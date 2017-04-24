BP: Significant Upside As Stock Lags Turnaround

I have owned BP (NYSE:BP) individually, for my company, and for clients for a long time, well over 15 years. The last 5 years have been difficult because of the Deepwater Horizon incident. BP has spent these years trying to recover and has had to sell over 60 billion dollars of assets to help settle the liabilities, which will be ongoing for many years as a result of a settlement with the US Government. All this is water under the bridge. BP has spent the last two years dramatically reducing their cost basis in both the upstream and downstream components of their businesses. The emphasis on simplification, centralizing and standardizing purchasing and procurement, efficiency, advantaged sourcing of feedstock, and better use of technology have all contributed to reduced cash costs since 2014 of $9 billion in the Upstream and $3 billion in Downstream. Management has a goal of getting the cash balance point for the company- OCF-(capex +dividends) to 35-40 by 2021.

2017 really is a building block year for the company as they have 6 projects to complete which will bring on 500K barrels per day of production with most of the benefits taking place during the last six months. In downstream, the company has done an excellent job of reducing the reliance on refining by strengthening the petrochemicals, lubricants, and marketing pieces of the business. Last year, in a year when refining margins were well below 2015, this piece generated $5.6 billion of pre-tax earnings, 25% more than in 2014. By 2021, the goal is for the combined pieces to generate substantially greater free cash flow from both pieces- 14 billion for upstream and 7.6 billion for downstream (assuming oil prices at 50-55).

Regarding the outlook for oil and gas prices, the general consensus in the oil community is increased shale production in the US (9-9.5 million barrels production per day) is offsetting the production cuts agreed to by OPEC. Total's CEO yesterday says to plan for a few more years of low oil prices. BP's management is planning on oil prices to gradually move to 60 ish by the end of the year, but their capex plans can be altered in the event prices retreat. I would point out the OPEC countries badly need higher oil prices to help balance their countries budgets as all are running massive deficits and have been since oil prices dropped off the table. For example, Saudi Arabia announced recently they are cutting back on their project of diversifying industry with huge spending cuts across a variety of industries. The public offering of Saudi Aramco also may not raise as much capital with oil prices stagnating at current levels. Not a sustainable situation for the OPEC heavyweights, let alone countries like Venezuela and Nigeria, which needs far higher oil prices to break even. Also, the reduction in capex and drilling over the last few years has been offset by the efficiency of technology in the shale basins. How long this is sustainable is not easy to figure, but the natural loss of production from any fields (typically 5%) ultimately should begin to have an effect on domestic production.

Regarding company specific growth and value drivers, the 6 new projects which come on in 2017 will have profit margins 35% higher than the current operations. There are 9 more in 2018. In downstream, the marketing division is buying the Woolworth unit (500) in Australia (will close in early 2018) to add to their positions in the UK, Germany, the US, Indonesia, and China. They are opening units in Mexico and India as well. In the lower 48, BP has dramatically improved its onshore production through the use of horizontal fracking. Ultimately, by 2021 BP is planning on adding 1 million barrels a day to production, to over 3 million per day. With BP, the growth drivers are the existing projects in place and the ability to keep executing in both pieces (upstream and downstream). It will also help that the liability from the Deepwater Horizon will go down from 4.5-5.5 billion in 2017 to 2 billion in 2018 and then 1 billion in 2019 and beyond. Also, strategically, the near term projects are leveraging existing operations in Egypt, Oman, Azerbaijan, etc, so there is great leverage as production comes on. Medium and long term the company has 40-50 projects all over the globe where they will ultimately make final investment decisions to bolster growth.

With respect to the dividend, BP's dividend is of prime importance to the UK both to institutions and individuals. Many depend on the dividend and were greatly disappointed when it was not paid in 2010. 2016 was a year where they balanced operating cash flow of 17.6 billion and divestments of 4.5-5.5 billion with capex of 16 billion, dividends of 4.2 billion, and the Deepwater Horizon payout of $7 billion was covered from existing cash and borrowing. For this year and the future, the new projects and higher margins from those projects, increase in production because of an equity stake by the Abu Dabi government and subsequent agreement, and continued improvements in the downstream business, along with approximately 5 billion of divestments and reduced payouts for Deepwater gives management confidence operations will cover the dividend this year, and with the new projects and acquisitions in 2018 will be able to sustain and grow the dividend at current oil prices. The key is for continued execution in both years, as in the past few years with the Thunder Horse field expansion and refurbishment of the Whiting, Indiana refinery.

As far as climate change, BP has openly talked about Paris accord and why it is a good thing, in managements judgement. The biggest issue with that for the company is the potential idea of stranded assets, which is also being talked about with Exxon. It is the idea that the proved reserves the company reports won't be able to be produced. As a reminder, BP has the second most proven reserves behind Exxon and ahead of Shell. My feeling is the world will need all the oil it can produce and the assets won't be stranded. BP has the largest alternative energy business of the majors, with a big wind business and emphasis on a few different aspects in this area. First, they have a biofuel business which is low carbon oil derived from plants. A biosynthetic renewable oil (lubricant), and a partnership with Fulcrum Bioenergy to produce biojet fuel from municipal waste. In the electric area, they are involved with electric and connected cars, and also autonomous vehicles. They have a pilot with the largest energy company in New Zealand (Vector) to provide electric charging at stations and could use that as a template for other countries with success.

Valuation wise, in comparing BP with Exxon and Shell, BP is cheaper than both, significantly so. Market Cap- BP-112 B, Exxon-342 B, Shell 233 B- Forward P/E- BP-13, Exxon-17, Shell 11, Enterprise Value/EBITDA- BP-9, Exxon-16, Shell-10.5. Also, BP owns 20 pct of Rosneft, a larger production company than even Exxon. If you factor that in, along with the production jump for BP and proven reserve levels, BP is dramatically cheaper than their competitors.

BP's 20 pct equity stake in Rosneft gives them a nice position in a situation worth watching. Rosneft is the largest creditor to Venezeulas national oil company, PVSA, which owns CITGO. CITGO has a big presence on the east coast with a large station network and strategically important refineries. Politicians in both parties have brought up Russia's CITGO creditor position as not being feasible and of national security importance. It is not unimaginable to consider a piece of BP's equity could be swapped for some piece of that CITGO holding- not probable, but does provide the potential for optionality- certainly a stretch.

Regarding a price target, the rest of the year will be a focus on executing the existing plans for increases in production, and the same holds true in 2018. If they execute, with the planned increase in production and a similar path on cost reduction, one could see very strong returns. The same holds true with the 2021 target of 1 million barrel per day increase in production and dramatic free cash flow generation. You could very well see a double in the price, without an increase in oil prices. If oil prices move to sixty or above, BP becomes a huge winner. I would also add the management team has done a great job rehabilitating the company under continuously adverse circumstances. Dudley's bonus was reduced by the board after shareholders rebuked them last year. He has done a heck of a job, and was accurate last year in predicting the ultimate trajectory of oil prices. In that regard, BP projects oil prices to be around 60 at the end of the year, assuming 1.5% demand growth through the end of 2030. Dudley has brought a discipline to capital allocation as far as thinking about return on capital. Eventually it will pay off. The risk to the thesis is lack of execution, which is why I believe in it, I think BP is a great company, run by an excellent CEO, and will prove it over the next decade, but especially so in the next five years.

