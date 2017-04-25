Stalking Qualcomm Under $50 (To Harvest Its Outsized Dividend)

Qualcomm, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares have once again popped up on our list of stock buys for our retirement account as its shares trade near their 52-week low and its dividend yield approaches 4.5 percent. The company's shares, however, trade at such level for multiple reasons. QCOM is a developer of innovative digital wireless communications products and services based on its CDMA digital technology. In late April 2017, the company reported its fiscal second-quarter 2017 results that exceeded analyst expectations. It recorded non-GAAP revenue of $5.99 billion, an increase from $5.539 billion in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income increased to $1.989 billion, an increase from $1.552 billion, while diluted earnings per share increased to $1.34 from $1.04. The company projects revenue for its fiscal 2017 third quarter of $5.3 billion to $6.1 billion, and non-GAAP earnings of $0.90 to $1.15 per share. Analysts' expectations for the third quarter were $5.9 billion in revenue and earnings of $1.10 per share. The company also expects to ship 180 million to 200 million Mobile Station Modem ("MSM") chips, down from 201 million in the year-ago quarter. At the time of such earnings results, QCOM indicated that such guidance was a broader range than usual given the uncertainty relating to some Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) suppliers not paying some royalties.

Investors' reaction to QCOM's earnings results was relatively muted as its shares have continued to languish near its 52-week lows. The company has struggled to record consistent revenue/earnings growth in recent years and, as such, its share price has bounced along 52-week lows. While it is understandable why QCOM set out a wider guidance range for the upcoming quarter than it usually does, the midpoint of its revenue/earnings ranges was still below analysts' estimates. Although investors are disappointed with the company's guidance, its shares are becoming more interesting to us. Our interest is not sufficient to buy just yet, however, as we believe QCOM's shares could break down to the $45 to $50 range as they had in recent years as substantial risk exists that the company may have to lower its revenue/earnings estimates further. If the company's shares fall even further into our buy range, we will buy such shares to take advantage of the transformation that will take effect from QCOM's acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). Not only does the NXPI acquisition help QCOM in its efforts to increase revenue/earnings growth, but it also supports the company's efforts to diversify its product offerings and mitigate its overreliance on its current royalty-based business model. Although litigations involving QCOM's patent licensing practices continue to pressure its shares, the company's acquisition of NXPI is far more significant to its long-term success if it closes.

Investors need to consider the significance of the company's late 2016 acquisition of NXPI. Upon acquiring NXPI, QCOM will be able to enhance its global leadership in integrated semiconductor solutions, expand its footprint across key growth market opportunities such as automotive, Internet of Things ("IoT"), security and networking, and grow its serviceable addressable markets by about 40 percent to $138 billion in 2020. Such an acquisition will be significantly accretive to QCOM's non-GAAP earnings immediately upon closing of the acquisition. The company's NXPI acquisition will allow it to expand into new industries and decrease its dependence on the smart phone market. The NXPI acquisition will also allow QCOM to participate in the growing market for auto electronics. Such acquisition is part of QCOM's growth strategy by entering adjacent markets at the time that such markets are being disrupted by mobile technology. The acquisition of NXPI is also part of QCOM's effort to offset slowing growth in smart phone demand, which provides most of its revenue. When QCOM closes its acquisition of NXPI, the combined companies will have a total revenue of more than $30 billion and will have products to sell into markets worth $138 billion by 2020. In addition, two years after the acquisition's close, QCOM forecasts $500 million of annual cost savings.

The cloud hanging over QCOM's shares is slowing the smart phone demand and lawsuits that have the company defending its licensing model over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics (The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Apple sued Qualcomm accusing it of engaging in "anticompetitive" tactics to maintain its monopoly over chips used in smart phones). The company strongly defends its licensing model but hinted that its public bravado hides the fact that it has some doubts as to the effects of such litigations on its royalty-based business. In a recent fiscal-2017 second-quarter company filing, QCOM noted that:

"If we are required to change our patent licensing practices due to governmental investigations and/or private legal proceedings challenging those practices, our business and financial results could be adversely impacted."

