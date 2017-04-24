Northern Dynasty: The NAKetship Is Ready To Blast Off!

In a previous article, Alaska Permit For Northern Dynasty (NYSEMKT:NAK) Kicks Off Buying Frenzy, I cautioned readers not to buy into the melt up after the press release that Northern Dynasty received an ongoing users permit from Alaska. It was clear to me late buyers buying after the run up were going to be the ones melting down from the cold waters of reality.

In my followup article, Northern Dynasty Minerals Faces The Music After Defying Bollinger Bands, I warned readers by using Technical Analysis featuring the amazing Bollinger Bands® to expect a significant correction to bring pricing back to equilibrium. My personal thanks to John Bollinger for making a guest appearance and commenting on my article. After everything that has happened, we are now arriving at that equilibrium as defined by the middle band. Note how the stock recently went from above and outside the upper Bollinger Band and then dropped straight to middle band making a gentle bounce.

GOOD ENTRY POINT REASON #1

Source: stockcharts.com

After the panic selling post February 14, NAK submarined under the 20 day average but has since regained it (bullish). Both the 20 day and 200 day averages are rising (bullisher). Once the 20 day rises above the 50 day more buyers will pile in (bullishest). Currently there is an enormous amount of naked short selling in this name and will add a lot of mid term fuel for the NAKetship, which I will cover in my next article (future bullishness).

GOOD ENTRY POINT REASON #2

 Source: stockcharts.com

NAK pricing action overacts to headlines. However the next spike should hold its gains better. The next headline mover will be the resolution or lack of resolution with the preemptive EPA veto. There is a small downside risk if the there is no resolution or it is delayed. A resolution will be a material event and will not be so easily sold off from. There was a spike after the letter was sent from the House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology to Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA asking him to rescind the 2014 EPA decision to preventively veto the Pebble mine.

There was a spike when the state of Alaska issued an ongoing use permit for the Pebble mine. The next spike will be more pronounced than the last two headline spikes, and because it will be a permanent material event, the ensuing selloff will not be as deep.

GOOD ENTRY POINT REASON #3

Source: stockcharts.com

When Donald Trump was elected, the fundamental outlook for Northern Dynasty changed because of the oppression of the EPA up until then was blocking the normal lawful permitting process. Even though the stock price has risen from a little under $1 range to over $3, the underlying fundamental story has not changed since the election. Short seller attacks have not changed any facts or any underlying fundamental reality. All that happened was that people that did not do any of their own research on the way up panic sold all the way down. Lost in all the drama is the reality that NAK has been in a long term uptrend for almost a year now, and that is my last and final:

GOOD ENTRY POINT REASON #4

Source: stockcharts.com

The audience intended for this article is for those interested in asymmetrical investing, where the upside reward multiple is greater than the downside risk. This is the third of three articles designed to discover the most optimal entry point for buying into NAK. For everyone else, these articles may or may not be of interest or value to you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.