Top 3 Hotel REIT Picks Of April 2017

My top three hotel picks are all small cap REITs with high-quality portfolios relative to their current market valuation and other larger peers.

In expansionary times, hotel REITs may outperform as they are less affected by interest rate increases and are able to adjust rates upward on the daily basis.

I expect the current real estate cycle to continue for the time being as I do not see any major overbuilding risk or slowdown in the demand for hotel rooms.

Hotel REITs trade today at relatively low valuations compared to the broad REIT market due to a pessimistic market sentiment and trauma from the last recession.

I continue my series of "Top 3 REIT" articles with the hotel property sector. In case you are new to this series, I have already covered the net lease and healthcare sectors in previous articles. As a reminder, through this series, I aim to identify the top 3 REITs that have the best overall risk to reward ratios within each REIT property sectors. In this sense, I look for REITs that are undervalued relative to their peer set and that have good chances of outperforming their sector average going forward. Today, I cover my top 3 hotel picks, and next I plan on sharing my top 3 retail REITs in the coming days. If you are interested in this series, please take 2 seconds to click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Also, please note that I am a contrarian investor, and therefore, my personal picks will often reflect this underlying investment philosophy. I do not necessarily target the highest quality REITs; rather, I seek to find the REITs that promise the highest potential return, sometimes at the expense of higher risk.

The hotel sector has lots of value to offer for contrarian investors today. Many quality names trade at only single-digit FFO multiples, and the market sentiment is relatively pessimistic despite no major overbuilding risk or material slowdown in the general economy.

Source: NAREIT

The current average FFO multiple of the sector (circled in red) is 9.9 with a range going from as low as 4.3 to more than 15. These valuation multiples are very reflective of this general pessimism around this sector.

In spite of this, the new economic policies of the new administration may extend the current economic cycles, benefiting hotel owners. The main advantage of hotel investments during an expansionary economy is that they allow for daily rate adjustments. In comparison, it is much more difficult for a net lease REIT for instance to adjust rents upward when its leases have long maturities. As such, during times of interest rate increases, hotel REITs may have greater potential if you are willing to accept the higher cyclicality of the underlying property type.

I hold today one single hotel REIT in my portfolio, and it represents about 10% of my total REIT investments. I would be glad to own more hotel REITs, but I intentionally follow a concentrated strategy as I explain in a recent article.

My top 3 picks are all contrarian, trade at discounts relative to their respective peer groups and have above average dividend yields.

Without further ado, here is a quick summary of the buy theses of my 3 favorite hotel REIT picks:

Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT): Blue-chip Upscale Hotel Opportunity / 8.5x FFO / 6% Yield

HT is a blue-chip REIT with great fundamentals trading at an opportunistic valuation relative to its peer set. In the last few years, the share price of the REIT has not followed the underlying business performance, causing a disconnect between price and value. Investors do not seem to like the relatively high exposure to New York City as it has become a difficult hotel market. However, since the recent sale of NYC assets, the exposure to the city has been materially diminished and the long-term prospects remain attractive despite the recent slight decrease in RevPAR.

The properties of HT are best-in-class in terms of quality and their average age is one of the youngest within their peer group. This improves the future growth profile of the REIT and lowers the risk of high capex surprises.

HT has one of the best management teams of the best whole hotel investment industry. They are very shareholder friendly and have massively bought back shares at multiple occasions during the last year. Moreover, the management has a relatively high insider ownership and has been buying again very recently. It aligns interest and shows that the management is truly confident in their company.

Since 1999, the REIT has managed to grow its average RevPAR at an annual average of 9%. Their investment strategy is time-tested and has generated substantial shareholder value over the years.

While I do not have a crystal ball and cannot predict the future growth of RevPAR, it is still clear that lots of fear is priced in today at 8.5 times FFO. If FFO keeps growing as I predict, I anticipate it to serve as a catalyst and expand the currently low FFO multiple.

Its 6% dividend yield appears sustainable at a conservative 50% FFO payout ratio.

Conclusion: HT has in my view all the positive attributes of a superior REIT, but it still trades as if it had some material challenges. The portfolio is above average, the management is one of the best, insiders are buying shares, and the balance sheet is fine, but for some reason that I have difficulties to understand, the company trades at a discount. You can read my full buy thesis here: "Insiders are buying this blue-chip Hotel REIT Yielding 5.7%"

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO): Micro cap Bargain / 5.5x FFO / 6.2% Yield

Sotherly Hotels is a micro-cap hotel REIT trading at about half of its net asset value due to its very small size, high leverage and past misstep in share issuance.

