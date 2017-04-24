Schlumberger Starting 2017 On A Soft Note - I'm Not Buying Yet

Using my estimated $3.75 per share earnings power throughout the cycle, I will only become a buyer in the mid-sixties.

The company is the undisputed leader in the oilfield service industry, but even a leadership position hurts if sales have been cut more than in half.

Schlumberger (SLB) continues to slump despite a modest recovery, or better said stabilization in oil prices. While the North American rig count is showing a continued recovery, Schlumberger's overseas markets continue to be under pressure, resulting in a lack of profitability. As the sales base has eroded by +50% from the 2014 peak, investors have every reason to remain cautious with shares still trading at 20 times my estimated through-the-cycle earnings power.

That said Schlumberger is the undisputed industry leader and is quite innovative, making me want to buy the shares at market-equivalent earnings multiples. This makes me a buyer if shares dip into the mid-sixties.

Coming Out Of A Difficult 2016

Schlumberger posted sales of $27.8 billion in 2016, which marked the second year in which sales fell after having peaked at nearly $50 billion in 2014. It should furthermore be mentioned that Schlumberger acquired Cameron International last year in a huge $14.8-billion deal. If the $4.2-billion revenue contribution from Cameron would be left out of consideration, sales would have been down by 34% last year.

The company now reports its results under the reservoir characterization, drilling, production and Cameron Group. Reservoir characterization is the foundation on which Schlumberger was built. After all, oil production starts with finding and defining the resource with mapping, evaluation and testing. This core segment remains highly profitable as it contributed $1.2 billion in segment earnings back in 2016 on $6.7 billion in sales.

The drilling segment consists of drilling bits, land rigs and related services, being a $8.6-billion segment which posts earnings of a billion dollars. The production group provides completions, artificial lift and production services, among others. This segment has been hit hard during the downturn as segment earnings have fallen to just half a billion on revenues of $8.7 billion.

Cameron added $4.2 billion in sales in the year of 2016, although it was only owned for three quarters of the year. Cameron provides subsea solutions and valves, among others. It remained very profitable and contributed $650 million in segment earnings last year.

The company has leveraged up a bit during the downturn despite the fact that much of the Cameron deal was completed in stock. Partial cash payments for this deal, declining earnings, continued dividend payouts and share repurchases have resulted in an increase in leverage. The company ended 2016 with $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents, as total debt stands at $19.6 billion. This +$10 billion net debt position even excludes post-retirement liabilities of another $1.5 billion.

Soft Start To 2017

Despite the fact that WTI has pretty much stabilized around the $50 mark, and the US rig count has improved spectacularly from last year's lows, first-quarter results were quite soft.

First-quarter revenues rose by 6% on an annual basis to $6.89 billion which looks solid, but really is a soft result. Revenues were down by 3% on a sequential basis as the annual growth is entirely the result of the inclusion of Cameron, as that deal only closed on April 1 of 2016. Reservoir characterization revenues were down 6% on an annual basis, drilling revenues fell by 20% and production revenues were down by 8%. Cameron added $1.23 billion to quarterly sales, which suggests that "organic" annual revenue declines amounted to 13%. This is rather large as oil prices are now trading at prices which are nearly double that of last year, as notably US shale players are starting to increase capital spending again.

Amidst the decline in sales, operating margins dropped 2.8 percentage points to 11% of sales, with pre-tax earnings amounting to $757 million. Net earnings came in at just $279 million after taking into account interest expenses and taxes, for earnings of $0.20 per share. After adjusting for Cameron-related deal charges, earnings came in at $0.25 per share which is fifteen cents less than last year.

These kinds of earnings are not really sustainable, as the quarterly dividend payout was again confirmed at $0.50 per share. While the short-term payout ratio is unsustainable, Schlumberger is convinced that the market will recover following underinvestments by the industry. CEO Paal Kibsgaard noted on the conference call that industry discoveries amounted to just 5 billion barrels last year versus consumption of close to 30 billion barrels.

As management is convinced that better days will be ahead, Schlumberger bought back another 4.7 billion shares at a cost of $372 million. The company has been quite active to "return" value to investors as the company actually hiked this dividend by 25% in 2015 at a time when the oil market was already in a downturn.

The continued weakness is really driven by the international markets, driven by countries such as Russia and the North Sea region, while the North American land business is really starting to revive again. The company is actively looking to apply idle capacity in this area, moving resources out of areas like the Gulf of Mexico in which activity is down by 75% from the peak.

The Valuation, Not A Buyer Yet

The company continued to leverage up the balances sheet in Q1. Cash holdings have fallen to little over $7.6 billion which translates into a net debt load of $11.4 billion, again excluding $1.5 billion in retirement-related liabilities. First-quarter EBITDA came in at an annualized run rate of roughly $6 billion (after adjusting segment earnings for the corporate cost allocation), translating into a manageable 2 times leverage ratio.

With shares now trading around the $75 mark and the share count amounting to 1.4 billion shares, the market values Schlumberger at $105 billion. This valuation increases towards $118 billion if net debt and pension-related liabilities are included.

The valuation is rather challenging as we cannot value the company on its current performance alone, as annualized adjusted earnings amount to just a dollar. The reality is that the current performance is probably close to the worst levels which one can realistically assume. That said, Schlumberger has the ability and tradition to outperform its peers thanks to its leadership position and relentless focus on R&D.

The reality is that a sustainable revenue run rate is seen anywhere between current lows of $25 billion and a 2014 peak of probably close to $50 billion. That peak revenue number really comes in much closer to $60 billion if we add back the contribution from Cameron which is now part of Schlumberger. Operating margins have come in at around 20% during the good times, and currently come in close to just 10% by now. After taking into account interest costs, corporate expenses and taxes, Schlumberger is not able to report any meaningful GAAP earnings at this point in time. On the other hand, many of its peers are not even able to report any profits in this current environment.

As such, I see potential for operating earnings of $12 billion during the good years and just $2.5 billion during these rough times, if I apply the margin range on the volatile sales range as well. If we assume that operating earnings of $7.5 billion is a good starting point for the average point in the cycle, we can construct the profit and loss statement.

Based on current leverage, interest costs come in around $500 million a year, as a 25% tax rate translates into after tax earnings of $5.25 billion, for earnings of $3.75 per share. If that is a realistic estimate, shares still trade at 20 times average earnings, in part driven by the long term and sustained outperformance of the business.

Note that we are still far removed from even approaching these "average" earnings at this point in the cycle, making shares still look expensive. That being said, Schlumberger has rightfully deserved a premium to its peers as a result of great management which traditionally makes sound deals, focuses on innovative solutions and has avoided the trap of taking on too much debt.

The company is furthermore very innovative in catching up and collaborating with other stakeholders in the industry. Schlumberger just made a 20% investment in Borr for a sum of $220 million, it is going to open a fund to finance new ideas, and has signed a joint venture with Weatherford (NYSE:WFT). The lack of a recovery in actual sales levels is the reason why shares are trading just $10 of their lows of $65 early last year, while oil prices have doubled in the meantime. Despite this underperformance, I would hardly call the shares cheap at this point in time.

Using the average earnings estimate of $3.75 per share and applying a market multiple of 17 times earnings to such potential earnings, I become a buyer around $65 per share. At those levels, I would be comfortable with the long-term earnings power of the business. This thesis is furthermore based on the long-term outperformance of the business, even as the past two years have been very rough and the first quarter ended on a softer note. With acceleration of the recovery now only seen late this year or perhaps as late as early 2018, I will be a patient buyer on dips.

