Mongolia Growth Group Annual Report

Back in July of last year, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha about Mongolian Growth Group (OTCPK:MNGGF) being a way to play the inevitable recovery in the Mongolian economy.

I was early on that call but it appears that the tide is finally turning in favor of a long-awaited bottoming and a return to growth in the Mongolian economy. Obviously, a return to growth would be beneficial to Mongolian Growth Group.

The GOM has recently gotten an agreement with the IMF to obtain a bailout.

All the prior conditions have been met" for Mongolia to receive an IMF-supported package, Neil Saker, resident representative for the fund said Wednesday in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. "It is their program and along the lines of their recovery plan. Strong country ownership will increase the chances of success.''

The financial condition of the country was definitely holding back the economy and creating a pessimistic atmosphere in the country and among investors. That pessimism appears to be abating as the recent Sales Managers Index readings are beginning to trend higher and are showing that business confidence is at its highest level since August 2013.

The Headline Mongolian Sales Managers' Index (SMI) was 44.7 in April, a solid improvement from the level of 41.7 in March. There has been a rapid increase in the levels of all component indexes of the SMI over the past 6 months, indicating that the economy has turned a corner from the low in 2016. There is the prospect of renewed growth over the coming months if the current trends continue. In unadjusted terms the Market Growth Index grew to 49.6 in April, the highest level since January 2014."

In the recently published annual report, the CEO of Mongolian Growth Group had the following to say about the Mongolian economy as it relates to the company's real estate business.

Unfortunately, our AFFO continues to be negative and trends in the Mongolian economy indicate that this negative AFFO will accelerate from here over at least the next few quarters"

He goes on to state that there is a glut of commercial real estate that could "take years" to be absorbed. The CEO also reiterated that the company has not reached the scale that he sees a path to positive AFFO.

He finishes the letter by saying that the "current economic situation in Mongolia is bleak and likely to get worse-yet I haven't lost hope in the ultimate future for MGG and intend to continue increasing my shareholding over time."

The CEO has in fact been steadily increasing his shareholdings over the last several months.

The company itself also repurchased 812,500 shares in 2016.

The question I have is if things are so bleak why is the company buying back shares and why is the CEO buying thousands of shares in the open market several times a week.

One possible reason is that he is the CEO and has seen the value of this business shrink by 90% over the last four years and is doubling down like a retail punter hoping against hope he can get back to even.

The other possibility is that he really does see value and understands that a bottoming and eventual turnaround are coming to Mongolia and the shares represent tremendous value.

One has to remember that the CEO was a successful hedge fund manager before starting this company up, so I believe in the latter theory. The shares are currently selling at around 33% of current net asset value. If you are curious about how the CEO views and values potential investments you can read his blog here.

In summary, we are looking at an economy that has been down in the dumps for four-going-on-five years. We have a new government that was elected with a mandate to fix the economy. The recent IMF bailout takes near-term pressure of a default off the table.

Economic indicators appear to have bottomed and are beginning to turn up. The CEO is doing his duty by informing investors of the worst-case scenario that could affect the company's prospects, yet is himself buying back shares in the open market almost every day.

I think the news in Mongolia will transition from being terrible to less bad and a shift in investor perception could then cause a re-rating of the prospects of Mongolia and Mongolia Growth Group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNGGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.