The company has however made lots of progress towards correcting all these issues. It is getting bigger, reducing leverage and finally announced a stock buyback program in late 2016. These actions have already resulted in great upside as the stock went from $4.5 to $7.66, and is now back down to about $6 after the broad REIT market selloff.

Despite not trading at 52-week low levels anymore, SOHO remains a compelling opportunity today trading at 5.5x FFO, approx. 50% discount to NAV and a 6.2% dividend yield.

The investment strategy of the management has historically led to very attractive underlying results as evidenced by the multi-year increase in average hotel EBITDA margin and AFFO per share. The AFFO more than doubled since 2011.

The 2017 guidance appears very encouraging. The management team is expecting to generate an AFFO per share in the range of $1.02-1.10 - or put differently a 13.3-22.2% expected increase in AFFO compared to 2016.

The current 6.2% dividend yield is very well covered as it represents only about a third of its FFO.

Conclusion: if you like the idea of buying real estate at 50cent on the dollar, you will certainly like SOHO. While the REIT has had a few difficult moments in the recent years, it is today doing all the right things to correct its past mistakes. The past share issuance was dilutive, but the management is now aggressively buying back shares. Knowing that the REIT trades at a sizable discount to NAV, this is expected to result in material upside to shareholders. You can read my full buy thesis here: "50% Discount to Net Asset Value at Sotherly Hotels"

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT): Extended Stay Opportunity / 8.5x FFO / 6.6% Yield

CLDT is a small cap hotel REIT that follows a differentiated investment strategy focused on the acquisition and management of extended stay hotels and premium branded, select service hotels. These hotels may be more stable throughout cycles and earn higher profit margins compared to full service hotels.

It is a very well-managed REIT with an attractive portfolio that is well diversified across geographies with a concentration on coastal markets. Despite the high-quality profile, the REIT trades today at a below average FFO multiple of 8.5 while many of its larger peers sell for over 10 times FFO. I find no other reason for this discount other than the smaller size of the REIT.

CLDT is leading its peer group in terms of Hotel EBITDA Margin and Hotel EBITDA per key. This superior fundamental performance should deserve a premium valuation.

The capital structure is more conservative than our two other picks. The leverage stands today at 40% which appears very reasonable. Moreover, 91% of the debt is fixed rate, and there are no material maturities until the end of 2019.

The management owns its own stock and there have been new recent stock purchases. Interests appear well aligned the management has a good track record of shareholder value creation.

The 6.6% dividend yield is safe with a conservative 62% AFFO payout ratio. Moreover, the dividends are paid on a monthly basis; a very attractive feature for most individual investors. CLDT is one of the highest yielding hotel REITs today.

Conclusion: CLDT is a high-quality REIT with a favorable track record of FFO and dividend growth. Its management team is well seasoned and its investment strategy differentiated. At today's market price, not much growth is needed to achieve very respectable returns.

Your Takeaway

I believe that HT, SOHO and CLDT are all set to outperform the broad Hotel REIT sector. Each reflect high qualities despite their very opportunistic valuations. The valuation differential relative to other more popular and larger peers including Host Hotel (NYSE:HST), Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO), Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) and Ryman (NYSE:RHP) appears excessive and not fully justified in my opinion.

The high dividend yields are sustainable assuming that the current cycle continues, and the below average valuations may limit downside as the risks appear well priced in. I am LONG Hersha and I am currently considering initiating a position in SOHO. While I am not a big fan of the high cyclicality of the hotel investment sector, it is clear to me that these REITs trade at very compelling valuations today.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles on other undervalued REIT. I have experience working in Private Equity Real Estate and aim to identify the best risk/reward opportunities within my field of expertise. My articles are free here on Seeking Alpha, and following me will allow you to receive all my research at no cost.

REITs mentioned: Apple Hospitality ; Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP); Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT); Chatham Lodging Trust ; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP); Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR); Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH); FelCor Lodging (NYSE:FCH); Hersha Hospitality ; Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT); Host Hotels & Resorts ; Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEMKT:IHT); LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO); Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK); Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB); RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ); Ryman Hospitality Properties ; Sotherly Hotels ; Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN); Sunstone Hotel Investors ; Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XNR)

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.