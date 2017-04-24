Martinrea International: Improving Margins To Drive Share Price Higher

Free cash flows to grow on the back of capex optimization under newly introduced investment return hurdles, non-core asset sale initiatives and lower working capital needs under lean manufacturing.

Operating margins to increase towards industry average by 2020 as part of a restructuring in progress aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing financial leverage.

Company Description

Martinrea International Inc. (OTC:MRETF) is a Canadian tier one automotive parts supplier operating 44 facilities in eight countries, including Canada, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Germany Slovakia, Spain and China. It provides outsourcing of components, modules and assemblies to the Detroit Big Three automakers. In 2016, company had sales of CAD 3,968 million (approximately USD 2,940 million), with 39% of the sales coming from the USA and 21% from Canada.

General Motors' (NYSE:GM) Equinox coupled with Ford's (NYSE:F) Escape and Fusion are the top three platforms in North America which comprise around CAD 900 million revenue base, approximately 23% of the company's top line.

Investment Thesis

Operating margins are improving but valuation remains depressed

An expected improvement in margins is the key argument in our investment case. Management is targeting at least 6% operating income (EBIT) margin by the end of 2017, a 50% improvement from the level of margins in 2014 when the present CEO took over. This comes on the back of nine consecutive quarters of year-over-year operating margin improvement. Moreover, management is hoping to achieve industry average margins by the end of the decade.

The company has historically had a poor track record of achieving good margins relative to peers. This can be partly explained by the history of the company being built out of a series of acquisitions between 2001 and 2014. Management acquired companies at cheap prices which needed restructuring, replacement of poorly-priced programs with better-priced ones and efficiency improvements.

Although one should be skeptical of future centric investment theses, we see value in the company as management is on track to deliver on its promises of margin improvement while market remains anchored onto past debacles.

Free cash flows to grow on the back of margin improvement, capex optimization and lower working capital needs

Acquisitions which have been a driver of the historical top line growth are less probable in the next two to three years as management is focusing on improving margins and return on capital while strengthening the core of the business through restructuring and deleveraging. Management's focus is now on new programs exceeding specific investment return hurdles. The company has also sold non-core/inefficient assets recently which freed up cash. In addition to this, we have noticed a stress on lean manufacturing which is resulting in lower working capital needs. These three factors combine to make a positive impact on free cash flows.

Management has clearly outlined that as cash flows improve, they will prioritise paying down debt. As leverage goes down, the company will enjoy more flexibility in terms of utilizing its cash for other purposes like long-term investment in technology, increasing dividend payout and repurchasing shares.

Future growth driver - Aluminum

Management considers its aluminum business to be a growth opportunity. Aluminum fits into the big picture by leveraging aluminum technology to find better ways of taking weight out of vehicles to meet fuel efficiency standards. The aluminum plant is still in early stages and its game-changer (which will turn the facility positive) will be in second half of 2017 when it starts getting the Jaguar Land Rover business in Spain and China.

Business Outlook

Revenue trends to be flat over next two to three years

Management is guiding towards a flattening of revenue profile for the next two to three years, highlighting the sale/closure of two plants and a shift to VAA revenue model for some of the business. Although management has not provided a revenue range for 2017, reading between the lines gives us a sense that reported revenues will be weaker than 2016 (excluding any foreign currency translation impact).

The total reduction in revenue from the three factors noted above could be up to CAD 400 million. The annual impact of the sale of the Soest, Germany, plant and closure of the Detroit, Michigan, plant is combined revenues of over CAD 150 million. The transition to VAA model which is going to start in the second half of 2017 will have the biggest impact starting in 2018. The annualized amount of the VAA impact is a decline in revenue of CAD 250 million.

Management guidance for total sales in 2018 is between CAD 3.85 billion to CAD 4.35 billion (including the impact of sale/closure of two plants). The most likely scenario for sales is to be close to the lower end of the range due to CAD 250 million VAA negative impact.

Financial leverage to go down

Management is deleveraging the balance sheet towards a target of 1.5x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2017. Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA peaked at 2.54x in 3Q 2014 when the company bought out the 45% minority interest in Martinrea Honsel from Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. with debt. As over half of the company's debt is denominated in USD, despite debt repayments since 3Q 2014, the amount of net debt has increased due to the impact of foreign exchange translation.

From a theoretical perspective, deleveraging in the absence of financial distress is likely to result in an increase in WACC as the company replaces debt, a cheaper source of capital, with equity, an expensive source of capital.

We do not consider the company to be overly leveraged; however, given its cyclical business and most of its peers having lower leverage, there has been pressure on the board of directors to deleverage in the past which made headlines in a 2014 proxy fight. Net debt to EBITDA of peers Magna International Inc. (MGA) is 0.53x while that of Linamar Corporation (OTCPK:LIMAF) is 1.0.

