! Two of them - Nissan Rogue and Honda CR-V - sell more than any sedans of any kind in the U.S. market, including Toyota Camry and Honda Civic. The Toyota RAV4 comes very, very close.

Of these best-selling cars, only one of them sold more than 100,000 in the quarter - the only non-pickup to do so - and that was the Nissan Rogue. It is the new car sales leader in the U.S. market.

The Nissan Rogues sold in the U.S. market are made in Tennessee, Japan and Korea. Yes, for this best-selling car in the U.S. car market today, three factories are necessary.

Helping the 1Q 2017 sales for the Nissan Rogue is the fact that they added a hybrid version effectively approximately at the beginning of the quarter: here.

Toyota had added its own hybrid of the RAV4 one year prior. You can read the finer details about the differences between the Nissan Rogue hybrid vs the Toyota RAV4 hybrid in my article referenced above.

Bottom line: The U.S. car market has a new sales King, and it is the Nissan Rogue. It was the best-selling non-pickup light vehicle in the first quarter of 2017, up a whopping 47% from the prior year. At this pace, it's on target to sell over 400,000 units this year, more than any sedan and more than any other SUV nameplate.