This admission is significant given that the company's most recent quarterly results revealed that its licensing business recorded more than 80 percent of its pretax profit including some items. With regulators, courts and customers attacking QCOM's primary profit driver, it is easy to see why its shares have sold off to 52-week lows. Although QCOM has survived multiple challenges to its licensing business previously, analysts are split on how the current litigations will affect its most significant profit stream. Some believe its highly profitable royalty business model will survive intact, but with a reduced revenue/earnings stream. More pessimistic analysts would rather take a "wait and see" approach and see how the attacks on QCOM's most profitable business play out before investing.

With respect to share price appreciation, our expectations are not high for our potential investment in QCOM's shares. Rather, we seek to lock in close to a 4.5 percent dividend yield from the company's shares along with modest share price growth over the long term from revenue/profit growth and also ongoing share buybacks. A company insider's substantial purchase of the shares earlier in 2017 supports our belief that QCOM's shares have entered the value-oriented territory. In February 2017, insider Executive Vice President Cristiano Amon purchased 18,815 shares at about $53.13 for a cost of $999,641. We find this near multi-million-dollar purchase closer to QCOM's 52-week low as significant given Mr. Amon's position with the company. As an executive vice president at Qualcomm and president of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, Mr. Amon is knowledgeable about the direction QCOM is taking with respect to its product offerings, the potential damages arising from the outstanding licensing-related litigations and the benefits to be accrued from the NXPI acquisition. We believe that potential investors with a long-term holding period could purchase QCOM's shares at a price close to such insider purchase, but may be able to purchase such shares at an even lower price if an overall market sell-off occurs as litigation headline risk also remains.

Our View

While QCOM's shares languish near 52-week lows, we see its acquisition of NXPI as allowing it to overcome slowing growth in the mobile market where products are being commoditized and volume growth is moderating. The NXPI acquisition allows QCOM to become a more diverse company that has the potential to participate in new markets and will allow it to grow significantly more than it would have if it had only sold into mobile markets. We see the NXPI acquisition as similar to the multi-year transformative efforts of chipmaker Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), which has also targeted the IoT market, i.e. the addition of connections and computing power to products such as home appliances, vehicles and industrial equipment. Automotive and industrial IoT applications are a more profitable market for semiconductors and are a significant benefit of the NXPI acquisition. Although QCOM's acquisition will allow it to enter new growth markets, the NXPI integration risks will remain. With the company struggling to record consistent revenue/earnings growth in the face of litigation uncertainties, its NXPI acquisition will accelerate its strategic transformation towards high growth areas of automotive, IoT, security and networking. If successful in integrating such acquisition, Qualcomm could become the dominant company in connected industrial and automotive applications.

As the company moves forward to close its NXPI acquisition, it will continue to "vigorously defend" itself and its business practices in the above noted litigations (We should note that while Apple initiated legal proceedings against the company, Qualcomm does not actually have a direct contract with Apple, but rather Apple's suppliers such as Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) pay the company royalties). Many analysts/investors believe that QCOM will prevail in any litigation involving its patent licensing practices, but ultimately it will not be able to avoid receiving a lower royalty rate in future contracts. Other analysts/investors believe the end result of such patent licensing litigations will potentially involve fines assessed against QCOM but have little impact on the company's patent licensing model.

QCOM's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 11.35 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $4.63, and about 11.05 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $4.75. Estimates for each year have fallen in recent months. We believe that an investor should wait for QCOM's share price to fall below $50 level during an overall market sell-off as further downward earnings revisions are possible as multiple litigations attacking the company's most profitable business move forward. If an investor is able to pick up QCOM shares at $50, they will be able to collect a dividend yield of about 4.5 percent. Over the long term, investors will benefit from modest share price appreciation, dividend increases, share buybacks and the transformative benefits from the company's NXPI acquisition. Despite near-term adversities and uncertainties arising from pending litigations and the NXPI acquisition, we also see the QCOM insider's near million dollar purchase of shares as a sign of confidence that such adversities/uncertainties will fade into the background over the long term as the company benefits from its transformation towards growth market opportunities such as automotive, IoT, security and networking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.