Will The Hard Or Soft Data Win Out?

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales reversed February's 3.7% decline, rising 4.4% in March to 5.71 million on a seasonally adjusted annual basis. Sales are up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. This is a new expansion high for existing home sales, and the increase in mortgage rates has so far had no apparent impact on transaction activity. While inventories remain low and demand is increasing, prices of existing homes continue to rise, which means that borrowing costs should start to play a more significant role. If mortgage rates remain at current levels, which I think is the likely scenario, that should support the current level of sales activity. However, the headwinds of declining real income and tightening credit conditions remain.

Home Construction

Housing starts fell a very disappointing 6.8% in March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.21 million. Building permits managed to rise 3.6%, but that was all due to multi-family dwellings, while permits to build single-family homes fell 1.1%. Still, the number of units under construction in the first quarter increased approximately 2.5% from the number in the previous quarter, which is a modest contributor to overall economic growth.

Industrial Production

We have been calling into question the strength in auto production for months as inventories have been building, while sales to consumers have been slowing. Factory output in this sector has driven the increase in overall industrial production over the past year. The weakness in auto manufacturing is now starting to mirror the slowdown in sales.

Industrial production rose 0.5% in March, but that was due entirely to a record increase in utility output (+8.6%), as warmer weather blanketed the country. Manufacturing output fell 0.4% due to motor vehicles and parts, but even when we exclude autos, manufacturing output declined 0.2%. Auto production should continue to decline in the months ahead, weighing down overall industrial production.

The capacity utilization rate rose to 76.1%, which is 3.8% below its long-term average. This indicates limited need for additional capital investment moving forward.

Restaurant Sales

The Restaurant Industry Snapshot from Black Box Intelligence is a monthly report that compiles real sales data and foot traffic information for over 130 restaurant brands and 26,000 stores nationwide. I think this report is a good measurement of whether consumers are putting their money where their mouths are in terms of discretionary spending. We know that consumer confidence levels have risen to multi-decade highs, but spending, which dictates the rate of economic growth, has not been commensurate.

Sales and traffic fell again in March on a year-over-year basis, another sign that consumers are feeling the weight of declining real incomes. Sales have now been negative in 11 of the past 12 months. It is important to note that sales by participants in this survey could be losing out to other competitors that are not participating in the survey; but, the results still point to a weakening trend in overall consumer spending. The first quarter of 2017 was the fifth consecutive quarterly decline, which hasn't happened since 2009/2010.

Markit's Flash PMI Index

Markit's survey of purchasing managers in mid-April is consistent with my outlook for a continued slowdown in the rate of economic growth. The Composite Index declined from 53.0 in March to 52.7 in April, which is a seven-month low. This report runs counter to the consensus expectation for a rebound in economic activity in Q2.

The most alarming aspect of this report is that hiring in the service sector is showing the weakest reading in seven years, which does not bode well for the April payroll report. I raised a similar concern for March payrolls, and that figure came in well below expectations. Employment in the service sector is weakening because backlogs of work have declined for three consecutive months. Manufacturing is losing steam as well, as survey results showed slower rates of output and new-order growth.

Conclusion

In assessing the rate of economic growth and whether it is strengthening or weakening, I do not consider soft data points such as consumer or business confidence levels as relevant. What is relevant are the hard data points that measure the real economic activity taking place. What concerns me now is that should confidence levels fall from what are currently very lofty heights, it could lead to a further retrenchment in spending.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.