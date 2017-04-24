JPMorgan: And So It Begins

Heck of a rally today in banks. One bank having a stellar day is JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), which is the largest bank in the United States by assets and I have been bullish on the name for some time. This is especially true given my many past analyses in the financial sector that suggest rising interest rates will be a huge benefit to the name. What do I look for in a name like this? Well, today's rally is about geopolitical issues, but longer-term it's about the performance. I am not looking for massive growth. The company is far too large for that, however I am looking for slow and steady growth. Growth that leads to performance not just on the top and bottom lines but also in several key metrics that I follow closely for all major banks. The bank has been consistently improving and this is evidenced by today's earnings report.

I was happy that JPMorgan saw a top and bottom line beat against analyst estimates. This continues a string of pretty strong quarters. So-called managed revenue came in at $25.6 billion, which was a beat versus analyst estimates by a strong $710 million and was up 6.3% year-over-year. This is now the sixth quarter in a row of outperformance. That is astounding. Earnings themselves were pretty strong, considering the operating climate. Net income was $6.4 billion. On a per share basis, they came in at $1.65 which beat estimates by a strong $0.13.

While headline numbers matter of course, I must remind you that I am always on the lookout for several key statistics such as loan and deposit growth. Well, the bank saw a nice growth in deposits which were up 11% to $623 billion. Loans continue to be solid, as average core loan balances were up 14% year over year, and set a new record. Further, credit card sales volume was up 9% year-over-year. Another strong metric was that merchant processing volume spiked 11% year-over-year, while credit card sales volume was up 15%. This type of movement is astounding growth for a bank of this size. It is impressive. There is no way around that fact. The company continues to deliver growth in these critical measures. When we factor in the interest income, the loans and the associated expenses, the company delivered an efficiency ratio of 58%, which continues to be solid. Overall, this was a great quarter. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, commented on the financial results:

"We are off to a good start for the year with all of our businesses performing well and building on their momentum from last year. The consumer businesses continue to grow core loans at double digits, outperform the industry in deposit growth, and we once again had very strong card sales volume growth this quarter - reflecting our commitment to providing our customers the innovative products and services they want. We demonstrated the strength of our Corporate & Investment Bank platform, growing revenue strongly in Banking and Markets and maintaining leadership positions. Commercial Banking continued its solid performance with record revenue and net income this quarter. Asset & Wealth Management had strong underlying performance driven by record balances in banking, as well as record AUM & client assets. U.S. consumers and businesses are healthy overall and with pro-growth initiatives and improving collaboration between government and business, the U.S. economy can continue to improve."

The financial cycle upswing is underway with interest rates set to rise. Many on the sidelines may have missed the first few legs up but there is room to run. I see the stock continuing to rise in line with performance. The only real concern I have in the sector is a broader market pullback. That said, wait for a day or week where we have some weakness before buying.

