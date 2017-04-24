In Search Of The Next Great Factor

Executive Summary

I analyzed the relationship between R&D expense as percentage of sales and stock returns. I initially conducted an unconditional analysis on the Russell 1000, after which I conducted an analysis conditioned on a sector wise basis. I segmented the sample into four "fractiles", stocks in the first fractile spent the most on R&D whilst the constituents of fractile 4 spent the least. The unconditional analysis failed to produce conclusive results (transaction costs were not accounted for). Furthermore, the volatility of returns when deploying the R&D factor is higher than others. Contrary to lore a robust R&D program does not decouple a firm from the macro economy, thus constituents of fractile 1 were as susceptible to contractions as the broader index.

The results of the conditional analysis were more encouraging. The R&D factor (spending) is not a super-dominant strategy nor does it stochastically dominate other well-known factors. However, it was a dominant strategy therefore a viable investment factor in specific sectors. This article will establish the groundwork for the analysis and provide you the reader with an eagle's view on the feasibility of investing based on the R&D factor. Subsequent articles will cover the following sectors:

Energy (NYSEARCA:VDE) Healthcare (NYSEARCA:PJP) (NYSEARCA:XPH) (NYSEARCA:TECZ) Material and Processing (NYSEARCA:JHMT) Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) (NYSEARCA:VGT) (NYSEARCA:XITK) (NYSEARCA:ROM) Producer Durables (NYSEARCA:XLY) Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Methodology

I used data as far back as available, which in this case is 1996. I defined the R&D factor (independent variable) as the last twelve-month trailing R&D expense divided by sales over the same period. I opted to remove companies who did not disclose their R&D expenditure from the sample. The cumulative return statistics are derived for High Minus Low (F1-FN) portfolios. Where a F1 portfolio comprised of the highest R&D spenders during the period. In the event of a tie the firms would be moved to the lower quartile.

I used both single factor and multiple factor regressions on a rolling basis to assess the predictive power of R&D. The Y variable in all tests were the universe's excess returns over the risk-free rate (90-day T-bill). To correct for different sector exposures, the independent variables were layered on top of sector groupings.

Methodology Summary Weighting Market Weight Universe Russell 1000 Balancing and Reweighting Frequency 3 Month Reporting Lag 45 Days Regression Type Rolling Multifactor

I used a 45-day lag to avoid look ahead bias. Given that firms have forty-five days to file earnings in the US, a 45 day lag would circumvent the impact of press releases that precede SEC filings and it would ensure that firms in the entire universe have reported their earnings. On aside some well-respected data sources omit impact of look ahead bias on their factors.

Key assumptions

The assumptions I used are as follows:

The acquisition of smaller firms is not a material substitute for internal R&D activity. Investments in R&D can, at a minimum, result in the creation of (new) economic advantage that matches the rate of rate of decay of a firm's current economic advantage. Rate of decay and accumulation of economic advantage can be estimated by managers. Managers prefer to report smoother earnings over time. Capital markets are constrained; managers can deploy R&D dollars more efficiently than investors can gain that exposure. R&D spend conveys an economic advantage that are independent of economic regimes (stable risk premia).

The strength of some my assumptions, especially the first and last, are hard to test but are necessary given time constraints. Note that assumption six allows one to conduct an unconditional test of my hypothesis

The second is necessary to test the hypothesis across a sample that spans over time and across industries. Note, that if the second and third assumptions are true, then the time taken to develop a product is not relevant to my analysis-I do not need to look at R&D spend over different time horizons for different sectors. Managers will adjust the spending on R&D so that it matches the rate at which new technology enters the market. The second assumption becomes tenuous if the firm only has one product. If this is the case, then R&D will not reflect the rate of decay of competitive advantage but rather the development cycle of new products. Given that all firms are publicly listed and follow US GAAP (R&D is mostly expensed than capitalized) I believe that the second is relatively weak.

Hypothesis and Results Overall

I hypothesized that R&D spending correlates with stock returns since R&D will produce innovative products that grow the firms value by either increasing profits or revenue streams. The improve operating metrics of the firm should then be reflected in the stock price of the firm in question. However, a positive relationship between R&D spend and stock returns could not be identified in the universe as a whole.

The chart depicts the annualized returns by fractile and factor. The blue bar represents the 1st fractile for each factor and the green bar depicts the fourth, they are arranged in descending order from left to right. It is apparent that there's a lack of a trend among the R&D fractiles. For example, the 1st fractile wins the horse race against the 2nd fractile yet the 3rd fractile loses the horse race against the 4th. Yet in the SML factor one can observe a clear trend that conforms to intuition.

Market Fractile Returns for R&D vs other factors

I ran the same horse race with the factors but with respect to volatility. Once again I found no evidence of a trend. The R&D factor does not provide a satisfactory risk/reward trade off when compared to other factors. Thus, the R&D factor had the lowest Sharpe Ratio in its peer set.

Market Fractile Volatilities for R&D vs. other factors

Factors Sharpe Ratios

The next task to assess the R&D efficacy and accuracy as a forecasting tool. An information coefficient that is both positive and consistent (exhibits low volatility) would suggest that the R&D factor is an effective forecasting tool. Alas, I could not reject the null hypothesis and found no statistically significant evidence supporting my hypothesis. In some instances the information coefficient was negative, implying it had negative market information.

Information Coefficient for R&D Factor

Finally I tested the oft repeated yet unproven claim that R&D is a tool that if effectively deployed will decouple a firm's fortunes from the macro regime. The litmus test was assessing the R&D factor's performance, on a fractile, basis during economic downturns. Unfortunately, each fractile was as susceptible to economic contractions as the next.

R&D Fractiles Returns and Economic Recessions Highlighted

On a sector neutral basis R&D appears to be a poor candidate for an investment factor. However, paradigm shifts dramatically within sectors. Specifically, I analyzed nine sectors: Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, Healthcare, Financial Services, Materials and Processing, Producer Durables, Tech, and Utilities.

