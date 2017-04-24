General Electric: Lipstick On A Pig

Image credit

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been on my naughty list ever since it made the decision to divest Capital in pieces and attempt to buy back enough stock to make up the lost earnings. I was skeptical of this plan when it was hatched and in my view, results since that time have proven that GE has gone down the wrong path. Its plan to buy back loads of stock is underway but the results are underwhelming to say the least and the stock has been stuck for several quarters now as investors realize expectations were way too high. And unfortunately for GE, Q1 results were just more of the same.

GE's much-touted backlog grew during the quarter by 3% to $324B, which is fine, but as I've said all along, the backlog isn't helping GE to move forward. After all, a backlog is only as good as the orders that actually get filled and GE has struggled to do that in the past. Indeed, it seems it is much better at taking orders than it is at actually filling them. Orders were up 10% during the quarter so that is why the backlog was higher but as I've said over and over again, the backlog is the wrong discussion to have. Taking orders is not a business model; you have to fill them and GE has proven its capacity to produce isn't good enough. I don't know of any other business that grows its backlog - already at years' worth of revenue - every single quarter. At $324B, it is well past time for GE to stop putting so much emphasis on taking orders and actually deliver given its poor performance recently.

Organic revenue was up 7%, a strong result that will certainly help GE progress from the conglomerate it used to be to a smaller, less profitable conglomerate it wants to be (for some reason). The problem is that its margins are nowhere near good enough to actually make this work and in Q1, its non-GAAP industrial operating margin - which is GE's attempt to put lipstick on a pig - was just 12.6%. That's up 130bps so that's nice, I suppose, but at the same time, weren't operating margins supposed to skyrocket because of the divestiture of Capital and the acquisition of Alstom? Where is that progress? GAAP operating margins - the pig without the lipstick - were just 6%, down 40bps from last year. The margin growth argument that management made when it embarked on this terrible strategic framework just isn't panning out and that is why the stock is in the same spot it was right after this plan was announced back in 2015. If you're a GE shareholder you have to ask yourself if you're happy with how things are going; I'd suspect you aren't.

GE returned $4.4B to shareholders in Q1 as just over half of that was due to buybacks and the balance through its dividend. GE has made a big deal of its capital returns as it takes the proceeds of its Capital divestitures and buys back lots of stock to try and offset the lost earnings. But to be blunt, it isn't working and there is simply no way that it can work; math is against GE in this endeavor. In my linked article above I demonstrated that GE's big hurrah in terms of the buyback was last year but that the float reduction was only in the high single-digits; that's woefully inadequate considering the fact that GE used to get roughly half its total earnings from Capital. I'm not sure about you, but an 8% lower share count doesn't really do it for me when 50% of a company's earnings were sold away. Granted, last year wasn't all of GE's firepower but it was a lot of it and not much happened to improve its EPS growth situation.

Technically, the stock looks fairly bearish here. It has had roughly a year and a half to move higher and hasn't, trading for the same price it did just after the announcement was made to dismantle Capital and rebuild the company as a pure industrial. The 200DMA has flattened out and the stock has been unable to sustain any move above it while the momentum indicators are sort of indifferent at this point. All in all, it looks like the stock has rolled over and is awaiting some sort of turnaround. The problem is that the turnaround has never shown up and given that earnings estimates continue to trickle down over time, I'm not sure when or if that will ever happen.

At 18 times this year's earnings, the stock isn't exactly cheap and considering all the challenges it has to growth - 1% revenue growth this year and weak margins - I really struggle to understand why anyone owns this stock. I liked GE as a conglomerate with half its earnings in industrials and half in financials but today, it just looks like a jumbled mess of companies with frequent acquisitions and divestitures that just make things worse. I don't see the path forward here and Q1 hasn't done anything to brighten my view of things. GE's remake of itself is simply a case of a failed strategy that management - instead of changing course - is doubling down on and I wouldn't touch GE with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole.

