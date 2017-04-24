Bank Of America: Buy The Pullback?

The current minor pullback on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) brings an interesting dilemma for investors. The stock hasn't made much of a move after impressive Q117 earnings, but the stock is up significantly from the 2016 lows.

Anybody following previous recommendations would only face the dilemma of whether to keep holding the stock as hopes of interest rate hikes start to fade somewhat. BoA now trades at nearly $23 changing the previous equation that limited downside risk existed when the stock traded below $15.

By all accounts, the Q1 results were a smashing success with a big EPS and revenue beat. As predicted, net interest income got a solid bump from the rate hikes, but the surprise was the ability of the large bank to drive growth in noninterest income by 9%.

These numbers have mostly been covered by now. The key is what to do with the stock based on these numbers.

BoA now trades far above tangible book value that sits at $17.23 at the end of March. Even the straight book value of $24.36 sits close to where the stock trades at now.

This fact changes the equation from back when the stock regularly traded below TBV back in 2016 and prior years. Despite this fact, BoA still appears poised for upside with the stock trading at roughly 10x forward EPS estimates.

The prime reason for the upside potential remains the early stage of the rate hikes combined with the continued ability to constrain cost hikes. NII already had a big jump in Q1 and the bank is poised for more gains on rate hikes in the future. Most importantly though, the FED hasn't hiked rates enough for risks of rate cuts to exist.

The combination of these potential NII gains of up to $3.3 billion and the ability to cap expenses is crucial to earnings gains. For Q1, noninterest expenses were flat from last year at $14.8 billion.

In fact, the expenses would've declined if not for higher stock awards costs last quarter. With the adjusted efficiency ratio still at 62%, BoA still has plenty of opportunities to lower the ratio.

The end result is that analyst EPS estimates continue to rise. Stocks with rising estimates typically continue rising as well.

BAC EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that the stock has more downside risk than in the past trading this far above TBV. On the flip side, the large bank has the ability to continue growing earnings making BoA worth continuing to hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.