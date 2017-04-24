CAI International: Hitting Its Stride

If management is to be trusted, the company will continue to deliver more and more improvement in upcoming quarters.

Progress on its 2017 expectations should have been evident as early as first quarter results. When the company reported on April 20th, this was indeed the case.

The first quarter of any year often sets the tone for whether the company will achieve its goals for the year. CAI International (CAI), a transportation finance and logistics provider, spent 2016 repositioning and culling inventory. Delivery on its expectations for 2017 should have been evident - even as early as the first quarter.

The 2016 fourth quarter saw improving market conditions which resulted in improved utilization. It also experienced “significant improvement in lease rates and a high level of demand for new containers”. CAI expected the trends to continue.

It also expected expenses for idled assets would decline in 2017.

“The handling costs related to container sales are expected to decrease in Q1 as the volume of sales will decrease. Similarly, we expect the volume of repositioning will also decrease in Q1 of 2017.”

Although storage, handling and other expenses should decline in 2017, CAI did project an increase in G&A expenses.

“We would expect G&A to run approximately $10 million per quarter going forward.”

Higher rates, higher utilization and decreasing expenses are all positive signs for the bottom line. The three factors should be able to offset any negative impact from increasing G&A expenses.

CAI reported first quarter results for 2017 on April 20th. Revenue improved in all three business segments – container leasing, rail car leasing and logistics services. Overall, it increased 18% year-over-year to $79.3 million (CAI also recorded $2.2 million in insurance recovery). Average utilization for containers grew to 95.4% compared to 94.3% in the previous quarter and 91.2% in the previous year. Railcar utilization slipped to 92.7% on fleet growth of over 22.5%. Storage, handling and other expenses decreased $2.1 million or 23% year-over-year. Administrative expenses grew $1.9 million or 22% year-over-year.

It appears the company was 4 for 4 on its projections. So, why would net income in the 2017 first quarter be 26% lower than the 2016 first quarter? Part of the blame can be placed on higher depreciation as it grew by over $4 million. The quarter also included a $1.2 million impairment charge because of customer default. Cash flow from operations was also lower in 2017 than 2016. Contributors to this, actually positive ones, include a $5 million smaller accounts payable balance and a nearly $2 million larger accounts receivable balance.

Earnings per share for the quarter was 25% less than the previous year. But, analysts were expecting 64% less. CAI's diluted EPS in the quarter of $0.27 more than doubled analysts' average estimate of $0.13. CAI jumped through the starting gate for 2017 and is running full stride.

The positive signals continued in the earnings call. Management reported utilization of the container fleet should exceed 97% in the second quarter. Containers purchased in the first quarter are already booked. Per diem rates are three times greater than the same period last year. Areas of the rail market are improving, specifically cars delivering sand for fracking. Rail leasing is the one business still experiencing headwinds. The logistics business continues to add clients as well as find cross-selling opportunities.

And, it's all flowing to the bottom line.

“Our earnings will accelerate in each of the following quarters.”

Thus, the full-year total should easily break through $1.10.

But, the mark is still significantly off CAI's highs of the past five years. From 2012 to 2014, CAI's diluted EPS tallied $3.18, $2.82 and $2.83, respectively. On a positive note, the company reported its new containers are yielding the “best returns since 2012”. From 2010 to 2014, the company averaged an ROE of 19%. CAI is also expecting a 67% improvement on the returns of its assets. By the end of 2017, CAI expects to be generating to a double-digit rate.

The projections mentioned already, utilization and rates, will create some of the improvement. Gains, instead of losses, on the sale of used assets will also create a portion. But, the majority of the improvement is expected to be a result of deploying new containers.

CAI purchased $63 million of new containers in the first quarter. It has committed to $56 million in the second quarter. The company deferred approximately 25% of its 2017 rail car purchase commitment to 2018. It should, then, expend approximately $75 million on rail cars. In total, the company hinted its full-year capital expenditures may surpass $300 million.

“.....(in) prior years we've been in the $250 million to $300 million range. I would probably say those estimates are likely to go up, given what we're seeing in the demand and the opportunities.”

With approximately $190 million committed, it leaves an additional $100 million for container investments in the second half of 2016. The company's target is for the assets to yield 12% to 15% in their first year (with asset yield defined as the first year revenue divided by the cost of the asset). The containers are depreciated for 13 years.

The 2017 projections depend on an ongoing supply imbalance in the container leasing market. They also depend on management's ability to react to market demand. Despite a few doubters, CAI's management team has built an enviable reputation since it started diversifying.

“The results reflect our ongoing efforts to increase utilization of our fleet in order to increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve profitability. The efforts over the past two quarters are now benefiting us and we expect continuing improvement over the course of the year.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.