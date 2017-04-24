My 83 Stock Portfolio Review Highlighting Defensive Sectors And My Energy Stocks

I show and discuss portfolio Defensive sectors and show my allocations by value and income.

I reveal my DNS or Do Not Sell Stocks for the portfolio.

I discuss the Energy Sector and my 3 new stocks showing allocations by % portfolio, sector value and sector income.

The following chart shows the 11 GISC , Global Industry Classification Standard, designated sectors of the S&P 1500 by market capitalization. This chart is from REIT.com as of Aug 2016.

Note technology is #1 in that regard.

My portfolio consists of:

stocks in 10 sectors with none in materials.

These stocks are derived from two Roths and some taxable holdings all lumped together for ease of listing. It does not include Hubby's IRA, as shown in a more recent article here, which contains two Vanguard funds and 33 stocks, with only some equity REITs not held here.

The CCC column is for the David Fish list for # of years as a continuous increasing dividend payer.

VL means Value Line, with a rating of 1 being the best.

S&P CR is Standard & Poor credit rating obtained from Fast Graphs (FG).

%PV is the % portfolio value using prices at market close on April 21, 2017.

% Inc is current % of portfolio dividend income.

I have added a Rose DNS column, as I was recently asked what my Do NOT Sell Stocks were. This gave me pause to consider if I did have any criteria. I can safely say I am working on an article to discuss the matter, but even now I have difficulties saying I will never sell a stock, so the story will be continued in some fashion yet to be determined. For now, this is a quick list and it can change.

Name CCC VL S&P Rose %P V % Value % Inc CONSUMER Staples C R DNS 20.8 16.1 Anh-Busch (NYSE:BUD) 1 A- 0.5% Colgate-P (NYSE:CL) 53 1 AA- 1 0.5% CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) 14 1 BBB+ 1.0% Diageo (NYSE:DEO) 6 1 A- 1.7% General Mills (NYSE:GIS) 13 1 BBB+ 1 2.0% Kraft-Hnz (NASDAQ:KHC) 2 BBB- 0.5% K-Clark (NYSE:KMB) 45 1 A 1 1.8% Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 54 1 AA- 1 2.3% Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) F 2 BBB 0.7% Altria (NYSE:MO) 47 2 A- 1 2.4% Pepsi Co (NYSE:PEP) 44 1 A 1 0.9% P & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 60 1 AA- 1 1.3% Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) 8 2 A 1 3.0% Target (NYSE:TGT) 49 1 A 1.9% Unilever (NYSE:UL) 1 A+ 0.2% CONSUMER Disc 6.6 3.9 Genuine P (NYSE:GPC) 60 1 A+ 1 0.6% Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 7 1 A 1.0% Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) F 2 BBB 0.4% McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 41 1 BBB+ 1 1.2% Nike (NYSE:NKE) 15 1 AA- 1 1.5% Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) 7 1 A 1.2% VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) 44 2 A 0.9% ENERGY Energy 9.2 11.5 BP (NYSE:BP) 3 A- 1.5% Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 29 1 AA- 1 0.9% Occidental (NYSE:OXY) 13 3 A 1 1.8% Royal D-a (RDS-A) 2 A 0.3% Royal Dutch (RDS-B) 2 A 1.6% Valero (NYSE:VLO) 7 3 BBB 1 0.9% Exxon (NYSE:XOM) 34 1 AA+ 1 2.3% FINANCIAL Financl 5 4.7 Apollo Com (NYSE:ARI) BBB- 0.3% Blackstone (NYSE:BXMT) 70 0.1% Mastercard (NYSE:MA) 6 1 A 1 1.5% Metlife (NYSE:MET) 3 A- 0.2% New Res (NYSE:NRZ) 5 B+ 52 1.0% T Rowe Pr (NASDAQ:TROW) 30 2 A+ 0.9% Visa (NYSE:V) 9 1 A+ 1 1.0% BDC BDC 4.1 8.7 Ares Cap (NASDAQ:ARCC) BBB 1 1.8% Gladstone (NASDAQ:GAIN) 5 BBB- 0.5% Hercules (NASDAQ:HTGC) F BBB- 1 0.5% Monroe (NASDAQ:MRCC) 37 1 0.4% NEWTEK (NASDAQ:NEWT) 39 0.7% Prospect C (NASDAQ:PSEC) BBB- 0.2% HEALTH-C H-Care 11.1 7.7 AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 5 3 A- 1 1.7% Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) 7 1 A 1 1.1% B Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) 45 1 BBB+ 1 0.8% Bristol-Myer (NYSE:BMY) 8 1 A+ 0.5% Cardinal H (NYSE:CAH) 20 1 A- 1.3% Johnson & J (NYSE:JNJ) 54 1 AAA 1 3.4% Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) 39 1 A 0.5% Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 7 1 AA 1.5% Teva (NYSE:TEVA) 2 BBB 0.4% INDUSTRL Industr'l 5.7 3.8 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 5 1 A 1 2.2% Cummins (NYSE:CMI) 11 3 A+ 1.0% WWGrainger (NYSE:GWW) 45 1 AA- 0.4% Lockheed M (NYSE:LMT) 14 1 BBB+ 1 0.8% 3M (NYSE:MMM) 58 1 AA- 1 0.8% Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) 10 1 A 0.5% TECH Tech 2.3 1.5 A Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) 42 1 AA 1 1.1% Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 6 1 AA- 1 1.2% TEL-CO Telco 7.1 8.2 AT&T (NYSE:T) 33 1 BBB+ 1 3.6% Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 12 1 BBB+ 1 3.5% UTILITIES Ute 14.5 12.9 CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP) 12 3 A- 0.4% Dominion (NYSE:D) 14 2 BBB+ 1 3.0% DNP Fund (NYSE:DNP) F silver 1.1% Alliant (NYSE:LNT) 14 2 A- 1 0.7% MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) 41 1 A- 1 2.3% Southern Co (NYSE:SO) 16 2 A- 1 3.2% WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) 13 1 A- 1 1.6% Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) 13 1 A- 1 2.3% RE RE-H-C 5.4 9 Care Capital (NYSE:CCP) BB+55 0.9% Omega (NYSE:OHI) 15 BBB-51 1 2.6% New Senior (NYSE:SNR) 78 0.7% Ventas (NYSE:VTR) 7 3 BBB+ 1 1.3% RE: MISC REIT 8.2 12 Apple Hotel (NYSE:APLE) 27 0.2% Chatham (NYSE:CLDT) 7 45 0.3% Digital R (NYSE:DLR) 12 3 BBB 1 1.1% Tanger (NYSE:SKT) BBB+ 1 0.4% Simon P (NYSE:SPG) 8 2 A 1 0.5% Stag Ind (NYSE:STAG) 7 BBB 52 1 0.9% Store (NYSE:STOR) BBB-46 0.2% Starwood (NYSE:STWD) F BB 57 1.0% W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) 20 3 BBB 52 1 3.1% Wash Prime (NYSE:WPG) BBB-73 0.6% 100 100.0% 100

