Becton Dickinson To Acquire C.R. Bard For $24 Billion

The deal is pricey, representing a 25% premium over Bard's recent stock price, but BDX management has shown success at integrating large acquisitions.

The large deal will transform BDX by adding Bard's cancer, vascular and urology business lines and potential strategic and cross-selling opportunities.

Becton, Dickinson is buying C.R. Bard for $24 billion in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Medical device manufacturer Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has agreed to acquire C. R. Bard (BCR) for $24 billion in cash and stock.

Bard sells a range of medical device treatments and products to hospitals and healthcare professionals in North America and abroad.

The bold transaction isn’t cheap for BDX shareholders, but based on management’s past success with integrating large acquisitions, the outcome is likely a positive one.

Target Company

Murray Hill, New Jersey-based C.R. Bard was founded in 1907 and operates in three medical industry verticals: vascular, urology and oncology.

In vascular, its products are primarily medical devices that aim to be minimally invasive treatments of peripheral vascular conditions in addition to various catheters.

For urology, Bard sells catheter products as well as stents, pelvic floor repair and incontinence products.

In cancer, it provides vascular access catheters, ultrasound devices and enteral feeding devices that treat or manage various cancers.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Timothy Ring, who has been with the firm since 1992 as Corporate VP – Human Resources. Previous to Bard, Ring was Director of Personnel for the Hospital Products division at Abbott Laboratories for 10 years.

Below is a brief overview video about Bard:

(Source: CRBARDINC)

Prior to the takeover announcement, Bard had a market capitalization of around $18 billion and $3.7 billion in 2016 calendar year revenues.

Acquisition Terms

BDX is acquiring Bard for $317 per Bard common share, comprised of $222.93 in cash and 0.5077 shares of BD stock for each Bard share.

This represents a premium of roughly $25% over its previous day’s close.

Of the $24 billion in total consideration, BDX will contribute $1.7 billion in ‘available’ cash. Interestingly, BDX’s most recent 10-Q (December 31, 2016) indicates cash on hand of only $919 million, so I’m not sure where they’re getting the cash, unless they’re breaking a piggy bank somewhere.

Additionally, BDX will issue $10 billion in new debt and $4.5 billion in ‘equity and equity linked securities.’

Not surprisingly, BDX stock has dropped by 3.5% on the news of the dilution and new equity issuances.

The acquisition is scheduled to close in 2H 2017 and to be ‘immediately accretive and is expected to generate high-single digit accretion to adjusted earnings per share (Not GAAP) in fiscal year 2019.’

Rationale and Commentary

BDX is acquiring Bard to diversify and expand its product line from diabetes-focused to vascular, urology and oncology.

Becton has a significant market presence in medication management and infection prevention devices, which management believes it can build on with the addition of Bard.

Also, the combination promises to bring cost-saving synergies of $300 million pre-tax by fiscal 2020.

BDX is paying a 25% premium to the market for Bard’s faster growth trajectory by virtue of its focus in the large markets of vascular and oncology.

Management says they’re experienced at large integrations, citing the acquisition of CareFusion for $12.2 billion in October 2014.

A look at BDX’ stock since then seems to confirm that view since it has risen from $115 per share to $185 per share during the time period:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Although we won’t really see the results of such a large and transformational merger for at least two fiscal years, management does have significant credibility based on its recent track record.

It’s not getting Bard on the cheap, but I’m willing to bet on this bold move.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.