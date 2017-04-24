High Liner Foods: Why Value May Be Hiding In Frozen Fish

Trading at the low end of the range, shares may be ready for a huge breakout!

Looking at shares of High Liner Foods Inc (OTC:HLNFF), dividend growth investors may want to pay special attention at current levels. Currently trading at a price near $18 per share, the dividend yield is above 3% while both the trailing and forward price to earnings (P/E) multiples are approximately 16.5 times.

The company is a market leader in the processing and selling of frozen seafood to grocery stores and restaurants. Operating under a number of different name brands, the company does enjoy name brand recognition.

Brands include: High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, C. Wirthy & Co., Icelandic Seafood1, and FPI labels.

With so many fantastic brands behind it, the company has been able to maintain steady revenues while steadily increasing the bottom line and total dividends per share. Over the past 4 years, dividends have increased every year. Below are the dividends paid per share, the payout ratio, and the yield based on the high and low share prices for each year. All information was taken from the company website and tables created by the author.

Year High Share Price Low Share Price Yield at High price Yield at low price Total Dividends Payout Ratio 2016 $27.62 $12.08 1.88% 4.30% $0.52 48.60% 2015 $26.50 $10.10 1.75% 4.60% $0.47 48.44% 2014 $49.52 $19.10 0.83% 2.15% $0.41 41.41% 2013 $49.80 $29.70 0.70% 1.18% $0.35 33.98%

Although a payout ratio totaling 48% for a mature company like High Liner Foods Inc is not very exciting to many investors, the reality is an opportunity like this one may be just right for many. Looking now at the price to earnings ratio of the company, investors should expect consistency. This is a value investment after all.

Below is the EPS, the range in P/E multiples for the past 4 years, and the number of shares outstanding (in millions).

Year High Share Price Low Share Price P/E at High Price P/E at Low Price

EPS Shares Outstanding 2016 $27.62 $12.08 25.81 11.29 $1.07 30.89 2015 $26.50 $10.10 27.60 10.52 $0.96 30.87 2014 $49.52 $19.10 50.02 19.29 $0.99 30.71 2013 $49.80 $29.70 48.35 28.83 $1.03 30.57

As we can see, there is a resistance which has started to form in the past few years around the P/E multiple of 11 times. At a current price close to $18.00 per share, investors may be receiving a fantastic opportunity to buy.

The expectation is earnings per share will total $1.08 for the current fiscal year.

Looking at past history, the average return on equity (ROE) for the past 3 fiscal years has been 16.4%. So, let's take the current equity (available on the most recent balance sheet) and assume an ROE of 15%. Shares outstanding are 30.89 million.

($222.76 million X 15%) / 30.89 = EPS of $1.08 per share.

At a price close to $18 per share, the P/E ratio is approximately to 16.5 times forward earnings and the dividend yield is still over 3%. Value investors may want to take note.

Although it is clear this investment will not offer the exciting returns of a growth investment, there is the clear potential for upside appreciation. The return on this security will hopefully begin with the 3% dividend yield and increase from there.

For investors still not happy with the potential offered by this security, there's no need to be disappointed. As a value investment, the company may fluctuate a little further to the downside or to the upside before another major breakout. Simply add to the watch list and be patient.

