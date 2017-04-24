Electronic Arts: Don't Mess Up Battlefront 2

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is a frequent punching bag within the gaming community due to releasing unpolished, half-finished titles while filling in the content gaps with pricey downloadable content. One example of this strategy was the reboot Battlefront installment released in 2015, and questions remain as to how EA will handle these issues for Battlefront 2 slated for a November 17th, 2017, release date.

From an investor perspective, this has been an undeniably profitable strategy as EA's revenue, net income, and free cash flow are at all-time highs:

EA Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

While successful, this strategy also has had the negative effect of turning many gamers against the publisher. One example of this sentiment was in response to the Battlefront reboot in 2015, which sold fairly well, but was received poorly by gamers and received lukewarmly by critics.

The primary issues cited by both sides was that, while the graphics were gorgeous, the gameplay was repetitive, the lack of single-player was a poor choice and a betrayal of the original installments in the Battlefront franchise, and multi-player content was thin at launch and could only be obtained by paying for DLC. Basically, many thought the game was too shallow for a $60 price tag plus payment for additional content.

As is usually the case with reboots like Battlefront, nostalgia fuels sales, especially pre-orders, and lackluster reviews still result in a successful title, which is exactly what happened. However, this effect does not usually carry over to the next installment unless the game is actually what the community wants and worth the price. The criticisms of Battlefront are now in the forefront of many gamers' minds as questions arise about whether EA and DICE have learned from their mistakes.

In this article, I will discuss what I think the issues were with Battlefront, how I think Battlefront 2 can maximize sales, and how Battlefront 2 appears to be shaping up so far based on trailers and commentary.

Battlefront: The Unloved Moneymaker

As I touched on previously, the main problem most people had with Battlefront was the lack of depth. The visuals and execution of the Star Wars theme are top notch, however it felt undeserving of a $60 price tag. A common theme I saw was that the game embodied "style over substance" with its dearth of content at launch.

For example, the most popular game modes could only be played on four large-scale maps on the game's release date, which, compared to another EA/DICE series like Battlefield, is a pitiful number. It was seen as an affront that paid DLC offered content that many thought should have been included in the base $60 game considering how shallow the latter was. After four DLC packs, each priced at $15, players could finally have a full-fledged game about a year after launch for $120. As one can imagine, the combination of multiple paid DLCs and shallow base game upset many gamers who felt EA was price gouging people's nostalgia (which is probably true).

Another common complaint was that Battlefront betrayed its predecessors in many ways. First and foremost, which ties back into the lack of content, was the absence of a single-player mode. I grew up playing Battlefront for the PlayStation 2, and my favorite moments involved playing the single-player and split screen offline modes - features that were sorely desired by the gaming community for the reboot.

EA executive Peter Moore rationalized the decision by claiming that data indicate people don't play single-player and that multi-player is the future of gaming. While this is a debatable point, I think it missed the mark in terms of Battlefront because of how important the nostalgia factor was in selling the game. The reason many people thought a Battlefront reboot would be a sure moneymaker for EA, which it was, was because of how much popularity the original Battlefront franchise amassed.

However, this also implies that the same individuals who would buy the game due to its predecessors would want a game that was very similar to the experience they enjoyed years ago. Essentially, while multi-player might be the future of gaming, it is not the optimal path to take if one is selling a game based on buyer preferences of the past. As a side note, though EA and DICE evidently wanted to focus on multi-player, the content there is so thin I question what exactly they accomplished in the time that could have been spent on single-player, but I digress.

Other criticisms of Battlefront were the lack of space battles in the base game, which was a staple of the originals, the appeal to casual Star Wars fans instead of gamers, which is evident from the shooting and gameplay mechanics, and the likely decision to rush the launch of Battlefront to coincide with the Star Wars film reboot. Regarding that last point, I don't think I've seen any sources that corroborate this, but I find it fairly apparent that the game was released even without much content because having it launch with The Force Awakens was critical in order to boost holiday season sales.

Yet despite all the issues I've outlined, Battlefront was a significant success. While May 2015 sales estimates by EA were for between 9 million and 10 million units, which was then upped to 13 million in October 2015, by May 2016 EA reported it sold upwards of 14 million copies of Battlefront. For a game that was slow out of the gate and was greeted with lackluster reception, the game was a substantial success for EA. But is it replicable?