Business model: Pass-through vs. VAA

The company's assembly business generates revenue under two revenue models. Majority of the company's revenue come in under VAA model while a smaller portion (approximately 15%) is in pass-through model. Under pass-through, company purchases parts from other suppliers, assembles them together with its internally produced parts and shifts the assembled module to the OEM customer. Revenue under pass-through comprises of cost of purchased components and price of internally produced components grossed up to a selling price which also includes a profit margin for the company.

VAA model, on the other hand, involves a fee for assembly of parts and a price for internally fabricated parts while purchased components are provided on consignment by the OEM. Typically, under the VAA model, the customer also guarantees recovery of upfront direct capital investments.

Essentially, revenues under the VAA model are lower than the pass-through model; however, risks are also lower due to fee based activity, guaranteed recovery of capital investment and lower parts inventory capital requirements. Profit margins in percentage terms are higher under the VAA model (due to external parts not being included in COGS) but comparable in absolute dollar terms.

GM's new Equinox platform will transfer from pass-through to VAA model during 2017 resulting in a negative impact on revenues, positive impact on profit margin ratios and neutral impact on dollar amount of profit margins. The annualized revenue from this platform is CAD 300 million which will decline by CAD 250 million due to transition starting in second half of 2017 with full effect kicking in 2018. The Equinox platform assembly work is based in London, Ontario, and will eventually be replaced in Ingersoll, Ontario.

Cash conversion cycle

We notice a gradual improvement in working capital management which could be a result of the lean manufacturing and efficiency improvement initiatives of the company. Cash conversion cycle has been slashed to half its level five years ago which has reduced working capital requirements. The improvement is a combination of better inventory management and more flexible repayment terms from suppliers.

Financial Projections

Our back of the envelope cash flow forecast for the company is presented below:

The forecast is based on the following assumptions:

We relied on management's revenue guidance of slightly weaker top line in 2017 followed by CAD 3,850 million sales in 2018. For modelling purposes, we have assumed a 2.5% annual growth thereafter.

We are projecting a 120 bps year-over-year improvement in EBTDA margin in 2017 as the operating (EBIT) margin rises towards the 6% milestone set by the management.

We use an effective tax rate of 33.6% based on average of last five years.

We think capital intensity will go down to 5% of revenues as management rationalizes capex spending in addition to selling non-core assets.

We think working capital needs will be low in a weak top line growth environment as well as management focus on lean manufacturing.

Our terminal value is based on a normalized year and we use a modest terminal growth rate of 2%.

Valuation

We assign a target price of CAD18.8/share to the TSX listed MRE and USD13.9/share for the NASDAQ OTC traded MRETF based on a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation implying an upside of 90%. The DCF has been carried out with a terminal growth rate of 2% and WACC of 8.5%. We have used a cost of equity of 13.7%, reflecting a high beta cyclical industry and a risk premium for illiquid small cap stock.

Our WACC of 8.5% comprises of the following elements:

Cost of equity of 13.7% built up from:

Risk-free rate of 1.5% from the latest yield on 10-year government of Canada benchmark bonds

Equity market risk premium of 5.69% for Canada from Professor Aswath Damodaran's website

Leverage beta of 1.38 taken from Reuters which may seem high at first glance but we believe it is a reflection of the company's cyclical business

Small cap risk premium of 4.33% based on risk adjusted excess returns earned by small cap stocks compared to the market from 1926 to 2014

Cost of debt of 2.3% based on historical cost of debt adjusted for tax.

We have calculated weight of equity based on market capitalization and for debt based on book value (as there is no publicly traded debt).

What Could Go Wrong?

The fortunes of automobile part suppliers are intertwined with that of the auto assemblers. Assembly plants want their supply base next door to ensure a smooth supply chain and to optimize inventories. There have been positive developments recently on auto assembly plants in Canada like GM reaching a deal with its workers on the GM Oshawa plant as well as Chrysler's announcement of the paint shop in Bramalea. We believe the company is somewhat protected against a shift in auto assembly work out of its Canadian home base as it operates 13 plants in the US and 10 in Mexico in addition to its 13 plants in Canada.

Sensitivity

The critical assumption for our investment thesis is an expansion of margin while terminal growth rate assumption is usually the main driver of most DCF valuation. We have looked at the impact of changes in these two variables in the sensitivity table below which indicates that the market is not only skeptical of any margin expansion but also applying a long-term growth below normal economic growth. This gives us confidence that we can profit from a fundamental mispricing of the stock.

We have converted the sensitivity table output to USD at current exchange rate for investors looking at NASDAQ OTC traded MRETF.

Conclusion

We see an upside potential in the stock even under very conservative assumptions of operating margin improvement. We believe supportive triggers (in the form of achievement of operating margin and financial leverage milestones with management giving visibility on revenue trends while taking cash flow accretive initiatives related to organizational restructuring) are likely to generate positive investor sentiment. Therefore, we see a value opportunity in going long with expectations of an upward re-rating of the stock price over the coming 12 months towards our price target of CAD18.8 for MRE and USD13.9 for MRETF.

