Becton, Dickinson Acquires C. R. Bard: Why It Has Got Me Interested - Eventually

For now, I am very interested in the potential combined company but happy to wait to see how the integration and repayment for the deal progresses.

So close after BDX's CFN $12 billion acquisition is a concern from a debt perspective, however looking a little deeper suggests the worry is potentially insignificant.

The bid makes solid strategic sense for BDX as BCR is well-placed in high-growth products and increasingly in high-growth geographical markets.

BDX's move to acquire BCR for $24 billion is just another M&A move in the medtech space.

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) announced today that they are to acquire fellow medical tech peer, C. R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) for around $24 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. For those investors following the sector, this is just another medtech deal which has punctuated recent years.

The deals size is similar to that which saw Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) purchase St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) earlier this year. It also represents the latest tale in a longer narrative of medtech M&A activity. In 2015 Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) bought Covidien in a nearly $50 billion deal and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was created by the merger of the two eponymous companies. What is more, Becton Dickinson themselves bought CareFusion (NYSE:CFN) in a $12 billion deal in the same year.

As a result, their Bard deal is just another in the fairly hot medtech consolidation story.

So what exactly is the deal? Well, all told it is worth about $317 per Bard share. This will be split between $222.93 in cash and 0.5077 shares in Becton Dickinson.

In return they expect to be able to extract synergies worth about $300 million by 2020. Clearly, scaling up the business is expected to be helpful to margins at the combined company. Indeed, the announcement argued that:

The transaction is expected to improve BD's gross margins by approximately 300 basis points in fiscal year 2018, increase BD's earnings per share growth trajectory to the mid-teens, and generate strong cash flow.

Part of this will be through the synergies they can extract. However, some of the margin improvement can be attributed to the fact that Bard currently sustains stronger margins than Becton Dickinson:

So should you be interested in Becton Dickinson after this announcement or should you wait for the dust to settle on the acquisition? I argue that there are plenty of reasons to be very interested in the move. Nonetheless, I am inclined to wait for the integration (and repayment) process to progress a little first.

Diversifying Product Offerings

From a strategic point of view, the deal certain has a lot of merits. Bringing Bard into Becton Dickinson's business will help to expand its product base. Becton Dickinson's strengths have been in the medication management and infection management spaces. However, Bard's strength are more in the clinical space. As they explain:

Bard's clinically differentiated offerings create more meaningful scale and relevance for BD in high-growth categories of oncology and surgery. Bard will expand BD's focus on the treatment of disease states beyond diabetes to include peripheral vascular disease, urology, hernia and cancer.

Vascular-related products, in particular, clearly caught Becton Dickenson's eye. As they highlighted, Bard has a "strong leadership position and innovation pipeline in fast-growing vascular access segments-PICCs (peripherally inserted central catheters), midlines and drug delivery ports."

Bard is therefore plugged into a number of high-growth segments which hold immense attraction to Becton Dickenson. What is more, their exposure to the high growth areas like vascular and oncology is very significant:

Together, these Bard businesses will be grouped together within the combined company under a new segment named "Interventional". All told, this new "Interventional" segment will contribute nearly 23% of combined revenue:

Bringing Bard's businesses on-board will therefore provide Becton Dickinson with a lot more market opportunities to leverage for growth in the future. By expanding their range they can also hopefully use it to leverage their position with end-users through more attractive "comprehensive" deals and more highly streamlined distribution networks. For me, this already looks pretty encouraging.

Geographical Growth Opportunities

Another appeal was Bard's bold and successful moves into emerging markets. In reality, it will still take a little while for this to be felt on the combined company's geographical split. To begin with, the combined company will have a geographical revenue split very similar as the current standalone Becton Dickinson business. Although slightly more revenue will come from the US than Europe, the rest of the world will largely retain its contribution levels:

Yet this disguises what Bard has been doing to grow their non-US revenues in recent years. As the announcement highlighted:

Bard, which registered approximately 500 products internationally in 2016, has made significant progress expanding outside of the U.S. in recent years, particularly in emerging markets, where Bard is among the fastest growing medical technology companies.

This is certainly true. Since 2014, revenue from the Asia Pacific region has increased its total share to company results from 10.7% to 13.2%:

This has fed the recent outperformance that Bard has shown on the organic growth front compared to Becton Dickinson:

Together, the two companies would have a strong market position in emerging markets with around $1 billion in revenue, for instance, coming from China alone. For a long-term investor, therefore, the combined company will have an attractive scale in what remains an exciting growth area for medtech in the future.

Servicing the Deal

The deal therefore makes a lot of sense from a strategic point of view. Yet the reality is that this is a major acquisition for Becton Dickinson. What is more, it follows close on the tails of their already significant CareFusion acquisition whilst also coming with double the price tag attached. How they plan to pay for it over the long-term is therefore a very important thing to consider.

