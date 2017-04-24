Becton, Dickinson Buys The Highly Complimentary Bard

Shares may trade down given the high multiple paid, but the whole looks greater than the sum of the parts.

Medical devices and technology giant Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) made its second massive move in the last few years, buying CR Bard (NYSE:BCR) for a whopping $24 billion to create a diversified medical tech giant with roughly $16 billion in annual sales and almost $4B in EBITDA. Although we only have high level details at this point, with some projected synergies and expected deal close time line, I like the deal for BD in spite of the high multiple. The transaction will improve BD's growth rate and the firm's level of profitability. Though I am not a buyer at current levels, I think the stock could be interesting if it pulls back as the market digests the transaction.

CR Bard: A diverse, growth business in higher value segments

Without question, CR Bard provides BD access to a less commoditized, faster growth business. Importantly, I believe Bard's products are highly complementary to BD's existing business, and I see definite cost and revenue synergies from contracting and utilizing overlapping call points to create channel synergy.

Bard's largest segment ($1.015B) is vascular products. The segment contains several important drug delivery products, including balloon catheters, peripheral vascular grafts, and biopsy products. Though the balloon catheter market has a few competitors including like Teleflex and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Bard has carved out a strong market position, which helped drive 5% y/y growth in the segment in 2016.

During 2017, I expect Bard's oncology products segment to overtake vascular as the company's largest segment. Sales grew 8% y/y (9% ex-currency) in 2016 to $1.012 billion driven by further adoption of peripherally inserted central catheters ("PICCs"), which continue to see impressive improvements in adoption rates internationally as physicians become much more comfortable with PICC placements. Unlike a traditional central catheter, PICCs are inserted through the arm and have a lower risk profile. International PICC sales drove a whopping 17% growth rate in international sales in the segment in 2016, and I think the business can effectively grow double digits as physicians globally replace traditional central lines with PICCs. This sort of drug administration product can fit in perfectly with BD's existing contracting strategy.

The balance of Bard's sales comes from its urology segment ($952M) and its surgical specialties segment ($637M). Admittedly, I am less familiar with the urology business, but the business grew 13% y/y (14% ex-currency) in 2016 and its catheter stabilization products are highly complementary to the vascular business from a manufacturing perspective. The segment includes specialty urological products augmented by more basic urology drainage products as well as fecal and urinary continence products. While a bit more commoditized, sales in the segment grew nicely in Q1, up 10% y/y.

Surgical specialties are probably the least complementary of CR Bard's businesses, with key products throughout the operating room like hernia repair products, hemostats, and sealants. While not necessarily a product line that can be leveraged with either the legacy BD or Bard businesses, I suspect the line of mostly physician preferred products carries robust margins and provides some exposure to another fast-growing segment. Sales in the segment grew 11% y/y (12%-ex currency) in 2016, and the growth continued in Q1, with sales up 9% y/y in Q1. I think this will continue to be a nice area of growth going forward, though I don't believe BD will add any value to the segment, as it may in the others.

Pro forma financial profile very attractive

From a financial perspective, Bard is an attractive target. In 2016, Bard posted gross margins of 63.1% that drove EBITDA margins of 25%--with a top-line that grew a whopping 9% y/y. For comparison, in its 2016 fiscal year, BD posted 48% gross margins that drove of 20.6%. Per the press release, BD expects its gross margin profile to increase by 300 basis points in the first full fiscal year, and BD also anticipates pretax cost synergies of $300M.

Source: DB, Company filings

As we can see in the quick analysis above, if the company is able to achieve its $300M in annual cost synergies (I suspect there will be some from manufacturing as well as some from reducing overlapping sales forces), the whole should be greater than the sum of the parts.

While the price paid for Bard looks relatively high at ~26x EBITDA, I think this is the exact type of growth that BD needs to tap to compensate for its commodity-esque businesses like drug infusion and slower growing businesses like diabetes care. Given the tremendous amount of cost synergy and call point overlap, I wouldn't be surprised to see the acquisition help accelerate BD's efforts to grow the legacy CareFusion business in international markets.

Overall, BD no doubt paid an expensive price; however, the asset it acquired is quite valuable. Given the high equity component of the deal ($1.7B cash, $4.5B in new equity, $10B in debt, and $8B in equity for Bard shareholders), shares may trade down due to a belief that BD overpaid. I will monitor the deal call to listen for any other value-impacting nuggets of information, but ultimately, a drastic drop in the share price may create a buying opportunity. I will perform additional analysis to determine how big that opportunity is, but for now, I will not take a position in BD or Bard.

