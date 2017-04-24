With The French Election Out Of The Way, Gold Will Go Lower

The threat of France having a referendum has diminished since Macron is well ahead of Le Pen in the polls.

The first round of the French election is over. Macron and Le Pen have advanced. Macron is a more central leftist and in just about every poll there is he handily beats Le Pen roughly 65 - 35. The fact that these two candidates are in to advance to the second round of the election will calm the markets. The ramifications, from an investment point of view, mean that there is no real threat of a French referendum and the possibility of the EU being dismantled. This will mean that investment flows that left the European Union, as well as gold's move higher on safe-haven flows, will abate. Gold will move lower from here now that the 'fear factor' is out of the market.

Macron is considered a shoe-in at this point to be the next French president. Every poll that runs Macron versus Le Pen sees no chance of a Le Pen victory. As I mentioned, he stands slightly left of center and has a better chance of unifying the opposing sides while promoting France remaining in the EU.

Money left France and the EU for safer ground as there was uncertainty from other rising candidates that may have been too extreme. The idea that another candidate instead of Macron advancing had markets on edge. The Japanese sold record amounts of French bonds ahead of the election. Switzerland has been a safe-haven destination for various reasons and its currency has been moved higher because from.

Also in the news has been the threat of military action with North Korea. Because of that, gold has seen its share of flows pushing the shiny metal higher. However, the North Korea event does not even look set to happen as the attack fleet that was steaming towards North Korea never even went in that direction. The Carl Vinson was sent out on an exercise not for a tactical mission in the Sea of Japan. Gold had seen simultaneous bidding during the same period of time as the French election jitters were entering the market. If there is more certainty in the world now since the election while simultaneously there is no threat of war, the bid tone in gold will dissipate. Profit takers will step in and gold will go lower.

Gold, at this point, can be looked at from a more economic standpoint versus previously. Gold is thought of as a store of value during turbulent times. But, that turbulence is gone and so now the economics of gold will take over. Given that, the economy of the United States is slowing. Inflation is moderating as well. In the United States, inflation dropped form 2.7% year-over-year to 2.4%.

There is a strong correlation between gold and inflation as this chart showing the core inflation rate versus gold prices show:

You might assume that since gold is below the inflation trend line that the two would converge. Not this time. The Federal Reserve is about to embark on a daunting task of removing policy accommodation that was put into place over the past few years from the financial crisis. This will act like a choking mechanism on the U.S. economy. Capital is the fuel of an economy. The Fed is about to take that away.

Granted the Federal Reserve is not going to wake up one day and poof, the balance sheet is normal. This process is going to be long, and drawn out. As bonds expire the Fed will not roll those over. Instead, the money will be removed from the member bank that the transaction was pushed through. That equates to less reserves on the bank's balance sheet which means less opportunity for loans due to smaller reserves.

Also, the Federal Reserve is going to be raising interest rates up to levels that are more in line with the economy. The Fed does not want to repeat the mistakes of 2002 - 2003 where then Chairman Greenspan left rates too low ultimately adding the fuel that caused the real estate bubble.

With interest rates heading higher inflation will remain well within check and may even be suppressed below trend levels. I see inflation coming down lower. I see gold doing the same.

Currently, gold is trading at $1,285.00. I see a test of $1,200.00 before we would go above $1,300.00.

The move higher from 2010 onward was largely due to safe-have flows from the financial crisis. I see that as being overblown and over with. More moderate, sustained growth in gold will happen from here. But, first, we will see a move lower along with a suppression of the price for some time.

The American economy is taking a breather. The geo-political tensions are subsiding. And, inflation is mellowing out. With economic activity abating so will the price of gold. I am targeting the lower levels for gold over a sustained period of time. This will take a few months for this move to take place. But, gold will go lower before it goes higher.

