DryShips: Heading To Zero Again?

At this rate of downward pressure, we expect another reverse split soon.

DRYS is down by about 64% since my sell rating.

In my previous articles, I had outlined suspicious activities of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS). Since my sell rating on April 07, 2017, DryShips has dipped from $4 to $1.44 - about an 64% drop. The company continues to be hampered by its non-stop share dilution. If you are a long, you would be losing money continuously.

Allegations

There are numerous allegations on George Economou. Here is what I found so far.

On October 13, 2011, a shareholder class action suit was filed against DryShips and OceanFreight (NASDAQ:OCNF). The plaintiff alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Commission proxy rules and breach of fiduciary duties by the directors of OceanFreight , purportedly aided and abetted by the other defendants, in connection with OceanFreight's agreement to merge with Pelican, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DryShips. The complaint sets out various alternative remedies, including an injunction barring the merger, rescission, and/or actual and punitive damages.

Unfortunately however, U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel granted the defendants' bid to dismiss the suit , saying that under the stringent pleading requirements of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The investors had not adequately supported their claims that DryShips and its CEO George Economou had knowingly made false statements and hid their knowledge about the company's imminent loan covenant default.

W. Sippel , saying that under the stringent pleading requirements of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. On October 13, 2015, Shareholders Foundation announced an investigation on behalf of investors of Ocean Rig shares over potential securities laws violations by OceanRig (NASDAQ:ORIG) and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced. There was concern whether a series of financial statements by Ocean Rig regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

by Ocean Rig regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially at the time they were made. According to Forbes report which was published in 2008, A family business, this. Economou's two former wives own a total 15% of DryShips. Chryssoula Kandylidis, his sister, holds 30% of Cardiff Marine. With proceeds from its initial offering, DryShips bought six ships that had recently been picked up by Kandylidis. Five were sold at cost, but DryShips paid his sister a $3 million fee. Economou says she made very little money on the deal and bore great risk. Steven Abernathy, who runs a New York hedge fund explains that he believes Economou "runs DryShips as if it's his own private company". George Economou has learned he can do nearly anything he wants in the capital markets as long as it's fully disclosed. "Once you have full disclosure, if you don't like it, don't invest," he says. He does, however, sometimes seem to be disdainful of his shareholders. "Who are my investors? Computer models, hedge funds and some institutions that go in and make $10 and get out." Peter Georgiopoulos, chairman of rival Genco Shipping & Trading, blasted Economou both in Forbes and publicly, saying shippers like Economou "play games with their shareholders' money." Economou has also infuriated professional investors. "I believe he runs DryShips as if it's his own private company," says Steven Abernathy, who heads a New York hedge fund that recently dumped its DryShips holdings. "I am not going to be part of anything where a chief executive is self-dealing.

George Economou

However, Economou often signs deals with his private held companies, which is an astonishing conflict of interest. Of course, he discloses it on the SEC documents.

In a response to a question regarding his decision to raise money in the American public securities markets, Economou is quoted stating "Americans are the dumbest investors around"

The fifth reverse split has already been completed by DryShips. After the fifth reverse split, the all-time high of adjusted price stands at $6 million a share. The company deems that they can generate more money from the shares sales than from its operations.

Conclusion

It is evident that the companies GE manages are breaching their fiduciary duty to shareholders and failed to work in their best interests. Evidently it appears that shorting is the only way for DryShips or OceanRig to make money.

