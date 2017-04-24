Whole Foods And Sell Side's Silly Ratios

Not surprisingly, most of the sell side, missed it and was stubbornly bearish. Goldman Sachs has a "sell rating" and $24 price target.

I have engaged in a number of healthy and fun debates with other SA contributors about the subject of ratios. As I tried to share in this piece: For The Love Of The Game, I shared my perception of how stocks really work and why stocks really aren't about ratios. Yet, I find it fascinating that the sell side and even some in the hedge fund industry are still obsessed with these silly ratios and tricked up financial models. Life and the companies are much more complex than excel models and their time would be better spent learning about the companies than perfecting excel financial models.

Today's breaking news Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) might be acquired by Albertsons (NYSE:ABS) is the perfect case and point how market are much more dynamic than silly ratios.

After all, as of March 31, 2017, there were 40 million shares short Whole Foods and the great Goldman Sachs had a "sell rating" and $24 price target on it. So much for the fool proof financial model.

In fact, on December 9, 2015, I wrote my second most read Seeking Alpha article (see below). Interestingly, within the commentary section, most readers were disappointed, as the conventional wisdom was WFM was yesterday's news, and that competition would eat their lunch.

As the great Groucho Marx famously once said:

PLEASE ACCEPT MY RESIGNATION. I DON'T WANT TO BELONG TO ANY CLUB THAT WILL ACCEPT ME AS A MEMBER

Channeling my inner, Groucho, I just never cared for the good opinion of the mainstream and I thought the sell side was simply being myopic. My family visits Whole Foods a few times a month, and I continued to witness an exceptional in-store atmosphere. The company is constantly tinkering and innovating, including with the coffee bar, the juice bar, freshly made doughnuts, amazing breads, a nice floral section, great craft beers, great meats and cheese, and a very popular hot and fresh food bar. This secret sauce can't easily be replicated and let's face it, Whole Food is excellent at real estate site selection. You can't capture this qualitative and favorable experience with an excel model.

When you read the "garbage", the French word not the English version, published by the sell side, it is usually many pages of elaborate excel financials models, and lots of ratios. I deliberate avoid reading the sell side's stuff, at all costs, and I tend to do the exact opposite.

Takeaway

Actually visiting the stores, experiencing and witnessing the tinkering and innovation enabled me to maintain my bullish conviction. I can't tell you how many people more or less told me I was "stupid" for owning WFM and that it was going to $25 or lower. However, when I evaluated their core arguments, more often than not, they simply seemed to recycle the sell sides' myopic talking points of "food deflation" and relatively underwhelming comps.

In terms of eating my own cookin', my wife and I own 650 shares of WFM with a cost basis (excluding dividends) of call it $33. Nothing to write home about as a return, thus far, but much better than feared by the sell side. We have owned the stocks since 2015 and never lost a moment's sleep thinking about Whole Foods' stock price, even when it was $28 and the sell side as piling on and playing biggest bear. I am finally learning the investing lessons that the universe has been trying to teach me for many, many years. This is a conviction game, where kicking tires, and maintaining patience is paramount.

Let the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertson (ABS, and private equity bidding war begin!