Battlefront 2: A New Hope

To reiterate a point I mentioned earlier, the fact that Battlefront excelled despite the negatives I outlined is not surprising - the game capitalized on the nostalgia factor and on the franchise's existing popularity. Additionally, no matter how much it annoys gamers, DLC is a huge cash cow. For $110 ($60 base game plus $50 season pass), EA released a game with depth of content that pales in comparison to other AAA releases, but it worked!

But here's the rub: Battlefront was powered by past success, but the title itself was underwhelming. In my opinion, buyers have set a new standard for what they want a new Battlefront game to be, and it will be drastically different than what the first reboot installment provided. I think EA's best hope is to essentially do a remaster of Battlefront II, the 2005 installment in the series. Based on recent news and developments, it appears that EA and DICE have learned valuable lessons for designing Battlefront 2.

First, EA has confirmed that Battlefront 2 will have a single-player campaign mode with content that stretches across all eras of the Star Wars universe (original films, prequels, Force Awakens, Rogue One, etc.) This is a smart move for three reasons: 1) single-player will appeal to a separate market of gamers that don't care much for multi-player 2) the single-player option will provide more content to justify a $60 price tag for many gamers and 3) including content spanning the Star Wars universe will appeal to different generations. While we don't exactly know how single-player will play out, the trailer seems to indicate a mostly linear campaign.

In addition to single-player, some leaked changes in regards to game play include:

Vehicles and heroes will no longer be accessed via pick-ups around the map, but rather players can spawn into them similar to the Battlefield series.

Gunplay will be more challenging and skill-based as opposed to the relatively casual mechanics of the previous game.

Battlefront 2 will institute classes and a more engaging progression system that includes separate progression paths for vehicles, classes, and heroes.

These are certainly improvements over Battlefront and will provide a less frustrating (in terms of vehicle and hero spawns) experience while providing the game with longevity as well.

Battlefront 2 developers have also stated that multi-player will also include content from across the various eras of Star Wars canon, which means we will probably see some maps from the original Battlefront games return for the newest installment. Again, drawing from the entire Star Wars timeline will keep the game fresh and will appeal to Star Wars fans of all ages.

Lastly, there has been some uncertainty regarding paid DLC and how that will work in Battlefront 2. EA's latest title Titanfall 2 did not have premium DLC content and instead provided the main add-on content for free, but that was the decision of the game's developer Respawn and does not reflect a new approach by EA.

Initially, there were reports that there would be no season pass for Battlefront 2, but those have been walked back recently. On the whole, I don't think premium DLC will be a significant pain point because it's the new normal that gamers have come to know. I think the only reason premium DLC was such a topic of outrage with the previous Battlefront was due to how shallow the base game was. Instead of buyers feeling like they got a finished game for $60 and a plethora of add-on content for a price, it felt like getting one finished game for $110. If EA and DICE successfully implement the changes they've announced, I don't think the premium DLC will be an issue for Battlefront 2.

Investor Takeaway

Star Wars is one of the most valuable pieces of entertainment-related intellectual property ever, and EA surely paid an arm and a leg to Disney (NYSE:DIS) to acquire the rights to the series, which it has exclusively for 10 years. This is a massively valuable venture for EA and the company must maximize its value in order to turn a profit on the billions it probably spent for the right to make these games. As such, it is vital that EA learns and responds to what the community wants in a Star Wars game. Battlefront isn't the only Star Wars title under development at EA right now with BioWare and Visceral Games also working on titles. But Battlefront is by far the most popular.

Battlefront 2 needs to be a better game than its predecessor to be successful and cannot rely on nostalgia and Star Wars' popularity alone. Fortunately for EA investors, the company and DICE appear to be listening to and implementing the main desires of gamers, which will likely result in a game that is received better by both gamers and critics. The game will undoubtedly be visually stunning, and in my opinion as long as the game ships with sufficient content, which it appears it will, sales will be robust.

As with 2015, EA has perfectly set up Battlefront to succeed with the title slated to launch in the midst of the holiday season just a month before Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters. I expect the game to sell between 13 million and 15 million units over the same period as the previous game (about seven or eight months), and I think it will be a positive catalyst for EA stock moving into 2018. I think the company's ever expanding IP library is the most expansive in the industry (yes, more expansive than Activision's (NASDAQ:ATVI)) and will fuel growth for the foreseeable future.

Thanks for reading!