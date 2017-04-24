Bonterra Offers Both Dividend Yield And Production Growth Without Excess Leverage

Bonterra Energy (OTC:BNEFF) remains one of the best oil plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Well managed and very efficient, Bonterra has low costs and lives within its cash flows to both build its reserves and to pay a reasonable dividend. The past few years results reflect the excellence of Bonterra's management in a difficult economic environment for oil and gas companies.

Looking at the figures, which are impressive by any measure, Bonterra has increased reserves per share by more than 40% since 2010 and now has reserves of roughly 95 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Source: Bonterra March 2017 investor presentation

Some 77% of Bonterra's reserves are proven reserves with a net present value of $1.36 billion Canadian ($1 billion USD) at a 10% discount rate. With 33 million shares outstanding, Bonterra's net asset value per share based on the foregoing is over $30, more than double the current trading price in the $15 range.

Source: Bonterra investor presentation

With a yield of almost 6% fully funded from free cash flow Bonterra is a uniquely attractive investment for income investors with a bullish attitude to oil & gas. There are risks, of course, the main one being oil prices. Unlike many of its peers, Bonterra was able to continue to pay dividends, increase reserves and keep a lid on debt during the severe downturn in oil prices which began in late 2014.

Investors in Bonterra have enjoyed its history of paying significant dividends which comprise the payout of over 50% of its cash flows. Since 1998, Bonterra's cumulative dividends have totaled over $33 ($41.28 Canadian funds), more than double the current stock price.

Source: Bonterra investor presentation

In my opinion, Bonterra can continue to pay its current dividend while funding its capital expenditures and reducing debt as long as oil prices remain north of $40 per barrel. That seems likely to me, notwithstanding recent growth in U.S. output. World demand for oil continues to grow; OPEC is showing discipline in its production; and, non-OPEC producers are cooperating with OPEC to keep supply and demand in reasonable balance.

I like management. CEO George Fink has an earned reputation for solid and conservative management. That makes him worthy of investors' trust. At the end of the day, management is what separates great companies from ordinary ones, and in my opinion Bonterra under George Fink is a great company.

I am long the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNEFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.