Next comes DEFENSE:

DEFENSIVE Sectors

People's needs define the defensive sectors which includes food, gas, and medicine along with electricity and phones. These include consumer staples, utilities, phone or telecom, along with healthcare. Most recently healthcare equity REITs are being considered, as least by many other than myself. I have also seen commodities included such as gold, oil and food crops such as corn and rice. These would be hard to include and the Energy sector seems cyclical to me, along with all the remaining sectors.

Here is a summation chart of my portfolio stocks with Defensive Sectors in BOLD. Total is at the end and also shows what it would be if Healthcare REITs would be included.

Sector % PV % INC Consumer-15 Staples 20.8 16.1 Discretionary-7 6.6 3.9 Energy-7 9.2 11.5 Financial-7 5 4.7 BDC-6 4.1 8.7 Healthcare-9 11.1 7.7 Industrial-6 5.7 3.8 Tech-2 2.3 1.5 Telco-2 7.1 8.2 Utility-8 14.5 12.9 RE-Hc-4 5.4 9 RE-Misc-10 8.2 12 Total Stocks-83 53.5 44.9 w RE- Hc 58.9 53.9

I believe this portfolio is allocated to defensive holdings adequately.

My last sector article discussed consumer staple stocks here. This was in March this year, and not much has changed for the portfolio since then.

LOW BETA Defense

Low beta is defined as how a stock moves with the market. It might also be considered more defensive. A beta of 1 is a movement exactly the same as the market. Remember, low beta can also work in the reverse with any stock price movement higher also being more subdued. I generally have ignored beta for most of my stock considerations, as it just does not seem to be a problem with this portfolio.

As energy seems by some to be included as a defensive need by some analysts, I decided to review this sector next since I also have new purchases in it. It might just be more defensive than we or I might think, but as it has gone global with alternative cheaper methods of obtaining supplies being explored I still find the sector cyclical. None the less, I have diversified into two other IOCs, or Integrated Oil and Gas Companies, and that is where I shall begin.

ENERGY SECTOR

The following definition is from Morningstar concerning the Energy sector.

They agree that it is cyclical and profits can vary.

Below is my chart of energy stocks:

%SV is for the sector portfolio value alone and % Income is within the sector alone as well.

