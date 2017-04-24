Taking Another Look At Silver

On April 10th I wrote an article on silver focused on my concern about the record large spec position in the silver futures market. In the two weeks that have passed, record long specs and record short commercials have continued:

Source: cotpricecharts.com as of April 18, 2017

Source: SentimenTrader as of April 21, 2017

Unfortunately for the speculators (i.e. managed money), prices have not moved higher with their record long positions. Instead, there was a pop in price to a marginal new high for the move before five days of selling pushed prices back to just under the 50 day moving average:

Source: StockCharts.com as of April 21, 2017

Looking at the weekly chart, the outside week last week was followed this week by an inside week. Price sits on the 50-week moving average:

Source: StockCharts.com as of April 21, 2017

One troubling aspect for me on the daily and weekly charts above is the fact that volume has increased on the down bars, which I read as a signal that volume is confirming the lower prices.

Taking a look at the continuous silver futures contract, the picture looks a little more bearish. There are large and growing divergences between price and both the MACD and RSI. Additionally, the increasing volume on declining price is even more obvious:

Source: StockCharts.com as of April 21, 2017

This last chart shows that SLV, which typically has much larger moves (both up and down) than GLD, has had more muted moves so far in 2017. More troubling is the fact that SLV only made a marginal new high for this move while GLD has made a higher high. This divergence is a bit unusual and, if nothing else, something to keep an eye on going forward.

Source: StockCharts.com as of April 21, 2017

As I said two weeks ago, with this record commercial short and suspect price action, SLV has no interest to me from a trade standpoint. Price could move higher, but might be limited based on the large commercial short position. Prices could also reverse lower, but that short trade isn't very interesting, at least after five down days in a row. There will be trade setups with good risk-reward coming up in SLV, but I will wait for some clarity and the charts to give me some hint as to what might happen going forward in the silver market.

