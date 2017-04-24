Sell The Rip? SPY Rallies On French Election Ahead Of Crazy Data Week

Can the SPY maintain the French Election gains or will the Economic data prove this as "Short Squeeze".

This week is filled with very important Q1 and Q2 Economic Data (As well as many big company earnings).

China suspiciously did not participate in the global rally, registering the first > 1% loss in 86 Days.

Interest rates are up as "risk on" is the trade (for now).

Global equity markets are in rally mode, led by France and most of Europe after the results of the French election. The two anti-establishment candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen swept the first round of the elections in what some are calling an "embarrassment" to the establishment.

Here is the equity market picture across Europe as of about 9:30am EST.

Source: Marketwatch

France is leading the charge, up over 4% on the day with the rest of Europe not far behind.

The SPY is also joining the rally.

On the currency side, the euro gained strength, up over 1.3% vs. the US dollar and the euro ETF, FXE is up about 1.5% this morning.

There are many explanations for the "relief rally" taking place. The most common is that in early polls, Macron is a 61% favorite over Le Pen at 39% in the head to head match up. Macron is viewed to stabilize the Euro and most importantly, not cause a "Frexit" which would be very destabilizing to the European Union.

Most of the fear of France leaving the EU and the Euro destabilizing can be seen in the spread between the German 10-year bond and the French 10-year bond which tightened dramatically after the election results.

The wider or "higher" this spread, the more investors are pricing in the risk of something happening ("Frexit") over something in Germany. It is clear most of that fear has been abated after the results.

I am not suggesting that the fear should be diminished as much as the market is pricing in solely due to the fact that Macron is leading in the polls. Recent history tells us polls can be wrong.

I buy less into the stories as to why the market is up or down on big events such as these but feel the explanation can be easily understood by the market positioning prior to these events.

Before events such as "Brexit" and the French election, investors hedge to protect their downside in the event of a shock. When the shock does not occur, investors must sell those hedges as they become worthless fairly quickly. Many hedges occur through put options and when many put options are sold at once (as is the case with this election) market makers who buy all these put options must BUY the underlying asset to offset the risk of holding put options. This creates massive amounts of buying pressure in the assets that were most hedged. This can be seen empirically in implied volatility premiums prior to the election in key assets.

Below is the implied volatility for EWQ, the ETF for French Equities over the past month for the May 19th option expiration.

The market bid up protection for French Equities to 36% annualized volatility which got cut in half to 16% after the election results. The selling of this protection and subsequent fall in implied volatility creates buying pressure that has nothing to do with investor sentiment, it is merely a function of global markets.

Another example is the premium of implied volatility vs. historical volatility (what the market implies is going to happen vs. what has happened in the past).

This shows that while over the past month, French equities had an annualized volatility of about 11% but the market was pricing in an implied move of 36% on an annualized basis, a premium of more than 3x.

For this reason, it is not a surprise that the assets most hedged (French equities) are up the most today (most hedge unwinding buying pressure) and the other assets are up, albeit not as much (less hedging pressure).

The question is, does this rally continue or do broader equity markets begin to decline as the fundamental issues of a weak global economy and increasing geopolitical threats continue now more than ever?

To answer that, we must look ahead at the busy week of economic data and corporate earnings that are sure to have an impact of markets.

Before looking at the week ahead, it is worth noting the action in China.

While global markets are soaring, Chinese equities registered their first 1% down day in 86 trading sessions. Their market has been slowly and quietly declining which should at least cause some attention.

Here is the YTD picture of the SSE Composite:

Chinese Equities vs. SPY (S&P 500)

The divergence in the two largest economies should not go unnoticed.

I would also like to point out the weakness in the oil market that seems to be overshadowed by the geopolitical events that have been ongoing.

The USO (US Oil ETF) is down over 6% over the past week and sub 50/BBL this morning.

This is noteworthy due to the correlation between oil and the reflation trade, high yield (or junk bonds) and oil related equities that have been under pressure despite rising equity markets.

The divergence between SPY and XLE is alarming.

Over the past three months, the XLE is underperforming SPY by over 500 basis points.

The weakness in China, oil and oil related equities typically coincides with weak demand as commodities (China is a massive user of commodities) so this is certainly something to be aware of and pay close attention to.

The Crazy Data Week Ahead: How Will SPY Fare?

Here is what the market has to look forward to this week:

Tuesday:

FHFA Home Price Index

Case-Shiller Home Price Index

New Home Sales

Consumer Confidence

Wednesday:

Mortgage Applications

Trump's Claims "Big Tax Reform Wednesday"

Thursday:

Durable Goods Orders

International Trade Data

Jobless Claims

Pending Home Sales Index

Friday:

GDP

Employment Cost Index

Aggregate Wage Growth

Consumer Sentiment

Quick Preview of This Week's Data:

Both home price indices have shown price growth that remains flat near 5% for several months.

Expectations for the FHFA Home Price Index are 0.4% M/M which would translate to 5.6% Y/Y, down from 5.7% a month prior.

Expectations for the Case-Shiller HPI (20-City) are 0.6% M/M which translates to 5.6% Y/Y as well, down from 5.7% a month prior.

This set of home price data is important because if consensus estimates are correct, this would represent the fourth consecutive Y/Y decline in home prices for the FHFA index and a Y/Y decline in the Case-Shiller index, confirming the beginning of the bearish view I hold on housing.

New Home Sales are expected at 584K, down from 592K a month prior. This would input a Y/Y growth of 8.75% vs. 12.76% a month prior.

Consumer Confidence is expected at 123.6, down from 125.6 a month ago but still in record territory.

Skipping ahead to GDP, the Atlanta Fed is tracking at 0.5% for Q1 and real aggregate wage growth is expected to hit new cycle lows at <1%.

Most of the economic data is expected to come in softer than a month prior which should not come as a surprise but should pose a problem for investors looking for fundamental reasons to support a continued rally in broader equities such as SPY.

Conclusion:

Given the major rally that occurred largely, in my opinion, due to hedge unwinds and not fundamental reason, it would be prudent to sell the rip and reinvest the gains into assets that sold off on the election news but would benefit from slowing economic data such as TLT.

I will update my view on each economic data point as it comes out but I cannot see a reason why the S&P 500 should not recouple (in due time) with the weakening macro conditions.

I expect the macro data to be weaker than expected this week, furthering the divergence between the macro data and the equity market, should it continue to rise.

I never recommend being fully out of stocks but today's sharp move provides a good exit point for equity gains and entry point for bonds for a longer term (~1 year) time horizon.

Trim SPY

Add to TLT

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.