ENERGY Ticker %PV %S V % Income BP 1.48% 16.0% 21.7% Chevron 0.91% 9.9% 7.8% Occidental 1.75% 18.9% 17.9% Royal D-a (RDS-A) 0.34% 3.6% 5.1% Royal Dutch (RDS-B) 1.63% 17.7% 23.8% Valero 0.85% 9.2% 6.5% Exxon 2.28% 24.7% 17.3%

The total % PV is 9.2%.

You see I already own XOM and CVX with OXY and VLO , therefore I was looking for some foreign exposure. BP and RDS seemed logical as they were surviving some pretty rough cyclical times - BP especially with the Deepwater Horizon spill mostly behind it. I have always admired Shell for it's long dividend paying status, however frozen, BP too, so I decided they were for my portfolio.

I had at one time owned Conoco (NYSE:COP), but they cut the dividend, and I sold it all. Now I am fully aware this can happen with these as well, but believe the worst has been seen for these companies.

I will, however, say they have room to lower the dividend with the very lucrative current dividend yields.

My NEW stocks

BP : British Petroleum plc

The trademarks shown for any of the stocks were all acquired from their websites.

The quote below is from Morningstar or M* : They list it under the Energy sector with a Fair Value of $35 and A- Credit rating.

The quote below is from Yahoo Finance: It lists this stock and RDS both in the materials sector: "Based in the UK, BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG), and power and natural gas liquids (NYSE:NGLS). It also owns and manages crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as engages in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers.

9 Yahoo analysts have a price target of $37.79.

S&P Capital IQ suggests a price of $36.

Value Line gives it a 3 rating and a B Financial rating with a price target of $50-75.

Nasdaq Analysts give it $37.50 value.

My shares are now at an average of $35.82 and 6.7% yield with a frozen dividend of $2.40.

Note: All the charts I use from Fast Graphs, or FG, are purely from a subscription to which I subscribe. Chuck Carnevale has given permission for me to use them in my articles.

I am showing the FG for the cash flows or orange line in the graph for the last 13 years with 2 future years. The black line is the price. Dark green area is the operating cash flows, with the white line showing the dividend payment being covered by the cash flows even this year and into the projected future.

It has suffered tremendously with earnings the last 3 years and it would seem the worse is over. I decided if it can weather such a storm and maintain its A- credit rating, I would take a chance and the stock price seemed good.

Here is the Earnings FG for the 5 past years. 2017 looks to be positive earnings and 2018 back to basic however somewhat lower earnings of the past. BP is a survivor, and I can weather the storm with it and a frozen dividend even if a few more years.

RDS. A and B.

Royal Dutch Shell

From Morningstar with a fair value of $62 and a credit rating of A for the A and B shares:

From Yahoo Finance: "Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also liquefies and transports gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and trades in crude oil and natural gas; transports oil; extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil; and generates electricity from wind energy. ... It operates from the Netherlands."

3 Analysts suggest $64.00 for a target price.

Value Line rates it a 2 with price target of $80-110 in 3- 5years with a A+ financial score.

S&P Capital IQ does not give a price for the B shares but suggests $60 for the A shares.

The dividend is $3.76 for both stocks, but the A shares sell for less and therefore yield more than the B shares. It is somewhat confusing, but in a taxable account you can recover the foreign tax for the A shares and I believe from what many say that is also true in an IRA or tax deferred account. In my Roth accounts I bought the B shares just to be safe. I also see some places show the dividend to be less for the A shares or $3.20, but believe that to be incorrect. FG shows both types to be the same dividend.

I paid $53.71 for my A shares and $57.50 for the B. Again, I might have overpaid, as the price trend seems to be down again. I am, however, pleased with the dividend yield and feel I paid a fair price.

Below is an operating cash flow chart for RDS.A, with its nice steady frozen dividend of $3.76.

Next is the earnings chart showing good future earnings into 2018.

Here is a shortened 5 year chart for the B shares, and it looks unsurprisingly pretty much the same.

I think both of these companies will be somewhat dividend frozen like for more years, but I will happily collect the current dividend.

Here is some information about my other stocks for you to enjoy, but as I have owned them for some time, I feel no need to discuss them any further. I am adding an OPERATING CASH FLOW FG so you might wish to decide how you think they are performing and do some more due diligence if so desired. I personally think many are performing very much alike and gosh I love the chart for VLO. I am thinking of adding some more.

My Energy sector already has 9%+ of its value coming from energy, so I will only add on to any of these names if one becomes a huge bargain.

CVX

Quote from M*:

OXY

Quote from M*:

VLO

Quote from M*:

XOM

Quote from M*:

This ends my Energy presentation and I hope it was enjoyable and interesting.

I will enjoy reading your comments.

Happy Investing

