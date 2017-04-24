Omega Healthcare To Profit From Rate Hikes

Thesis

While most investors consider an interest rate hike to be negative for REITS, I'd like to argue that interest rate hikes are a net positive for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). A 25 basis point increase will increase their debt load by a relatively insignificant $2.5 million, while at the same time it will reduce the value of the liabilities by $61.5 million. This is a net positive. The result of this is that the balance sheet increases in value.

Introduction

The most interesting thing about REITS currently is of course how a Fed rate hike affects the company and eventually its share price. I'll be attempting to clear the air regarding Omega Healthcare Investors, since most investors seem to think that a rate hike is a bad thing.

First, we'll have to grab the 10-k and find out:

What part of their debt is fixed and what part is variable Find out how much of the variable debt is hedged Calculate by how much a FED rate hike of 25 basis points increases the interest payments due Investigate other effects.

Fixed and variable

The answer to question 1 can be found on page 55 of the most recent 10-k:

Borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility bear interest at LIBOR plus an applicable percentage...

The Tranche A-1 Term Loan Facility bears interest at LIBOR plus an applicable percentage...

The Tranche A-2 Term Loan Facility bears interest at LIBOR plus an applicable percentage...

The Tranche A-3 Term Loan Facility bears interest at LIBOR plus an applicable percentage."

In other words, about $1.25 billion of the $4.4 billion in debt carry variable rates. This assumes that none of the variable debt is hedged.

Hedged portion

Page 60 of that same 10-k answers whether or not the company hedges and if so, how much it hedges:

We may enter into certain types of derivative financial instruments to further reduce interest rate risk. We use interest rate swap agreements, for example, to convert some of our variable rate debt to a fixed-rate basis or to hedge anticipated financing transactions… We entered into interest rate swap agreements that effectively fixes the interest rate on the 2015 Term Loan Facility at 3.8005%"

Page 95, note 34:

which effectively converted $250 million of our variable-rate debt based on one-month LIBOR to an aggregate fixed rate of approximately 3.8005% effective December 30, 2016."

Long story short: Yes, the company does hedge and has currently hedged $250 million of the $1.25 billion in variable debt, effectively reducing the variable debt to $1 billion.

Impact of rate increase

You might have noticed that the variable rates are pegged to the LIBOR rate. On the surface, the LIBOR rate would suggest that OHI is actually not affected by the Fed interest rate hike. After all, the Fed is American and the LIBOR is set in London. However, throughout history, LIBOR has historically narrowly tracked the Fed rate very closely. For a table dating back to 1986, see here. Below you'll find the effects of the last three rate hikes:



source

If we assume that the LIBOR rate is on average around 25 basis points higher than the Fed rate, we can easily calculate the added interest payments. Since the debt is a nice round $1 billion the calculation works out to be $2.5 million in added payments for every 25 basis points. For perspective, the company paid $148 million in interest payments in 2016. To start paying $150.5 is thus a negligible increase and easily payable with their operating cash flow of $626 million.

Other effects

Most will say that the biggest problem is not the actual company-specific situation, but rather Mr. market's opinion. Interest rate increases will create investment-worthy bonds with higher interest rates, which reduces the need for investors to purchase equities. This in turn is supposed to mean a decrease in the value of the equity markets, but especially a decrease in interest-sensitive equities like REITS - at least, so the thinking goes.

However, this way of thinking is too broad and static. OHI actually benefits more from an interest rate than it suffers from it. Interest rate increases have a negative impact on current fixed debt.

The thinking here is that people are not going to buy less cash flow (in the form of received interest) while carrying the same risk. So when interest rates increase, current fixed bonds re-adjust downwards to accommodate their diminished attractiveness. OHI carries about $4.4 billion in fixed rate debt. Every 1% increase would reduce the fair value of the debt by $246 million. This conclusion is not my own speculation. Rather, it is provided by the company in its 10-k on page 60:

The estimated fair value of our total long-term borrowings at December 31, 2016 was approximately $4.4 billion. A one percent increase in interest rates would result in a decrease in the fair value of long-term borrowings by approximately $246 million at December 31, 2016."

To get to the effect of a 25 basis points increase, we simply divide this number by 4 and get $61.5 million. In other words, if we look at OHI as a real estate company rather than as just a ticker symbol, there shouldn't be any reason to be afraid of rate hikes. The point here is that an interest rate increase is accretive to the company's value and barely impacts the size of the company's interest burden.

Conclusion

Investors should look at company specifics instead of relying on broad and general assumptions like "When interest rates go up, it means that equity values must come down." There are certain situations when this statement is accurate, but OHI's situation is not part of such a situation.

After looking at the balance sheet and debt, it's clear that interest rates will not affect the company and its fundamentals in a negative way. Investors should feel comfortable purchasing the 7.2% if their only previous concern was an interest rate increase.