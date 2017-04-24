Schwarzman Isn't That Wrong

Steve Schwarzman, Blackstone Group (BX) Chairman, got a bit of a ribbing here on Seeking Alpha for claiming Blackstone’s a $100 stock but refusing to buy back shares on the same earnings call. Seeking Alpha’s News Editor wasn’t impressed with his defensive:

Schwarzman's answer was kind of what one might expect - you never know when opportunities to put capital to work will come up, so firepower needs to be kept available.

Reading the earnings call, it did seem like the lame answer we’ve seen so many times before. I’ll quote the whole answer to the buyback question in full so you can be sure I didn’t cherry-picking anything (emphasis are mine):

Stephen Schwarzman

That's something we always look at. And we're starting -planning to start a number of new businesses. And we have unpredictable needs for capital for growth. And the higher those needs are, in a way, I guess, the happier we are. And so if we get into an area where a limited partner asked us to pioneer something and needs a certain amount of money to put up as good faith money, you always want to have money to do that. The returns, I guess, we - as we discussed in the past, can run up as high as 30% for doing that. But even more than 30% on just one situation, it grows the scale of the firm, it grows the number of things we can do for a limited partner. And that's got a knock-on effect that's very substantial. And so we tend to be cautious with sort of our use of money because that's sort of the greatest return for shareholders in the long term and just sort of generally cautious financially because we have a high payout for the stock. Plus, we do get presented with acquisition opportunities constantly. And the idea of not having enough money on hand to take advantage of these unique opportunities, as manager, I look at it and say, it's always great to have the firepower to do whatever comes your way that's truly compelling. And so it's a bit of a dilemma when you have a stock at the level you don't like. And you're trying to plan for accelerated growth of the business for the future and at least, at the moment, we sort of come out reserving for those opportunities because there - once you start these types of businesses, they grow from little acorns to really giant sized trees and that's the best way to create value.

I’m very interested in the asset management space, including private equity, as it’s all priced like passive viewpoints have them dead and buried. I had been reading up on one of Blackstone premier competitors KKR (KKR) for The Black Swan Portfolio and remembered this slide from its investor presentation:

All the U.S. big private equity firms are increasingly capitalizing on their brands. They’ve built their names on strong track records and now they are leveraging these to capture assets across the spectrum of asset management. Look at the graph how fast some of the verticals are growing. These aren’t small addressable markets either. Especially on a global basis this playbook may really work very well.

To get back to Schwarzman’s comment. At first it sounds rather preposterous to claim a 30% return but think about how it works. Blackstone sets up a new fund, pioneering some kind of strategy. The firm has the track record but not in this particular type of investment. So the client demands they put in money. Blackstone puts in 25%. The limited partner puts up 75%. Blackstone gets a 2%/20% on the outside money during a lock up period with a minimum of eight years or so. That outside money basically gets you to a 30% return very, very easily - on the 25% put in - unless you manage to invest it in some really terrible stuff.

But private equity firms tend to lever up their investments really aggressively. They don’t have to report net asset values at the close every day and have funds locked up. That really clears the way to pile on leverage. They know how to pick the right stuff to lever and if you lever your initial investment with 3x outside money and then level the whole thing another .5x or so on increased leverage, you’re looking at high returns. Not too mention the explosive combination of 20% performance fees and stretching leverage on targets.

Antoine Drean, Forbes contributor and Palico Founder, believes we are at an unprecedented point in time where a massive shift toward private equity may start to take place:

After meeting with over one thousand investors from all over the world in the past year, my partners and I at global fund advisory Triago, a firm I founded 25 years ago, believe an unprecedented number are in the process of increasing their allocation to private equity relative to other asset categories.

Schwarzman’s decision to keep some cash back now might be quite wise. After all even if that means foregoing, compounding it at 49% by buying back stock. Schwarzman talks about little acorns growing to giant sized trees. Well, this is what Drean said about China:

China today is a small step away from being the biggest economy in the world, yet capital flows into Chinese private equity have fallen to anemic levels. To paraphrase Derek Sulger - partner and founder of Lunar Capital - in Triago’s recent roundtable on the country’s potential: China may not only be the most promising private equity market in the world today - emerging or otherwise - it may also be the most attractively priced.

Blackstone opened a Beijing office in 2008 but just imagine the firm establishing its U.S. brand in China. It doesn’t even matter what returns it generates there now. It’s the optionality of building out the brand and being able to attract hundreds of billions of assets under management over the decades to come that really drive returns.

If Schwarzman’s right that the stock should be $100 but he isn’t buying it back with the firm’s capital, what does that mean about the firm’s value? He could actually be understating it. The average S&P 500 firm trades at something like a 21x EV/EBITDA multiple:

Blackstone looks comparably attractive at an EV/EBITDA multiple two turns below its five-year average while it's prospects aren't all that bad. I can imagine his difficulty understanding how his firm deserves the discount to the rest of the market.