So how do they plan to pay for the deal? Well they explained that they expect:

to contribute approximately $1.7 billion of available cash to fund the transaction, along with, … approximately $10 billion of new debt and approximately $4.5 billion of equity and equity linked securities issued to the market. Bard shareholders will also receive $8 billion of BD common stock.

Using their elevated share price (close to all-time highs) to reduce the burden on their balance sheet is certainly welcome. This is especially true as Becton Dickinson has already seen its debt levels grow significantly after the CareFusion acquisition. As a result, their net debt levels were sitting around the $10 billion mark already:

Fortunately, Bard will be coming to the combined company in a modest but important net cash position. As an acquisition target, therefore, it came with a very striking bonus:

If we were to assume that they instead planned to cover the cash element entirely by calling on debt then the $222.93 in cash with a total of 72.03 million Bard shares outstanding (at the end of 2016) would mean a cash consideration of $16.06 billion. If this was the case, then their combined FCF will look dwarfed when compared to the combined companies potential debt load:

Even so, they will have FCF which covers their total net debt load by about 8.9%. Although weaker than I would prefer to see in a company. A figure around that level after such a major acquisition is certainly not too bad.

Yet leaning more heavily on equity to pay for the deal makes this situation look even better. As they currently only plan to draw on $10 billion worth of debt to cover part of the cash element (essentially doubling debt levels) this would be noticeably more manageable:

Indeed, this would see FCF cover their debt levels by about 11.5%. Again, not bad but investors will probably be keen to see them pay this down to some extent fairly quickly. Fortunately, this looks like they are planning to do just this:

At closing, BD estimates the combined company will have pro forma leverage of approximately 4.7x and is committed to deleveraging to below 3.0x leverage within three years of closing.

They should also have the means by which to achieve this judging from their potential FCF position. I had expected Becton Dickinson (as a standalone company) to come away with around $1.1 billion in FCF after dividends each year for the next couple of years courtesy of their fairly low payout ratio:

Clearly, the addition of further shareholders on the register through the 0.5077 share element of the deal (adding over 35 million new shares) and the "$4.5 billion of equity and equity linked securities issued to the market" will increase the dividend distribution levels going forward.

For simplicity's sake, I am going to assume that the entire $4.5 billion is picked up through issuing ordinary shares (adding another 24.3 million shares).

Nonetheless, with Bard's business also providing its FCF to the combined company's total they should still see a healthy level of cash being available after dividends are paid:

The combined company can perhaps expect to have $1.5 billion a year in FCF left over after dividends. What is more, the combined company may well decide that despite stating they plan to continue growing the dividend that the growth over the next couple of years may well slow (the above calculations include a CAGR of over 7% over the next two years). This would certainly help preserve cash for accelerated deleveraging. Indeed, they have already announced that they will continue to suspend share buybacks for this purpose.

Becton Dickinson therefore looks well place d to both continue to service its dividend whilst also rapidly deleveraging once the deal closes. This is excellent to see and certainly puts my mind at rest. However, I am happy for now to wait to see the pace at which they are able to deleverage after the deal closes before potentially moving into opening a position.

Conclusion

Becton Dickinson's move to make another acquisition was not really much of a surprise. To be honest, I suspect a vast majority of those within the medtech sector are continually scanning the horizon either to find a target or a suitor for an approach. On this occasion, it certainly appears to make strategic case as it provides both synergistic opportunities for savings as well as a quick means by which to expand their revenue stream into additional, attractive growth areas.

The deal is clearly a big one. Yet my brief look at how they plan to pay for the deal and the means they have at their disposal to lighten the balance sheet swiftly is very encouraging. Presuming that Becton Dickinson focuses upon integrating and paying for the Bard deal over the medium term they should emerge both a more diverse and financially sound business. With an increasingly dwindling supply of attainable large "prey" for the larger companies in the sector to target, Becton Dickinson's move for Bard may well be fortunately timed. It will also hopefully mean that they can indeed focus attention on making the Bard deal work for the combined business as quickly as possible.

Bard is an attractive target with attractive financials and a strong market position in several high-growth areas. Combine this with their short but highly successful push into emerging markets and Becton Dickinson has picked up some very appealing assets. Although in the near-term I am quite happy to watch as the acquisition unfolds and they begin to make moves with regards to repaying their debt, longer-term I have my eye on Becton Dickinson as a potential investment.

In the meantime, watch this space for the next medtech M&A move as I'd be surprised if some of the other large players fail to respond to the acquisition activity of Becton Dickinson and Abbott Laboratories this year.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Image reproduced from Becton Dickinson (cropped).

