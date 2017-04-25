Sentiment Speaks: Is This A Head-Fake, Or Are We Heading To 2500SPX NOW?

Price action over the prior week

The market has held its 2330SPX support over the last few weeks, and has rallied right towards the target we set weeks ago.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

I am quite certain that many of those with a bearish bias in the market are going to be feeling a lot of pain again. And, I am also quite certain that many will be whipsawed more in 2017.

Let's face it ... fear sells. Each of you reading this are certainly fearful of the next stock market crash. And, reading all the articles that you do on an almost daily basis supporting your fears has likely made you miss one of the best rallies seen in the market in years.

I don't know if you realize this, but the S&P500 just saw a 35% rally in just over a year's time. But, too many of you were so certain of the market crash you were being assured of back in early 2016 that you were not able to benefit from the markets' well telegraphed "gift."

So, while I read articles citing the bearishness of supposedly the "best" analysts on Wall Street, fear of the market continues to be pushed upon the average investor. Mind you, these "best" analysts on Wall Street did not foresee this 35% stock market rally, as they were too busy showing you "evidence" about how the market is about to crash again. Yet, many of you continue to gobble up their evidence on an almost daily basis.

Is the market going to see another crash? Absolutely! Is it going to happen overnight? Absolutely not! But, due to all the fear sold on the internet, investors believe that if they do not go to cash right now, the market is going to gap down 50% overnight and they will lose a lot of money. And, this is the exact thinking which has caused them to miss out on the 35% rally over the last year or so. And, if you do some soul searching, you know this to be true.

So, continue to review all the data presented by all the supposedly smartest people on Wall Street, while you continue to miss further upside. However, our analysis suggests that we will not likely see any forming of a top until we are able to rally to at least the 2500SPX region.

For those brave enough, I will see you at the top.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

As I noted last week:

As long as this past Friday's low holds as support, the market is setting up to rally to the 2380SPX region, with the potential to extend as high as the 2410SPX region. However, the probabilities suggest that this rally will only set us up to drop in May to test our long-term support region, with an ideal target at 2285SPX.

And, thus far, nothing has changed my expectations. I think the market can certainly stretch as high as the 2410SPX region. But, as long as we remain below that region, I believe we can see a strong decline to scare most of the market again, only to set up the rally to 2500SPX into the summer.

It would take a break out over 2420SPX to make me consider that the rally towards 2500SPX is in progress, but, as I have mentioned many times, that is not my expectation at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.